July 22, 2023

Jackson FBLA students compete in national events, win awards

Jackson FBLA students compete in national events, win awards

Submitted by tonya skinner
From left are Jackson High School Future Business Leaders of America members Ronna Kramer, Price Belmar, Destiny Robinson, Eli Holm, Cody Conaway, Alexis Skinner, Michaela Shipley, Conner Strickland and Tonya Skinner. Not pictured is Emma Green.
From left are Jackson High School Future Business Leaders of America members Ronna Kramer, Price Belmar, Destiny Robinson, Eli Holm, Cody Conaway, Alexis Skinner, Michaela Shipley, Conner Strickland and Tonya Skinner. Not pictured is Emma Green.Submitted

Students from Jackson High School won several prizes at the 2023 National Leadership Conference of Future Business Leaders of America.

The event was held June 27 through 30 in Atlanta. Jackson FBLA was rrecognized for achieving fourth place in the Champion Chapter local chapter competition, which is earned based on completing leadership activities as a chapter through the school year. Alivia Roach and Alexis Skinner were recognied for achieving the contributor level of the Business Achievement Awards program. And two students were recognized on stage for placing top 10 in the nation. Cody Conaway took eighth place in Introduction to Information Technology, and the Publication Design team of Alivia Roach, Michaela Shipley and Emma Green finished in 10th place. The students were accompanied by two of their chapter advisers and business teachers, Ronna Kramer and Tonya Skinner.

Community
