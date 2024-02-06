It's the time of year for strawberries

Tomorrow is my sister's birthday. She probably wouldn't like me telling her age, but Pat Baldwin and I are bookends in the family, as she is the oldest and I am the youngest. She is retired now and occasionally comes to see me at my full-time job during the week.

I can always remember when we will have fresh strawberries, because it is Pat's birthday!

I looked for a few strawberry recipes to share with you today and of course, my favorite, Mom's fresh strawberry pie is at the top this week. It never disappoints!

Happy birthday, Pat!

Fresh Strawberry Pie

I love mom's strawberry pie. The added step of making your own glaze is what really sets this pie apart from all others. Don't be tempted to use gelatin or the liquid glaze in the store, make your own; you will not be sorry!

1 (9-inch) baked pie shell, best from scratch

6 cups fresh strawberries

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

3 tablespoons cornstarch

Couple drops of red food coloring, optional

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature

1/4 cup sugar

1 (8-ounce) carton whipped topping, or fresh real whipped cream

Mash just enough berries to make 1 cup. In a medium-sized pan, mix together the mashed 1 cup of berries, 1 cup sugar, cornstarch, water and food coloring, if using. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and boils. Boil and stir for 1 minute. Cool thoroughly.

Beat cream cheese and 1/4 cup sugar by hand, until smooth. Spread thoroughly over the bottom and sides of the baked pie shell. Fill shell with remaining halved or quartered fresh stemmed strawberries. Spread cooked berry mixture over fresh sliced berries and cover thoroughly. Chill. Top with whipped topping or fresh whipped cream. Garnish with one additional fresh strawberry on top.

Source: My mother made this recipe for many, many years, and the source is unknown.

Southern Strawberry Sweet Tea

Juicy strawberries, a bit of sugar, and some lemons — along with just a few simple steps — make this Southern strawberry sweet tea an easy summer favorite. While you can enjoy it all year round, strawberry iced tea is tastiest in the summer when strawberries are in season and at their juiciest.

Strawberry Simple Syrup:

3 cups strawberries, washed and stems removed, then sliced (should measure three cups after they are sliced)

2 cups water

1 cup sugar

Sweet Tea:

3 family-sized original tea bags

3 cups water

1 cup sugar

8 cups cold water, in a large pitcher

1 lemon, juiced

1 lemon, cut into slices or wedges for garnish in glass

6 to 8 strawberries, washed but leave stems on, with a cut on the bottom for garnish on the glass

Ice

In a medium saucepan, add 2 cups water, 1 cup sugar, and sliced strawberries. Cook over medium-high and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and let simmer for 30 minutes, or until strawberries are soft and the liquid is a deep red color.

Strain the strawberries using a mesh strainer into your pitcher. Press down on the strawberries gently, but make sure to not press too hard. You don't want any strawberry chunks in your sweet tea.

While the strawberry simple syrup is cooling in the pitcher, add 3 cups of hot water to a large bowl. Place three family-sized tea bags into the hot water and let steep for five minutes. Remove tea bags from the bowl and throw them away. Add 1 cup of sugar into the bowl with the tea and stir well. Dump the sweet tea from the bowl to the pitcher. Add 8 cups cold water to the pitcher and stir well. Add the juice from 1 large lemon to your sweet tea and mix well. Cover the pitcher and refrigerate two to three hours, or until very cold. Serve over ice and enjoy.

Notes: This recipe uses 20-ounces of strawberries. You'll want three cups of sliced strawberries plus six to eight strawberries for garnish.

For the most intense strawberry flavor, this recipe works best with very ripe strawberries.

This recipe makes quite a lot of tea, so you'll need either a very large pitcher or two medium-sized ones. If you're not having a party and just want to make a drink to enjoy yourself at home, we suggest using smaller quantities of all the ingredients.

You can adjust the number of tea bags to vary the strength of your tea. For a stronger tea, add an extra tea bag and steep for an extra five minutes. For a lighter-colored tea, use only two tea bags and add extra water.

Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/strawberry-sweet-tea/?fbclid=IwAR2PCDDbpehjfOcFxn1U-Xh_mQkomp7QZACqtcjwi4xBh6IDmJXTwKWPt5Q

Strawberry Cheesecake Dip

This fresh Strawberry Cheesecake Dip is a deconstructed version of a strawberry cheesecake. Fresh whipped cream is folded into a strawberry cream cheese mixture. Graham crackers give the crust taste and are perfect for dipping!

Whipped Cream:

1 cup heavy cream

1/3 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

8 ounces cream cheese , softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup mashed strawberries (about 3/4 cup whole)

3/4 cup diced strawberries

Graham crackers or vanilla wafer cookies for dipping

For the Whipped Cream: Place cream and 1/3 cup powdered sugar in a chilled mixing bowl and mix on high for one to two minutes. Add the vanilla and beat for an additional one to two minutes or until soft peaks have formed. Yields about 2 cups. Set aside.

In a separate large bowl, cream together the cream cheese and 1 cup powdered sugar until smooth. Blend in the 1/2 cup mashed strawberries (just the strawberries — don't add the juice caused by mashing them). Fold in the whipped cream and 3/4 cup diced strawberries.

Serve with graham crackers.

Notes: This recipe is best eaten the day of. It will keep for about a day but then the whipped cream will start to deflate.

You can use Cool Whip as a substitute for the whipped cream but I prefer the taste of fresh whipped cream.

Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/strawberry-cheesecake-dip?fbclid=IwAR1nVFhi9_YECpEciImOgTOvfT6tf_TQcwUxV1yOuv3yFtfhB-8F6AyzmUI

Strawberry Mojitos

Fresh strawberries give the classic mojito a refreshing twist. These Strawberry Mojitos will be your new favorite drink of summer!

Simple Syrup:

1 cup water

1 cup granulated sugar

Strawberry Mojitos:

16 ounces fresh strawberries hulled and quartered, divided plus additional for garnish

3/4 cup fresh lime juice

3/4 cup Simple Syrup

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves

Club Soda

Ice

Fresh whole strawberries and lime wedges for garnish

Simple Syrup: In a small sauce pan, combine the water and granulated sugar over medium heat. Bring to a boil and cook until sugar has dissolved (water will be clear).

Strawberry Mojitos: Allow to cool and store any leftover simple syrup in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Into a blender pour 3 cups of the strawberries and the lime juice. Blend until smooth.

In a 2-quart pitcher, combine the remaining strawberries with the fresh mint leaves. Using a muddler, gently blend the mint and strawberries together.

Add the strawberry puree and 3/4 cup of the Simple Syrup. Add 2 cups of ice and add as much club soda as desired. Mix well.

Add more ice and more Simple Syrup if a sweeter Strawberry Mojito is desired.

Source: www.365daysofbakingandmore.com/strawberry-mojitos/

Summer Fruit Salad With Honey Lime Poppy Seed Dressing

Summer fruit salad, full of berries, grapes, cherries and peaches at their peak of flavor. Drizzled with a sweet citrus honey lime poppyseed dressing.

Dressing:

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, 2 small limes

1 teaspoon lime zest

1 teaspoon poppyseeds

Salad:

4 cups strawberries, quartered

3 peaches, chunked

6 ounces raspberries

1 pint blueberries

2 cups cherries, pitted and halved

1 cup red grapes, halved

For the Dressing: Whisk together the ingredients, and place dressing in the fridge.

Salad: Rinse and cut up all of the fruit and place in a big bowl. Pour dressing over the top and stir in. Add extra lime zest to the top, if desired.

Refrigerate until ready to eat.

Source: www.anaffairfromtheheart.com/summer-fruit-salad-with-honey-lime-poppyseed-dressing/?fbclid=IwAR0wgNAdIufKx242JsR9i1H0m1KQvDT6zrZO-WIVBqVveGjO_6yR-kI1oPs

Strawberry Cream Cheese Cookies

Soft and chewy bites of delicious sweet flavor our Strawberry Cream Cheese Cookies are bursting with seasonal fresh strawberries, cream cheese, and white chocolate chunks.

1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 cups rough chopped fresh strawberries

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

6 ounces (1/2 bag) white chocolate baking chips

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a small mixing bowl, combine the chopped strawberries and lemon juice, and set aside.

Sift together the all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt. Set it aside.

Using either a stand mixer, or a medium size mixing bowl and handheld mixer on medium-high speed, cream together the softened butter and the softened cream cheese for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Using a silicone spatula, scrape down the sides of the mixing bowl.

Add the granulated sugar, and continue to mix on medium-high for another 1 - 1 1/2 minutes.

Reduce the mixer speed to low. Add the vanilla extract, and add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each egg.

Keep the mixer on low speed and slowly add the sifted flour mixture 1/2 cup at a time.

Continue mixing on low, add the white chocolate baking chips. Mix just until the ingredients are well incorporated.

Drain the lemon juice from the chopped strawberries, and sprinkle the 2 tablespoons of flour over the strawberries. Stir to coat the berries. Shake off and discard any excess flour.

Carefully fold the coated strawberries into the cookie dough. Chill the dough covered in the refrigerator for 10 minutes.

Using a 1 to 1 1/2 tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop out the dough, and space the dough balls 2 inches apart. Bake for 13-15 minutes, just until the edges of the cookies are golden. Allow the cookies to rest on the cookie sheet for 5 minutes before moving them to a cooling rack. Allow the cookies to completely cool.

Notes: Storage: Because the strawberry cream cheese cookies are soft, they are best kept refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Not only will this preserve them longer, it will also keep these soft cookies intact and keep the strawberries tasting fresh!

Tips: Use fresh strawberries when they are in season. While frozen strawberries are an option for cooler months, they tend to hold more water and may make the dough sticky.

The cream cheese and the butter should be at room temperature, NOT melted. This will help preserve the shape of the cookies and prevent them from spreading too much during baking.

Strawberries should be finely chopped into small pieces so that they can easily fit into the cookies.

For easy clean-up, line your baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil. This way there is no need to spray the baking sheet with non-stick spray.

To prevent the cookie from spreading, place the shaped cookie dough balls (on the cookie sheet) in the freezer for 10 minutes before baking.

Source: www.princesspinkygirl.com/strawberry-cream-cheese-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2L43yjdxfk_CejRslK458e0TBIe5EQqG3fIa-rI4F_6o94z57x0HdOtRM

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Strawberry Spinach Salad is fresh and topped with strawberries, avocado, and onion with a tangy dressing. Fresh, healthy, and always a crowd pleaser.

8 cups fresh spinach leaves

1 pint (2 cups) fresh strawberries, sliced

1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted

1 avocado, diced (firm but ripe)

1/2 cup crumbled feta or gorgonzola

1/4 cup sliced red onion

Dressing:

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/8 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce (a couple shakes of the bottle)

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Toast almonds in a small skillet over medium heat for a couple of minutes to brown and bring out the flavor.

In a large bowl, combine the spinach, strawberries, almonds, avocado, feta, and onion. Place dressing ingredients to a small bowl and whisk to combine. You can make the dressing ahead of time and store in the refrigerator. Pour over salad right before serving and toss to coat. Serve immediately.

Source: adapted from my friend Heidi. Added avocado, feta, and onion. Removed onion from the dressing.

Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/strawberry-spinach-salad/

Strawberry Wonton Spinach Salad

This Strawberry Wonton Spinach Salad is filled with red bell peppers, onions, honey roasted peanuts, bacon, and crunchy wontons.

Dressing:

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 tablespoon sugar

1/2 cup canola oil

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup strawberry jam

Salad:

1 head red or green leaf lettuce chopped (about 7 ounces)

1 (7 ounce) package baby spinach

1/2 cup red bell pepper, chopped

1/2 purple onion, sliced

1 cup sliced strawberries

1 cup honey roasted peanuts

1/2 cup cooked bacon pieces

1 cup wonton chips

For the dressing: Add all of the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Chill in the refrigerator until ready to use. This can be made ahead of time.

For the salad: Toss the lettuce, spinach, vegetables, and strawberries with the dressing right before serving. Add the peanuts, bacon, and wontons and toss in.