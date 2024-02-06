It's just peachy

Fresh peach season lasts such a short time you have to make the best of it while it is here. The peaches have been delicious this year, and Scott and I have a couple every evening after supper as our dessert. But as much as we enjoy them as-is, just a fresh bowl of peeled and sliced peaches, I also enjoy making other dishes using them.

I went looking for recipes, and as is the usual case, I found far more than I could ever try, but these sparked my interest enough to pull them together for you as well.

Get your fresh peaches before it is too late and enjoy this season's bountiful peach crop.

Pork and Peach Kabobs

2 peaches, halved, pitted and cut into 6 wedges

1 sweet onion, cut into 6 wedges

1-1/2 pounds pork tenderloin, cut into 18-20 cubes

6 skewers

3/4 cup honey barbeque sauce

Optional: cooked brown rice

Cut peach and onion wedges crosswise in half. Thread peach, onion and pork pieces alternatively onto skewers, leaving some space in between for even grilling.

Grill skewers over medium-high heat for 15 minutes, or until pork juices run clear, turning skewers occasionally.

Brush with barbeque sauce during the last 5 minutes. Serve with cooked rice, if desired. Makes 6 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/96F58AF188816FCB85257FBD004ACB30

Icebox Peach Pie

This no bake Icebox Peach Pie recipe only has 4 ingredients. A summer favorite! And can't you see other fruits used in this pie in place or in addition to the peaches.

2 graham cracker pie crusts

1 (8-ounce) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 (14-ounce) sweetened condensed milk

2 (28-ounce) sliced peaches, drained or the equivalent of very ripe fresh peaches, peeled and sliced

Stir together whipped topping, condensed milk, and peaches. Divide between two pie crusts.

Freeze for at least 8 hours.

Remove from freezer about 3 minutes before ready to serve.

Notes: Store airtight in the freezer for up to a week

Source: www.cookiesandcups.com/no-bake-icebox-peach-pie-recipe/

Peach Iced Tea

For the Peach Syrup:

1 cup frozen peaches

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

For the Iced Tea:

4 cups water

4 bags black tea

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 lemon juiced (plus more to taste)

1/2 cup peach syrup plus more to taste

To make the simple syrup, combine the peaches, water, and sugar in a small pot and bring to a simmer. Let simmer for 10 minutes then remove from heat and allow to cool completely before using, about 30 minutes

Strain the syrup through a fine-mesh sieve to separate out the fruit. You can discard the peaches, or reserve them to serve with the finished tea or serve them over some ice cream.

Once the syrup is cooled, add 2 cups of water to a teapot or saucepan and bring to a boil. Add the tea bags and let steep for 5 minutes.

Remove the tea bags, squeezing them to pull out any excess water and tea. Then add the 2 remaining cups of water to a pitcher along with the tea.

Stir in the baking soda, lemon juice, and peach syrup. (You can add more peach syrup if you like your tea sweeter.) Add sliced lemons and peaches to the pitcher if desired and chill for 1 hour before serving.

Notes

The syrup recipe should yield about Â¾ cup of syrup. If you like sweet tea you can add all of it to the recipe.

I have used both Earl Grey and regular Lipton black to make this recipe and both are delicious. The Lipton has more of that classic iced tea flavor and bite, but the earl grey adds a nice smoothness to the drink.

The baking soda is used to smooth out any bitter flavor from the tea.

Source: www.realhousemoms.com/peach-iced-tea/?fbclid=IwAR2hT6HGcmJfvgih0U0NmzHzLBwFGDIWPtCQ35BZbzDvt9QFVCSPgHRsiKY#recipe

Cream of Peach Soup

2 pounds peaches

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 cup whipping cream

1/2 cup white wine or apple juice

Zest of 1 lemon

Garnish: chopped and sliced peach, fresh mint sprigs and chopped mint leaves

Dip peaches, one at a time, into boiling water to cover one minute. Plunge peaches immediately into ice water to stop the cooking process, drain and slip skins off. Cut peaches into quarters.

Bring sugar and water to boil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Reduce heat and add peach quarters; cover and simmer 5 minutes. Cool.

Process peach mixture in batches in a large saucepan over medium heat. Reduce heat and add peach quarters; cover and simmer 5 minutes. Cool.

Process peach mixture in batches in a food process or blender until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides.

Stir together peach mixture, whipping cream, wine or apple juice, and lemon zest. Chill for 2 hours. Garnish as desired. Makes 5 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/B1F20CF28A3C56F885257B04006C6A2D

Peach Mango Salsa

Colorful and brightly flavored, this is a delicious peach mango salsa recipe. Perfect served with nacho chips or as a condiment, this easy recipe is so good that you can eat it plain, with a fork!

3 large peaches (or 6 small ones)

2 mangoes, chopped

1 avocado, chopped

1/4 cup red onion, chopped

1/3 cup red bell pepper

1 lime, juiced (you should end up with about 1/4 cup)

3 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped (optional)

2 1/2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon honey

Salt and Pepper to taste

Put all ingredients into a large bowl. Stir well. Chill for 30 minutes.

Note: This recipe can easily be doubled and tripled.

Variations: add in 1/2 cup chopped pineapple. Cilantro, you can easily leave this out of the recipe and use flat leaf parsley instead or skip it altogether! Bell pepper, use any color of bell pepper.

Source: www.shesnotcookin.com/mango-salsa/

Peachy Baked Oatmeal

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3/4 cup milk

3 cups long-cooking, old fashioned oats, uncooked

1/3 cup oil

16-ounce can sliced peaches, partially drained

Garnish: warm milk

In a bowl, combine eggs, brown sugar, baking powder, salt spices and vanilla; beat well. Add remaining ingredients except garnish; mix thoroughly.

Spoon into a greased 8- x 8-inch baking pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, until center is set.

Serve in bowls, topped with warm milk. Serves 6.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/A77276514CCB3134852580CD005B991B

Peach and Tomato Caprese Salad

Heirloom tomatoes, peaches, and fresh mozzarella are layered and topped with a simple balsamic vinaigrette in this peach Caprese salad.

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon flaked salt, divided

2 large heirloom tomatoes, thinly sliced

2 ripe peaches — halved, pitted, and sliced into half moons

6 leaves fresh basil

1 (8 ounce) ball fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced

Whisk olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and 1 pinch flaked salt together in a bowl until dressing is smooth.