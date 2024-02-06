Jackson High class of '53 holds reunion

Members of the 1953 graduating class of Jackson High School celebrated their 70th class reunion at Delmonico's in Jackson on Sept. 23. Those attending were (from left): front -- ELO Dean "Ellie" Phillipps Knight, Dorothy Fluegge Poston, Evelyn Wilkinson Bowers, John Hoffmeister, John Ellis, Ella Mae Sides Kuntze and Shirley Kuntze Booth; back -- Rodney Ladreiter, Harriet Reisenbichler Drusch, Joyce Schenimann Bruss, Shirley Petzoldt Birk, Ellouise Allen Forrest, Shirley Ludwig Bishop, Weldon Phelps, Anita Wilson Dickerson, Joann Jones Hahn, Doris Saupe Schmidt and Joan Phillipps Webb.Submitted