All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresNovember 23, 2017
It's time to embrace an underappreciated fruit — persimmon
You've likely seen persimmon in the grocery store and then shied away from it, not quite sure what to do with it. The most common variety in the U.S. is the fuyu persimmon, also called Japanese persimmon, and it looks similar to a slightly flatter orange tomato. The skin is thin and edible like the tomato, but texture is firmer, more like a cantaloupe. The flavor falls somewhere in between the two: not quite as acidic as a tomato and slightly less sweet than a melon...
By MELISSA DÂ’ARABIAN ~ Associated Press
This Nov. 13 photo shows avocado and goat cheese toast with persimmon in Bethesda, Maryland.
This Nov. 13 photo shows avocado and goat cheese toast with persimmon in Bethesda, Maryland.Melissa d'Arabian ~ Associated Press

You've likely seen persimmon in the grocery store and then shied away from it, not quite sure what to do with it.

The most common variety in the U.S. is the fuyu persimmon, also called Japanese persimmon, and it looks similar to a slightly flatter orange tomato. The skin is thin and edible like the tomato, but texture is firmer, more like a cantaloupe. The flavor falls somewhere in between the two: not quite as acidic as a tomato and slightly less sweet than a melon.

The persimmon's sweetness means an average fruit is about 115 calories -- a bit higher than many other grab-and-go options like an apple -- but the high fiber content means it's a filling snack choice. In addition to the fiber, persimmons are excellent purveyors of antioxidant vitamins C and A, with a medium piece of fruit providing 20 percent and 50 percent of our daily requirements, respectively.

Use the persimmon as a creative alternative to raw tomatoes or melon in your recipes. Dice persimmon into tiny cubes and add to a bruschetta, serve slices on a cheese platter, wrap persimmon wedges with salty prosciutto or chop and toss in salad.

Or, just polish a persimmon on your shirt and bite into it like an apple. In today's recipe for Avocado and Goat Cheese Toast, I replace the trusty tomato slice on my avocado toast with a slice of persimmon, with its cheery orange color and star-shaped pattern etched into the flesh by nature. I took the liberty of swapping part of the avocado for herbed goat cheese which makes the persimmon truly sing, making this a perfect entry into loving this underappreciated fruit.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Avocado and Goat Cheese Toast with Persimmon

Servings: 4

Start to finish: 10 minutes

  • 4 slices of whole grain bread, toasted
  • 1/4 cup soft herbed goat cheese (or herb and garlic cream cheese)
  • 1/2 small avocado
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1 medium Fuyu, persimmon, sliced (also called Japanese persimmon)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped mint
  • 2 tablespoons chopped pistachios
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes or paprika, optional
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil

Spread the soft cheese onto half of each bread slice. Lightly mash the avocado with the lemon juice in a small bowl, and spread gently onto the remaining half of each bread slice. Top each slice of bread with a slice or two of persimmon. Sprinkle with a little mint, pistachio, salt and red pepper flakes or paprika, if using. Drizzle a few drops of olive oil onto each toast, or use a mister to spray a little olive oil on each slice.

Nutrition information per serving: 223 calories; 108 calories from fat; 12 g fat (4 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 11 mg cholesterol; 401 mg sodium; 23 g carbohydrate; 6 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 8 g protein.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy