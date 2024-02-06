It's 'out there' all right

The outdoor furnishings market has been dominated for years by wicker-look resin furniture and beachy prints. Spindly folding lawn chairs have given way to deep, comfy seating, and fabric choices have grown from sweaty, rough plastics to weatherproof linen, soft cotton, even velvet. The living room has most certainly moved outdoors.

But for those whose design sensibility skews toward the avant garde, there haven't been a lot of options. Until now. More and more designers and makers are producing cool, imaginative pieces for backyard and balcony. If you're into artsy decor, there's no reason why your outdoor space can't reflect that as well.

British artist David Harber has developed a global following for his innovative outdoor sculptures, which play with light and landscape. In his Oxfordshire studio, Harber and his team create sculptures, water features and sundials out of metal. Sunlight filters through a piece called Mantle, made of bronze petals fused together and gilded on the inside; the light transforms the middle into molten gold.

One of his most popular pieces, Torus, is a circular expanse of super-polished steel that reflects the landscape or water in front of it. It's there in front of you, yet appears transparent.

Armillary spheres were the first thing Harber learned to make, and the marriage of art and science was what he said drew him to the form.

"I've made (them) for tiny cottage gardens, and for hotels; they have a universal appeal," he said.

Available in brass, steel and bronze, the spheres can be custom engraved. Some people have commissioned phrases with personal meaning; others have had their spheres etched with family names, house names, latitude and longitude, or distances to significant destinations.