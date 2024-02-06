Jackson FBLA students compete in national events, win awards

The event was held June 27 through 30 in Atlanta. Jackson FBLA was rrecognized for achieving fourth place in the Champion Chapter local chapter competition, which is earned based on completing leadership activities as a chapter through the school year. Alivia Roach and Alexis Skinner were recognied for achieving the contributor level of the Business Achievement Awards program. And two students were recognized on stage for placing top 10 in the nation. Cody Conaway took eighth place in Introduction to Information Technology, and the Publication Design team of Alivia Roach, Michaela Shipley and Emma Green finished in 10th place. The students were accompanied by two of their chapter advisers and business teachers, Ronna Kramer and Tonya Skinner.