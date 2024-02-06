It's the time of year for strawberries

Tomorrow is my sister's birthday. She probably wouldn't like me telling her age, but Pat Baldwin and I are bookends in the family, as she is the oldest and I am the youngest. She is retired now and occasionally comes to see me at my full-time job during the week.
I can always remember when we will have fresh strawberries, because it is Pat's birthday!
I looked for a few strawberry recipes to share with you today and of course, my favorite, Mom's fresh strawberry pie is at the top this week. It never disappoints!
Happy birthday, Pat!
I love mom's strawberry pie. The added step of making your own glaze is what really sets this pie apart from all others. Don't be tempted to use gelatin or the liquid glaze in the store, make your own; you will not be sorry!
Mash just enough berries to make 1 cup. In a medium-sized pan, mix together the mashed 1 cup of berries, 1 cup sugar, cornstarch, water and food coloring, if using. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and boils. Boil and stir for 1 minute. Cool thoroughly.
Beat cream cheese and 1/4 cup sugar by hand, until smooth. Spread thoroughly over the bottom and sides of the baked pie shell. Fill shell with remaining halved or quartered fresh stemmed strawberries. Spread cooked berry mixture over fresh sliced berries and cover thoroughly. Chill. Top with whipped topping or fresh whipped cream. Garnish with one additional fresh strawberry on top.
Source: My mother made this recipe for many, many years, and the source is unknown.
Juicy strawberries, a bit of sugar, and some lemons — along with just a few simple steps — make this Southern strawberry sweet tea an easy summer favorite. While you can enjoy it all year round, strawberry iced tea is tastiest in the summer when strawberries are in season and at their juiciest.
Strawberry Simple Syrup:
Sweet Tea:
In a medium saucepan, add 2 cups water, 1 cup sugar, and sliced strawberries. Cook over medium-high and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat and let simmer for 30 minutes, or until strawberries are soft and the liquid is a deep red color.
Strain the strawberries using a mesh strainer into your pitcher. Press down on the strawberries gently, but make sure to not press too hard. You don't want any strawberry chunks in your sweet tea.
While the strawberry simple syrup is cooling in the pitcher, add 3 cups of hot water to a large bowl. Place three family-sized tea bags into the hot water and let steep for five minutes. Remove tea bags from the bowl and throw them away. Add 1 cup of sugar into the bowl with the tea and stir well. Dump the sweet tea from the bowl to the pitcher. Add 8 cups cold water to the pitcher and stir well. Add the juice from 1 large lemon to your sweet tea and mix well. Cover the pitcher and refrigerate two to three hours, or until very cold. Serve over ice and enjoy.
Notes: This recipe uses 20-ounces of strawberries. You'll want three cups of sliced strawberries plus six to eight strawberries for garnish.
For the most intense strawberry flavor, this recipe works best with very ripe strawberries.
This recipe makes quite a lot of tea, so you'll need either a very large pitcher or two medium-sized ones. If you're not having a party and just want to make a drink to enjoy yourself at home, we suggest using smaller quantities of all the ingredients.
You can adjust the number of tea bags to vary the strength of your tea. For a stronger tea, add an extra tea bag and steep for an extra five minutes. For a lighter-colored tea, use only two tea bags and add extra water.
Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/strawberry-sweet-tea/?fbclid=IwAR2PCDDbpehjfOcFxn1U-Xh_mQkomp7QZACqtcjwi4xBh6IDmJXTwKWPt5Q
This fresh Strawberry Cheesecake Dip is a deconstructed version of a strawberry cheesecake. Fresh whipped cream is folded into a strawberry cream cheese mixture. Graham crackers give the crust taste and are perfect for dipping!
For the Whipped Cream: Place cream and 1/3 cup powdered sugar in a chilled mixing bowl and mix on high for one to two minutes. Add the vanilla and beat for an additional one to two minutes or until soft peaks have formed. Yields about 2 cups. Set aside.
In a separate large bowl, cream together the cream cheese and 1 cup powdered sugar until smooth. Blend in the 1/2 cup mashed strawberries (just the strawberries — don't add the juice caused by mashing them). Fold in the whipped cream and 3/4 cup diced strawberries.
Serve with graham crackers.
Notes: This recipe is best eaten the day of. It will keep for about a day but then the whipped cream will start to deflate.
You can use Cool Whip as a substitute for the whipped cream but I prefer the taste of fresh whipped cream.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/strawberry-cheesecake-dip?fbclid=IwAR1nVFhi9_YECpEciImOgTOvfT6tf_TQcwUxV1yOuv3yFtfhB-8F6AyzmUI
Fresh strawberries give the classic mojito a refreshing twist. These Strawberry Mojitos will be your new favorite drink of summer!
Simple Syrup:
Strawberry Mojitos:
Simple Syrup: In a small sauce pan, combine the water and granulated sugar over medium heat. Bring to a boil and cook until sugar has dissolved (water will be clear).
Strawberry Mojitos: Allow to cool and store any leftover simple syrup in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Into a blender pour 3 cups of the strawberries and the lime juice. Blend until smooth.
In a 2-quart pitcher, combine the remaining strawberries with the fresh mint leaves. Using a muddler, gently blend the mint and strawberries together.
Add the strawberry puree and 3/4 cup of the Simple Syrup. Add 2 cups of ice and add as much club soda as desired. Mix well.
Add more ice and more Simple Syrup if a sweeter Strawberry Mojito is desired.
Source: www.365daysofbakingandmore.com/strawberry-mojitos/
Summer fruit salad, full of berries, grapes, cherries and peaches at their peak of flavor. Drizzled with a sweet citrus honey lime poppyseed dressing.
Dressing:
Salad:
For the Dressing: Whisk together the ingredients, and place dressing in the fridge.
Salad: Rinse and cut up all of the fruit and place in a big bowl. Pour dressing over the top and stir in. Add extra lime zest to the top, if desired.
Refrigerate until ready to eat.
Source: www.anaffairfromtheheart.com/summer-fruit-salad-with-honey-lime-poppyseed-dressing/?fbclid=IwAR0wgNAdIufKx242JsR9i1H0m1KQvDT6zrZO-WIVBqVveGjO_6yR-kI1oPs
Soft and chewy bites of delicious sweet flavor our Strawberry Cream Cheese Cookies are bursting with seasonal fresh strawberries, cream cheese, and white chocolate chunks.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a small mixing bowl, combine the chopped strawberries and lemon juice, and set aside.
Sift together the all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt. Set it aside.
Using either a stand mixer, or a medium size mixing bowl and handheld mixer on medium-high speed, cream together the softened butter and the softened cream cheese for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Using a silicone spatula, scrape down the sides of the mixing bowl.
Add the granulated sugar, and continue to mix on medium-high for another 1 - 1 1/2 minutes.
Reduce the mixer speed to low. Add the vanilla extract, and add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each egg.
Keep the mixer on low speed and slowly add the sifted flour mixture 1/2 cup at a time.
Continue mixing on low, add the white chocolate baking chips. Mix just until the ingredients are well incorporated.
Drain the lemon juice from the chopped strawberries, and sprinkle the 2 tablespoons of flour over the strawberries. Stir to coat the berries. Shake off and discard any excess flour.
Carefully fold the coated strawberries into the cookie dough. Chill the dough covered in the refrigerator for 10 minutes.
Using a 1 to 1 1/2 tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop out the dough, and space the dough balls 2 inches apart. Bake for 13-15 minutes, just until the edges of the cookies are golden. Allow the cookies to rest on the cookie sheet for 5 minutes before moving them to a cooling rack. Allow the cookies to completely cool.
Notes: Storage: Because the strawberry cream cheese cookies are soft, they are best kept refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Not only will this preserve them longer, it will also keep these soft cookies intact and keep the strawberries tasting fresh!
Tips: Use fresh strawberries when they are in season. While frozen strawberries are an option for cooler months, they tend to hold more water and may make the dough sticky.
The cream cheese and the butter should be at room temperature, NOT melted. This will help preserve the shape of the cookies and prevent them from spreading too much during baking.
Strawberries should be finely chopped into small pieces so that they can easily fit into the cookies.
For easy clean-up, line your baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil. This way there is no need to spray the baking sheet with non-stick spray.
To prevent the cookie from spreading, place the shaped cookie dough balls (on the cookie sheet) in the freezer for 10 minutes before baking.
Source: www.princesspinkygirl.com/strawberry-cream-cheese-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2L43yjdxfk_CejRslK458e0TBIe5EQqG3fIa-rI4F_6o94z57x0HdOtRM
Strawberry Spinach Salad is fresh and topped with strawberries, avocado, and onion with a tangy dressing. Fresh, healthy, and always a crowd pleaser.
Dressing:
Toast almonds in a small skillet over medium heat for a couple of minutes to brown and bring out the flavor.
In a large bowl, combine the spinach, strawberries, almonds, avocado, feta, and onion. Place dressing ingredients to a small bowl and whisk to combine. You can make the dressing ahead of time and store in the refrigerator. Pour over salad right before serving and toss to coat. Serve immediately.
Source: adapted from my friend Heidi. Added avocado, feta, and onion. Removed onion from the dressing.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/strawberry-spinach-salad/
This Strawberry Wonton Spinach Salad is filled with red bell peppers, onions, honey roasted peanuts, bacon, and crunchy wontons.
Dressing:
Salad:
For the dressing: Add all of the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Chill in the refrigerator until ready to use. This can be made ahead of time.
For the salad: Toss the lettuce, spinach, vegetables, and strawberries with the dressing right before serving. Add the peanuts, bacon, and wontons and toss in.
Note: You can make your own wontons if desired. Slice about 15 wontons into strips and fry in oil. They sell wonton wrappers in the refrigerated section of your grocery store by the Asian foods. They also sell the already made wontons in the same section.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/strawberry-wonton-spinach-salad/
Stir together sugar, tapioca, nutmeg and salt. Mix with rhubarb and strawberries. Let stand 15 minutes. Line deep-dish pie pan with pie crust. Pour fruit mixture into crust. Cover with second pie crust. Be sure to cut vent holes with a sharp knife, or cut crust into strips and weave across top. Seal around edges of pie. For an extra special touch, lightly brush pie crust with milk using a pastry brush and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Cover edges with strips of foil.
Bake 25 minutes at 375, remove foil strips, bake another 25 minutes. Let cool completely before slicing. Delicious served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Basic Recipe For Double-Crust Pie
Stir together flour and salt. Using 2 forks or a pastry cutter, cut in shortening until pieces are about the size of small peas. Add water 1 tablespoon at a time, mixing with a fork just enough for dough to hold together. Separate into two portions. Roll half into a large circle on a well-floured surface, place into pie pan. Roll second half in same manner and place over top of pie filling, crimping edges to seal.
Source: www.apronstringsotherthings.com/classic-strawberry-rhubarb-pie/
This Easy Strawberry Shortcake is made from sweetened biscuit dough, freshly whipped cream and ripe strawberries. It can easily be made in 30 minutes.
Lightly coat an 8x8-inch pan with cooking spray and preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
Place flour and 1/4 cup sugar in a large bowl. Stir to combine. Scatter butter pieces on top and use a pastry blender to cut the butter into the flour mixture until there are no pieces larger than a pea. Whisk the half-and-half and egg together and add to flour mixture. Stir with a fork just until dry ingredients are moistened and it forms a dough.
Transfer dough to prepared pan and use your fingers to spread it into an even layer. Brush the top of dough with a little half-and-half.
Place in oven and bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until golden brown on top.
While it is baking, combine strawberries and remaining 1/4 cup sugar in a medium bowl. If desired, you can mash some of the strawberries with a fork.
Using an electric mixer, beat cream. Once it starts to thicken, add powdered sugar and continue to beat until soft peaks form. (Note: It helps if you chill the bowl you will be whipping the cream in beforehand.)
Cut biscuit into 4 squares. Slice each biscuit in half and sandwich strawberries and whipped cream between the halves. Place extra strawberries and cream on top.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/easy-strawberry-shortcake/?fbclid=IwAR3bUFP-T0beC6qakjN_jWgB1wfWB8FNIV3242ha45pHUzvJuwdXWxkdaek
Strawberries and Cream Dessert Bars have a sugar cookie base, topped with a sweet creamy layer, ending with a sweet fresh strawberry topping.
For the crust:
For the filling:
For the topping:
For the crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray.
In a large bowl, mix together the cookie mix, butter and egg until a dough forms. Press dough into the bottom of the baking pan.
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until light golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool completely.
For the filling: In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth.
In a small, microwave-safe bowl, microwave white chocolate chips for 45 to 60 seconds or until chips are melted. Stir until smooth. Stir in the melted white chocolate chips with the cream cheese.
Spread this mixture evenly over the cooled sugar cookie crust. Refrigerate while making the topping.
For the topping: In a small bowl, crush 1 cup of the strawberries. In 2-quart saucepan, add the crushed strawberries, sugar, cornstarch and water. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture boils and thickens. Remove from heat and let cool 10 minutes. Gently fold in remaining strawberries. Spoon over the filling.
Cover and refrigerate 1 hour or until set.
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/strawberries-cream-dessert-bars/?fbclid=IwAR1lHg_Z0riBBzvSdZwJiur-je8Z1N9KnjDlGCsSB9sQorhg0zOoQ6I_NXw#recipe
These Strawberry Cheesecake Dream Bars are layers of graham crackers, strawberries, strawberry pudding, and whipped topping. It's the perfect no-bake dessert for strawberry season!
Set 5 whole strawberries aside for decoration. Mash 4 of them for the cream cheese mixture and then slice the remaining strawberries.
Prepare an 8 X 8 baking dish by spraying it with cooking spray.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs and melted butter and mix until well incorporated. Press into the prepared baking dish, and place into the freezer for a minimum of 30 minutes to set.
In a small bowl mix the 1 1/2 cups milk with the package of strawberry pudding. DO NOT use the two cups as directed on the package. We want a firmer pudding. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Place the cream cheese, mashed strawberries and confectioners' sugar into a mixing bowl. Cream until soft and well combined. Fold in 1 cup of the Stabilized Whipped Cream or Cool Whip and gently mix.
Remove the crust from the freezer and completely cover with a single layer of strawberries.
With an offset spatula, place dollops of the cream cheese on top of the strawberries and gently spread until completely covered.
Spread the pudding layer over the cream cheese. Top with the remaining Stabilized Whipped Cream or Cool Whip.
Top with the remaining whole and sliced strawberries, and sprinkle with more graham cracker crumbs.
Refrigerate for at least two hours before serving to set.
Source: www.365daysofbakingandmore.com/strawberry-cheesecake-dream-bars/?fbclid=IwAR2PCDDbpehjfOcFxn1U-Xh_mQkomp7QZACqtcjwi4xBh6IDmJXTwKWPt5Q
These chewy, sweet, and pretty treats start with a package of cake mix for a quick and easy dessert. These do n ot call for fresh strawberries, but I thought they sounded interesting.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat the inside of a 9-inch x 13-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
Combine the cake mix and butter until crumbly in a large mixing bowl. (I use my stand mixer.) Add the egg and vanilla and mix completely. The dough will be thick.
Press the dough into the prepared baking dish. Pour the strawberry topping over the dough. Sprinkle with coconut, white chocolate chips, and snowcap candies. Then pour the entire can of sweetened condensed milk over everything.
Bake for 35 minutes until the bars are set and the top is slightly golden.
Remove from oven. Leave bars in the dish and cool completely on a wire rack before cutting into 24 squares.
Source: www.realhousemoms.com/pink-velvet-magic-bars/?fbclid=IwAR0WQzNTe3HrXJxunOjTQSG2rFqkF4meP9BcGnsuK12v8LitxXJ3bl6jRU8
Using a standing mixer, combine all ingredients and mix with the whisk attachment until combined and smooth.
If the frosting is to thin, add in an extra 1/2 cup of powdered sugar and continue mixing until thick.
Scoop into a container with a sealed lid and place into the refrigerator for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 3 months
Before using for cupcakes or to frost a cake, allow to thaw to room temperature and beat again to make creamy and thick.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/strawberry-buttercream-frosting/?fbclid=IwAR0B3hOmDycL5NwbfYD1bVD1nt-5vNLn8wMSHDSxKkXYbK_FMKf6H4O3fl0
Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Strawberries are a simple patriotic dessert with a sweetened cream cheese filling topped with blueberries.
Using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. With mixer on LOW, beat in whipped topping and almond extract.
Place filling in a pastry bag fitted with a large star tip. Pipe filling on the cut side of each strawberry.
Gently press 3 blueberries into the filling on each strawberry.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/red-white-blue-cheesecake-strawberries/?fbclid=IwAR3GQOxMDwLVYWmigmi-Cu5pr1tAWZYtMfpj-KxVxgVCvGaLEcs8_9ZZWmc
Strawberry Pretzel Dessert is a sweet and salty dessert made with a pretzel crust, fresh strawberries, and homemade whipped cream.
For the Pretzel Crust:
For the Cream Cheese Filling:
For the Homemade Whipped Cream:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and lightly spray a 9 x 13 baking dish with a non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
For the Pretzel Crust: Crush pretzels into small pieces using a rolling pin or food processor.
In a medium bowl, add pretzels, vanilla, brown sugar, and flour. Stir. Melt butter and add to the pretzel mixture. Stir until combined. Spread mixture into prepared baking dish. Press into an even, smooth layer (saving 3/4 cup of pretzel mixture for the topping).
Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes and let cool completely.
For the Homemade Whipped Cream: Add heavy cream, sugar and vanilla to a medium bowl and beat on high speed until stiff peaks form.
For the Cream Cheese Filling: In a medium bowl, using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese for 2-3 minutes or until smooth then add powdered sugar. Beat until combined and add homemade whipped cream. Mix until just combined.
Once the crust has cooled completely, spread cream cheese mixture over the pretzel layer.
Top with strawberry pie filling and spread evenly. Top with remaining pretzel crumbs and fresh strawberry slices.
Cover with aluminum foil or plastic wrap and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.
Source: www.greatgrubdelicioustreats.com/strawberry-pretzel-dessert/?fbclid=IwAR24x_CRPmM-q2-TtaWcS8Ba-A93r4PRhMCviRRdVAgcAn7PzxL0aFV3BUk#recipe
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
