Steve Elefson, president of Jackson Community Alliance, holds a donation check with Jackson High School superintendent Dr. Scott Smith, right, during halftime of a basketball game between Jackson and New Madrid County Central on Friday, Feb. 9, in Jackson. The Jackson R-2 School District was awarded a $12,000 donation from the Jackson Community Alliance for safety upgrades at the Jackson High School campus, including a fence and secure entrance. Tony Capobianco ~ Southeast Missourian