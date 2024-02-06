Ivanka's business prospers as politics mix with business

SHANGHAI -- On April 6, Ivanka Trump's company won provisional approval from the Chinese government for three new trademarks, giving it monopoly rights to sell Ivanka brand jewelry, bags and spa services in the world's second-largest economy. That night, the first daughter and her husband, Jared Kushner, sat next to the president of China and his wife for a steak and Dover sole dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

The scenario underscores how difficult it is for Trump, who has tried to distance herself from the brand that bears her name, to separate business from politics in her new position at the White House.

As the first daughter crafts a political career from her West Wing office, her brand is flourishing, despite boycotts and several stores limiting her merchandise. U.S. imports, almost all of them from China, shot up an estimated 166 percent last year, while sales hit record levels in 2017.

The brand, which Trump still owns, said distribution is growing. It has launched new activewear and affordable jewelry lines and is working to expand its global intellectual-property footprint.

In addition to winning the approvals from China, Ivanka Trump Marks LLC applied for at least nine new trademarks in the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Canada and the U.S. after the election.

Shoes from the Ivanka Trump collection are displayed Aug. 23, 2012, at a Lord & Taylor department store in New York. Retailers are trying to figure out a way to deal with the politically charged Ivanka Trump brand. Mark Lennihan ~ Associated Press

The commercial currents of the Trump White House are unprecedented in modern American politics, ethics lawyers said.

They have created an unfamiliar landscape riven with ethical pitfalls and forced consumers and retailers to wrestle with the unlikely passions now inspired by Ivanka Trump's mid-market collection of ruffled blouses, shifts and wedges.

Using the prestige of government service to build a brand is not illegal. But criminal conflict-of-interest law prohibits federal officials, such as Trump and her husband, from participating in government matters that could affect their own financial interest or that of their spouse.

Some argue the more her business broadens its scope, the more it threatens to encroach on the ability of two trusted advisers to deliver credible counsel to the president on core issues such as trade, intellectual property and the value of the Chinese currency.

"Put the business on hold, and stop trying to get trademarks while you're in government," advised Richard Painter, who served as chief White House ethics lawyer under George W. Bush.

To address ethical concerns, Trump has shifted the brand's assets to a family-run trust valued at more than $50 million and pledged to recuse herself from issues that present conflicts.