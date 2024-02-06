Jackson Food Truck Rally combines food, friends, fun in 2021

A collection of local food trucks can be found outside of the St Louis Iron Mountain & Southern Railway in Jackson every Wednesday starting in the spring though the fall for the Jackson Food Truck Rally.

Two of the organizers that were part of its creation are Kristen and Billy Lewis, owners of Molon Latte. Kristen said they started the rally last year, mostly because with the pandemic, there wasn't a lot to do, but they wanted to bring the community together in a safe way.

The Lewises gathered a few other local food businesses they knew from past farmer's markets and looked up others to create the diverse food options at the rally currently. While not every food truck can come every week, the line-up includes Molon Latte, Straight Line Swine BBQ, Gabriel's Italian Food Speck Pizza, The German Cook, Kenny's Flipping Burgers, Lil' Country Store, Macho's Tacos and the Iron Mountain Whistle Stop Depot, which is on the property of the railway.

"We did a year apart and now it's time to get back together again," Kristen said.