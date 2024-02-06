It's their fault

By Rennie Phillips

We have a close friend who, when something would happen, their patented response was "She did it!" All the blame went onto someone else. Not most of the blame or a little of the blame but all the blame went somewhere else. Never said "it might have been my fault" or "it might have been a little my fault." It was their fault.

Nothing new. Clear back at the beginning Adam said it was Eve's fault. It was Eve who gave him the apple to eat so it was her fault. But one breath later Eve said it was the serpent's fault. Pass the buck. Look the other way. Wasn't me! Blame the moon and the stars or some politician or no one in particular but blame someone else.

Right now the U.S. is facing a huge opioid epidemic and it seems like no one is accepting the blame. Seems like from the media the brunt of the blame seems to be directed at the doctors and health care providers for writing uncalled-for scripts or prescriptions. Could be true. I would imagine part of the problem is that some are wanting to capitalize on opioids and fill their own pockets. Pharmacies? Drug companies? Politicians? Doctors? Seems like the best solution would be to simply say we have a problem and we don't know whose fault it is but let's get together and fix it.

In a month or so we will have an election and hopefully elect some good politicians. But for the past several months and the next month all we'll hear is what each candidate will do as well as whose fault it is for the mess we are in. Most of them are pointing the blame as to whose fault, but at the same time taking credit for the good that's happening. Sad but true. Accept the credit for the good but pass the blame onto someone else.

One politician comes along and promises a pie in the sky for everyone who lives in the voting area they want to represent. Jobs for everyone, free education, tax cuts just for you but tax the other guy, raise the minimum wage, fix the roads and bridges and on and on. No mention of how in creation all this is going to get paid for. That is, unless the blame goes on the rich cause they can afford it. Tax them because they are rich. Kind of a Robin Hood approach. Take from the wealthy and give to the poor. It's their fault you are in the predicament you are in. Notice it's their fault.