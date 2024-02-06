It's time for soup, stew, chili and chowder

It is soup, stew, chili and chowder season and I'm ready to start making some to enjoy. Cool temperatures, shorter days and the beautiful colors of the trees has totally turned my thinking toward warm and savory recipes.

Almost everyone has a favorite beef vegetable soup or potato soup, so I have put together a collection of recipes today that maybe you have not made before. You'll find main ingredients like beef, chicken, kielbasa, Italian sausage and even shrimp and seafood in todays featured recipes. Enjoy these recipes with a side of cornbread, warm crusty bread, crackers or hot homemade bread or rolls from the oven.

Homemade Slow Cooker Beef and Barley Soup

Even though this recipe calls to use the low cooker, you can easily make it using the stove top or covered tight in the oven. You don't have to use a slow cooker for this recipe for it to be delicious.

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 pounds beef roast

2 medium carrots, sliced thinly

2 ribs celery, sliced

1 large yellow onion, diced finely

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

6 cups beef broth

1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 bay leaf

1 cup barley

1 (14.5 ounce) can sweet corn, drained

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add beef roast and sear until browned on all sides. Add to the bottom of a slow cooker. Add the carrots, celery, onions, garlic, parsley, oregano, thyme, broth, tomatoes, bay leaf, and barley to the slow cooker as well.

Cook on low for six to eight hours.

Add the corn in for the last 30 minutes of cooking.

Shrimp Chowder

If you like Clam Chowder, you are going to love this easy Shrimp Chowder recipe. It's even better! Creamy and packed full of shrimp, potatoes, spices and cheese. You can add larger shrimp if you choose, in addition to the canned shrimp, for added meat.

1 yellow onion diced

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup boiling water

3 medium russet potatoes, cut into cubes

1/4 cup celery, chopped

2 cans cocktail shrimp, 106g cans, drained and rinsed

2 1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup Swiss cheese, shredded

1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon celery salt

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped finely

Add butter to a large pot on medium heat. Once melted, add onions and cook until soft, but make sure to not brown them. Add in celery, potatoes, salt, pepper, garlic powder, celery salt and boiling water. Cook for about 15 minutes on medium heat or until potatoes are softened.

Reduce heat to medium low and add in milk and shrimp. Heat for about five to seven minutes.

Stir in parsley, Swiss cheese and cheddar cheese. Serve hot.

Crock Pot Creamy Tuscan Chicken Soup

This Crock Pot Creamy Tuscan Chicken Soup is a super easy and flavorful Italian-inspired soup. This soup is an entire meal. Dump and go!

3 chicken breasts

1 1/2 cups (total) diced celery, onion, carrots

32-ounce carton chicken stock

2 (15 ounce) cans cannellini (white) beans (do not drain or rinse)

15 ounce can fire roasted diced tomatoes with garlic

2-3 teaspoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 bay leaves

1/2 cup heavy cream

Freshly shredded Parmesan cheese, for serving

Add chicken breasts to the bottom of a 6-quart slow cooker. Top with diced celery, onions and carrots. Pour in chicken stock, beans, diced tomatoes, garlic, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Top with bay leaves.

Cover and cook on low 4-6 hours. Remove cooked chicken and shred with two forks.

Place shredded chicken back into the slow cooker. Stir in heavy cream. Cook for an additional 30 minutes on low.

Serve topped with freshly shredded Parmesan (or mozzarella) cheese and parsley flakes and a side of garlic bread.

Best Ever Cabbage Roll Soup

This hearty soup contains all the ingredients you love about cabbage rolls without the fuss of making individual rolls.

2 teaspoons olive oil

1-pound lean ground beef

1 large yellow onion, diced finely

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 medium carrots, quartered and sliced

2 cups chopped cabbage

4 cups low-sodium beef stock

3 (8 ounce). cans tomato sauce

1/2 cup uncooked white rice

1 bay leaf

3 tablespoons light brown sugar

2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley

In a large pot, brown ground beef, onions and garlic in olive oil and saute over medium-high heat. Cook until the meat is no longer pink.

Add carrots, cabbage, beef stock, tomato sauce, white rice, bay leaf, and brown sugar to the pot and add salt and pepper to taste.

Simmer for 25 minutes, or until rice is fully cooked.

Take out the bay leaf and serve with fresh parsley and cheese.

Kielbasa Potato Soup

Savor the taste of a comforting, homemade meal with this savory Kielbasa Potato Soup. It's creamy, cheesy and loaded with incredible ingredients that take it to the next level.

32 ounces chicken broth

13 ounces turkey kielbasa, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

4-5 medium/small russet potatoes

6 ounces shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/3 cup heavy cream

2 cups chopped kale

2-3 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Peel and chop potatoes into 1/2-1-inch cubes, set aside.

In the bottom of a soup pot drizzle 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil. Add in the chopped onion and chopped turkey kielbasa. Saute on medium high heat until the onions and kielbasa have begun to caramelize. Remove the turkey kielbasa and onions from the pot and set aside. Add the potatoes to the pot with all of the seasonings and give them a good mix. Then pour in the chicken broth and lemon juice.

Cover the pot and let the soup come to a light boil. Continue to boil, covered, until the potatoes are tender (10-15 minutes). Reduce the heat to a simmer, carefully use a potato masher, large fork or immersion blender to mash 75% of the potatoes in the soup, leaving about 24% of the potato pieces whole. Add in the heavy cream, stir to combine.

Slowly add in the cheddar cheese, a little at a time, stirring constantly. Once all the cheese has melted, add the kielbasa and onion mixture back into the soup (save a few pieces of the kielbasa to garnish if you would like).

Add the chopped kale into the soup and mix well. Remove the soup from heat and serve immediately!

Garnish with additional shredded cheese, chopped kale, kielbasa pieces, and spices!

Slow Cooker Cream Cheese Chicken Chili

2 large boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 (15 ounce) can black beans, drained

1 (15 ounce) can sweet corn

1 (10 ounce) can Rotel tomatoes

1 (1 ounce) packet Ranch dressing mix

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 1/2 brick cream cheese

1/2 packet taco seasoning

Add all ingredients to a slow cooker, gently mix, cover, and cook on low for 6-8 hours (or on high for 3-4 hours).

Remove chicken from the slow cooker and shred using two forks.