Jackson Donuts: Tell me 'bout the good old days

"Grandpa, tell me 'bout the good old days / Sometimes it feels like this world's gone crazy / And Grandpa, take me back to yesterday / When the line between right and wrong / Didn't seem so hazy"

The Judds sang that song for the masses back in 1986, and the lyrics seem especially relevant today. A song about nostalgia and simpler times yet maybe with a desire to see the past through rose-colored glasses. I guess we all want to do that from time to time. I know I sure do.

That's how I felt after stopping by Jackson Donuts this week to pick up a dozen of their delicious sugary rings of joy for the office. Donuts are sugar. Simple. Uncomplicated. I don't think there is really a "bad" doughnut, but each establishment offers a slightly different experience. If you get the opportunity to try one of their warm glazed goodies, you will probably find it to be sweet but not overpoweringly so. The texture is light and melt in your mouth airy which will make it tempting to have more than just one, so sharing is definitely a good idea if you are watching your waistline.