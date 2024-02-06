It's time to garden

I got some tomatoes, Chinese cabbage and some Kohlrabi seed planted a couple weeks ago. Most of the tomato seed germinated as did the Chinese cabbage but only part of the Kohlrabi. I usually have trouble with all of them germinating. I simply replant the kohlrabi seed that didn't come up, so we'll see. I have one seed tray that has six dozen holes, and I'd like to have most of them full of kohlrabi transplants. Later when the kohlrabi has formed heads, we like to pick one or two a day and enjoy them by the garden. A little Lawry's salt on them, and they are pretty good.

The Chinese cabbage are looking good. They are in individual pots, so they will be easy to transplant later this spring. They are frost hardy, so we can transplant them toward the end of March. The same with the kohlrabi. Kohlrabi might be a good plant for you to experiment with. They grow a bulb above the ground about the size of an apple and have a mild sweet taste.

I plant my tomato seeds in decent-sized plastic trays, say 2 or 3 inches or so. I may plant 20 seeds in this size. Then when the tomato plants get about 3 inches tall, I transplant them into 3-by-3 or 4-by-4 plastic pots using potting soil. I fill the plastic pot with damp potting soil and then use an old carpenter's big pencil and poke a hole in the center of the potting soil. Then take a single little tomato plant and poke it in the hole. It can go in to about any depth. Push the soil in and fill in the pencil hole then water it in.

It's important to have your seedlings from the time they come up on forward as they grow to either be in direct sunlight or under lights. I use standard 4-foot fluorescent lights, and I try to have the light bulb about 1.5 to 2 inches above the top of the plant. Watch your plants because the lights can sunburn the plants. Simply raise the bulbs up a half inch or so.