It's time to start readying plants for the garden

By Rennie Phillips

Even though we're still wearing heavy coats and the temperature is hovering around the freezing line, it's time to start some seeds in starting mix or even planting in the ground. As of this weekend we are about two months away from the last frost in this area. Our average last frost is around mid-April.

Broccoli, cabbage, kohlrabi, cauliflower and onions can be planted up to four to six weeks before the last frost date, which would make it from about the first of March to mid-March. With the cold weather we have been having, I'd probably wait for it settle down. I might wait till mid-March to the first of April.

Broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and kohlrabi seedlings don't transplant real easy, so I'd leave them in the starter trays until you move them to the garden. I don't do this with crops such as broccoli. I usually plant them in 2 x 2-inch starter trays. I normally put two or three seeds in each tray and then pull the weaker seedlings and leave the strongest.

Most of the time I start my seedlings in a mix of potting mix and seed-starting mix. Make sure the mix is damp, but not real wet. Once the seedling is up and growing, I water with water with some fertilizer in it with a high middle number. This will promote root development. It's not a good idea to fertilize them with too much nitrogen. These cold crops will germinate at a cooler temperature, so don't use heat mats under the starter trays.

You really don't have to use grow lights. I use fluorescent lights over all my seedlings. I buy the cheap two-bulb, four-foot light fixtures. The goal is to keep the light within one inch of the tops of the seedlings as they grow.

Peppers take about 10 to 12 weeks from planting the seed to being ready to transplant into the garden, so you can start them anytime. They grow real slow, so get them started. I think a good time to plant them in the garden is May 1 to 15. Peppers like warmer weather, so don't get in a hurry.

You are probably a little late getting onions started from seed. You can plant either onion sets or plants. I believe the sets are the easiest to grow, but you won't be able to grow sweet onions from sets. For sweet onions, you will have to buy onion plants, which you can purchase locally or online. I started a number of onion seeds in December, and they are looking real good and should be ready to transplant around April 1.