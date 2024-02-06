"The Curious Savage" doesn't sound like a comedy, but it plays out as one, said director Bob Clubbs of Jackson High School's upcoming production, which opens tonight.

"I would say that the play is really about friends that become family," Clubbs said.

The central character, Mrs. Ethel P. Savage, played by Madison Dowdy, is an heiress who had married a man with three young children, years ago.

"Those children never warmed up to her as a mother," Clubbs said.

When her husband died and his fortune passed to her, she was going to set up a foundation to honor him, but his children weren't happy with that, wanting the money for themselves, Clubbs added.

Ethel Savage, played by Madison Dowdy, reads about her family in the newspaper during a scene in a dress rehearsal for Jackson's fall play, "The Curious Savage," Tuesday at Jackson High School. BEN MATTHEWS

The stepchildren, Titus (Kade Groh), Lily Belle (Lex Hanks) and Samuel (Henry Bonney), try to get their stepmother declared mentally unfit so they can inherit the money instead, and she ends up at a treatment facility called The Cloisters, Clubbs said.

"She meets other patients that live there, and they become her family," Clubbs said.

Florence Williams (Eva Clubbs), Fairy May (Jasmine Jones), Hannibal (William Long), Mrs. Paddy (Breanna Gallian) and Jeffrey (Landon Felter) are the patients who rally around Savage, Clubbs said.