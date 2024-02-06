It's time for soup, stew, chili and chowder

It is soup, stew, chili and chowder season and I'm ready to start making some to enjoy. Cool temperatures, shorter days and the beautiful colors of the trees has totally turned my thinking toward warm and savory recipes.
Almost everyone has a favorite beef vegetable soup or potato soup, so I have put together a collection of recipes today that maybe you have not made before. You'll find main ingredients like beef, chicken, kielbasa, Italian sausage and even shrimp and seafood in todays featured recipes. Enjoy these recipes with a side of cornbread, warm crusty bread, crackers or hot homemade bread or rolls from the oven.
Even though this recipe calls to use the low cooker, you can easily make it using the stove top or covered tight in the oven. You don't have to use a slow cooker for this recipe for it to be delicious.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add beef roast and sear until browned on all sides. Add to the bottom of a slow cooker. Add the carrots, celery, onions, garlic, parsley, oregano, thyme, broth, tomatoes, bay leaf, and barley to the slow cooker as well.
Cook on low for six to eight hours.
Add the corn in for the last 30 minutes of cooking.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/homemade-slow-cooker-beef-barley-soup/?fbclid=IwAR0SksKQ5jgA36VNwJaOe4LMaSRSIdujlBMwxQGc7ZWosSzRZxQ6HKBnEGk
If you like Clam Chowder, you are going to love this easy Shrimp Chowder recipe. It's even better! Creamy and packed full of shrimp, potatoes, spices and cheese. You can add larger shrimp if you choose, in addition to the canned shrimp, for added meat.
Add butter to a large pot on medium heat. Once melted, add onions and cook until soft, but make sure to not brown them. Add in celery, potatoes, salt, pepper, garlic powder, celery salt and boiling water. Cook for about 15 minutes on medium heat or until potatoes are softened.
Reduce heat to medium low and add in milk and shrimp. Heat for about five to seven minutes.
Stir in parsley, Swiss cheese and cheddar cheese. Serve hot.
Source: www.simplystacie.net/shrimp-chowder/?fbclid=IwAR2FdjE_CxF4nmRiBDEFCESm0ToLe-yc9QtP0AfIRr5grHmkB1tvNWW5cqg#recipe
This Crock Pot Creamy Tuscan Chicken Soup is a super easy and flavorful Italian-inspired soup. This soup is an entire meal. Dump and go!
Add chicken breasts to the bottom of a 6-quart slow cooker. Top with diced celery, onions and carrots. Pour in chicken stock, beans, diced tomatoes, garlic, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Top with bay leaves.
Cover and cook on low 4-6 hours. Remove cooked chicken and shred with two forks.
Place shredded chicken back into the slow cooker. Stir in heavy cream. Cook for an additional 30 minutes on low.
Serve topped with freshly shredded Parmesan (or mozzarella) cheese and parsley flakes and a side of garlic bread.
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/crock-pot-creamy-tuscan-chicken-soup/?fbclid=IwAR22V9FKiLAQzhQKBvDnqZBsmFa0i-fcX7vC2uhkiiydoQh4LurdodH4xkU
This hearty soup contains all the ingredients you love about cabbage rolls without the fuss of making individual rolls.
In a large pot, brown ground beef, onions and garlic in olive oil and saute over medium-high heat. Cook until the meat is no longer pink.
Add carrots, cabbage, beef stock, tomato sauce, white rice, bay leaf, and brown sugar to the pot and add salt and pepper to taste.
Simmer for 25 minutes, or until rice is fully cooked.
Take out the bay leaf and serve with fresh parsley and cheese.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/best-cabbage-roll-soup/
Savor the taste of a comforting, homemade meal with this savory Kielbasa Potato Soup. It's creamy, cheesy and loaded with incredible ingredients that take it to the next level.
Peel and chop potatoes into 1/2-1-inch cubes, set aside.
In the bottom of a soup pot drizzle 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil. Add in the chopped onion and chopped turkey kielbasa. Saute on medium high heat until the onions and kielbasa have begun to caramelize. Remove the turkey kielbasa and onions from the pot and set aside. Add the potatoes to the pot with all of the seasonings and give them a good mix. Then pour in the chicken broth and lemon juice.
Cover the pot and let the soup come to a light boil. Continue to boil, covered, until the potatoes are tender (10-15 minutes). Reduce the heat to a simmer, carefully use a potato masher, large fork or immersion blender to mash 75% of the potatoes in the soup, leaving about 24% of the potato pieces whole. Add in the heavy cream, stir to combine.
Slowly add in the cheddar cheese, a little at a time, stirring constantly. Once all the cheese has melted, add the kielbasa and onion mixture back into the soup (save a few pieces of the kielbasa to garnish if you would like).
Add the chopped kale into the soup and mix well. Remove the soup from heat and serve immediately!
Garnish with additional shredded cheese, chopped kale, kielbasa pieces, and spices!
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/kielbasa-potato-soup/?fbclid=IwAR2NOvKKB2MOMVw4eIQ8oLa4-h1X8gdvFdvZgawX5yP4QAXNMPAKAz-YiWE
Add all ingredients to a slow cooker, gently mix, cover, and cook on low for 6-8 hours (or on high for 3-4 hours).
Remove chicken from the slow cooker and shred using two forks.
Stir chicken back into the chili and serve with sour cream and shredded cheddar cheese on top.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/slow-cooker-cream-cheese-chicken-chili/?fbclid=IwAR2Jiitu8sSAUYYxE0BfZakZ_a4Vy8Y8qnCWy3nOVmL7xhHHC2_KIPvIppg
This Crock Pot Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup is creamy, flavorful and effortless. A simple but delectable soup recipe!
Add the chicken to the bottom of the slow cooker, followed by the diced onion, celery, carrots, garlic, thyme, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Pour the broth into the slow cooker and cover. Cook on low for 6 hours or on high for 3-4 hours.
Remove the chicken breasts or keep in the crock pot and dice or shred the meat. Set it aside.
Return the diced chicken meat if removed and add in the gnocchi.
In a small bowl, whisk together the heavy cream and cornstarch. Pour the mixture into the soup, stir well.
Set the slow cooker to high to cook for another 20-30 minutes.
Stir in the fresh spinach while hot to wilt. Serve the soup hot with Parmesan cheese and fresh parsley for garnish, enjoy!
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/crock-pot-olive-garden-chicken-gnocchi-soup/
This tasty and easy Italian Sausage Soup is loaded with onions, carrots, celery, zucchini, and a healthy helping of Italian Seasoning in chicken broth with tomatoes, cannellini beans, and elbow macaroni. It is the perfect pick me up for cold wet weather.
Brown the Italian sausage in a Dutch Oven or heavy stockpot over medium heat. When the sausage is about halfway browned add the onions, carrots, and celery. Cook for 5 minutes stirring several times. Add the zucchini and cook until the onions and celery are soft. Then reduce the heat to low and add the garlic and Italian Seasoning cooking for 1 minute while stirring constantly.
Add the chicken broth, fire roasted tomatoes, and cannellini beans. Bring the soup to a low boil. Stir in the elbow macaroni. Reduce the heat to a simmer or very low boil and cook the soup until the pasta is tender. Garnish with fresh thyme and shredded Parmesan Cheese.
Note: If you have a nearby meat market call and ask if they make their own Italian Sausage. It is well worth the added expense and trip to the market. For aesthetic purposes peel the carrots. It brings out that beautiful bright orange color. You can sub any medium to small pasta in this soup including penne, rotini, shells, farfalle, or ditalini. Fresh thyme is always delicious, and I usually have it on hand. However, you can substitute fresh chopped parsley or a little dried marjoram or thyme. Store leftovers in an airtight in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Freeze in an airtight container or heavy-duty freezer bag for up to 3 months.
Source: www.justapinch.com/recipes/soup/other-soup/italian-sausage-soup-8.html?fbclid=IwAR3V13guERSYU9Jk9ZJqdL0MUfDdwqxgXZ1Q6M_7sp4FVS3c4c_zEhumPMw
Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large pot cooking on medium- high heat. Crumble the ground beef into the pot and stir until the beef is cooked through, then drain and set aside.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in same pot, then add onions, carrots, and celery into the pot, saute the contents of the pot over medium-high heat until tender, about 6 minutes. Add in the garlic, saute for 1 minute longer. Add the chicken broth, tomato sauce, water, canned tomatoes to the pot.
Next add the sugar, basil, oregano, thyme, marjoram to the same pot. Stir to mix. Add the cooked beef, seasoning with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to medium-low, Cover with a lid. Allow the pot to simmer, stirring occasionally.
Continue to simmer until the veggies are soft, about 15 - 20 minutes.
While the veggies are simmering, prepare the pasta according to directions on package, cooking to al dente.
Add both types of beans to the soup. Next add the pasta to the soup. Thin with a little more broth or water if desired.
Allow to cook 1 minute longer. Stir in parsley.
Serve the soup into individual bowls. Top each bowl with Parmesan cheese.
Serve warm with grated Romano or Parmesan cheese.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/the-ultimate-pasta-e-fagioli-soup/?fbclid=IwAR2TutrynovDzfNDEtyfY3t8GsqswX9HwDMQ3Zuits9tebPJ0cMI49iuZiA
Loaded with beef, beans, cheese, corn, and more, this veggie-packed hearty soup has all the Mexican flavors you're craving.
Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat; add the ground beef, onion, and bell pepper and saute until the meat is cooked through. Drain off the grease.
To the meat, add garlic, beef broth, tomatoes, grated zucchini, black beans, corn, salsa, and taco seasoning. Cook on medium heat for 4-5 minutes.
Next, add softened cream cheese, heavy cream, and cheese to the pot. Stir until the cheeses are melted. Turn on low heat and cover with a lid and cook for another 5 minutes.
Serve and garnish with a dab of sour cream, few sprinkles of chopped cilantro, and a couple black olives, or your favorite taco toppings — sour cream, chopped cilantro, slices of avocado, 1-2 black olives (on each bowl of soup).
Note: Use freshly grated cheese, which also makes a nice, creamy, cheesy soup.
Add more veggies like squash, zucchini, or even riced cauliflower tastes great. Beans and corn are good too. Use ground chicken or ground turkey as a substitute for the beef too.
Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/mexican-soup/?fbclid=IwAR1tsJ3AbUF7KpSF4Yph8h6t1DE17EzpDIhQHpwYU7bT3UHCP75xsbaOEng
Add all the ingredients except the parsley to a large crock pot. Set the crockpot on low for 8 hours or high for 5 hours. Remove the bay leaves before serving. Sprinkle with parsley before serving.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/slow-cooker-corned-beef-cabbage-soup/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.