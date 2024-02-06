It's just peachy

Fresh peach season lasts such a short time you have to make the best of it while it is here. The peaches have been delicious this year, and Scott and I have a couple every evening after supper as our dessert. But as much as we enjoy them as-is, just a fresh bowl of peeled and sliced peaches, I also enjoy making other dishes using them.
I went looking for recipes, and as is the usual case, I found far more than I could ever try, but these sparked my interest enough to pull them together for you as well.
Get your fresh peaches before it is too late and enjoy this season's bountiful peach crop.
Cut peach and onion wedges crosswise in half. Thread peach, onion and pork pieces alternatively onto skewers, leaving some space in between for even grilling.
Grill skewers over medium-high heat for 15 minutes, or until pork juices run clear, turning skewers occasionally.
Brush with barbeque sauce during the last 5 minutes. Serve with cooked rice, if desired. Makes 6 servings.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/96F58AF188816FCB85257FBD004ACB30
This no bake Icebox Peach Pie recipe only has 4 ingredients. A summer favorite! And can't you see other fruits used in this pie in place or in addition to the peaches.
Stir together whipped topping, condensed milk, and peaches. Divide between two pie crusts.
Freeze for at least 8 hours.
Remove from freezer about 3 minutes before ready to serve.
Notes: Store airtight in the freezer for up to a week
Source: www.cookiesandcups.com/no-bake-icebox-peach-pie-recipe/
For the Peach Syrup:
For the Iced Tea:
To make the simple syrup, combine the peaches, water, and sugar in a small pot and bring to a simmer. Let simmer for 10 minutes then remove from heat and allow to cool completely before using, about 30 minutes
Strain the syrup through a fine-mesh sieve to separate out the fruit. You can discard the peaches, or reserve them to serve with the finished tea or serve them over some ice cream.
Once the syrup is cooled, add 2 cups of water to a teapot or saucepan and bring to a boil. Add the tea bags and let steep for 5 minutes.
Remove the tea bags, squeezing them to pull out any excess water and tea. Then add the 2 remaining cups of water to a pitcher along with the tea.
Stir in the baking soda, lemon juice, and peach syrup. (You can add more peach syrup if you like your tea sweeter.) Add sliced lemons and peaches to the pitcher if desired and chill for 1 hour before serving.
Notes
The syrup recipe should yield about Â¾ cup of syrup. If you like sweet tea you can add all of it to the recipe.
I have used both Earl Grey and regular Lipton black to make this recipe and both are delicious. The Lipton has more of that classic iced tea flavor and bite, but the earl grey adds a nice smoothness to the drink.
The baking soda is used to smooth out any bitter flavor from the tea.
Source: www.realhousemoms.com/peach-iced-tea/?fbclid=IwAR2hT6HGcmJfvgih0U0NmzHzLBwFGDIWPtCQ35BZbzDvt9QFVCSPgHRsiKY#recipe
Dip peaches, one at a time, into boiling water to cover one minute. Plunge peaches immediately into ice water to stop the cooking process, drain and slip skins off. Cut peaches into quarters.
Bring sugar and water to boil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Reduce heat and add peach quarters; cover and simmer 5 minutes. Cool.
Process peach mixture in batches in a large saucepan over medium heat. Reduce heat and add peach quarters; cover and simmer 5 minutes. Cool.
Process peach mixture in batches in a food process or blender until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides.
Stir together peach mixture, whipping cream, wine or apple juice, and lemon zest. Chill for 2 hours. Garnish as desired. Makes 5 servings.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/B1F20CF28A3C56F885257B04006C6A2D
Colorful and brightly flavored, this is a delicious peach mango salsa recipe. Perfect served with nacho chips or as a condiment, this easy recipe is so good that you can eat it plain, with a fork!
Put all ingredients into a large bowl. Stir well. Chill for 30 minutes.
Note: This recipe can easily be doubled and tripled.
Variations: add in 1/2 cup chopped pineapple. Cilantro, you can easily leave this out of the recipe and use flat leaf parsley instead or skip it altogether! Bell pepper, use any color of bell pepper.
Source: www.shesnotcookin.com/mango-salsa/
In a bowl, combine eggs, brown sugar, baking powder, salt spices and vanilla; beat well. Add remaining ingredients except garnish; mix thoroughly.
Spoon into a greased 8- x 8-inch baking pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, until center is set.
Serve in bowls, topped with warm milk. Serves 6.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/A77276514CCB3134852580CD005B991B
Heirloom tomatoes, peaches, and fresh mozzarella are layered and topped with a simple balsamic vinaigrette in this peach Caprese salad.
Whisk olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and 1 pinch flaked salt together in a bowl until dressing is smooth.
Alternate tomato slices, peach slices, basil leaves, and mozzarella slices in layers on a platter. Drizzle dressing over salad and sprinkle remaining flaked salt on top.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/258123/peach-and-tomato-caprese-salad/?printview
Mix together sugar and cornstarch, spread 3/4 of mixture into piecrust.
Arrange peaches on top and sprinkle with remaining sugar mixture.
Pour cream evenly over peaches.
Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes, reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake an additional 40 minutes. Serves 8.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/03B5D803F5A135A185257B0B004A3D6C
Line a 9-inch pie plate with one crust and set aside.
Combine peaches, lemon juice and vanilla in a large bowl.
Mix sugar, cornstarch, spices and salt in a separate bowl. Add sugar mixture to peach mixture; toss gently to coat. Spoon into pie crust; dot with butter.
With a small cookie cutter, cut vents in remaining crust, reserving cut-outs. Place crust on top of pie; trim and seal edges. Brush milk over top crust and cut-outs; arrange cut-outs on crust.
Cover edges loosely with aluminum foil. Bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes. Remove foil and bake 10 to 15 more minutes, until crust is golden and filling is bubbly. Garnish with whipped cream. Serves 6 to 8.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/88654AB0E884F83185257BEC0043E0E3
Pour peaches and syrup in the bottom of an ungreased 13- x 9-inch baking pan. Cover with dry cake mix; drizzle butter over the top. Sprinkle with pecans and coconut. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Serves 18 to 24.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/CF3CDD469B0698378525837100734A51
This is the best peach crisp recipe! A layer of juice, fresh peaches are topped with a crunchy topping with oats and pecans. Delicious with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 10-inch cast iron skillet.
Place 1/2 cup pecans onto baking sheet and toast in 350 degrees oven for 8 minutes. Set aside.
Peel peaches, pit and slice. (keeping the skin on is optional)
In a small mixing bowl, combine peaches, lemon zest, lemon juice, granulated sugar and cornstarch. Stir gently to combine. Spread peaches in greased cast iron skillet or baking dish.
In a small mixing bowl, combine rolled oats, all-purpose flour, salt and cinnamon.
Add in cubed, cold butter and mix with a pastry blender or by hand until mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle mixture on top of peaches. Sprinkle brown sugar and toasted pecans on top.
Bake in 350 degrees oven for 40 minutes. Cool for 15 minutes before serving.
Optional but recommended, is a scoop of delicious vanilla ice cream!
Note: Peach Crisp can be made in a greased 8x8-inch baking dish in place of the cast iron skillet.
Rolled oats - if you want to substitute quick oats for the large flakes, that okay! You may need to add another Â¼ cup to to the topping. Mix the recipe as stated in the recipe card, then add two tablespoons of rolled oats at a time until the mixture is crumbly.
Pecans can be substituted with walnuts.
Peach Crisp can be covered and refrigerated for up to three days.
Source: www.shesnotcookin.com/best-peach-crisp-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0qy2eH9lHO6TfQvODa_R6Y7lv-TvMODAU67ZobBUEsbhaqqulB-fJyEOc
You will love this peach scone recipe! Fresh peaches with lemon zest in a flaky scone drizzled with a peach orange glaze. A sprinkle of slivered almonds and you've got yourself a treat!
Glaze:
In a large mixing bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and lemon zest.
Using pastry blender (or by hand) cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Add buttermilk and stir with a fork to make a soft, sticky dough. Lightly flour hands and press dough into a ball. On a floured surface, knead 10 times. If the mixture is too sticky, add a few tablespoons of flour at. time and knead into the dough.
Gently fold in the peaches.
Press dough until it is 1-inch thick. (don't worry about the shape here)
Using a 2-1/2 inch cutter, cut out rounds. You can also use the top of a drinking glass.
Place on ungreased baking sheet.
Gather up the scraps, press into shape again and cut out more circle. You should end up with 8 to 10 depending on the size of the cutter that you are using. Brush tops of scones with beaten egg mixture.
Bake in 425 degree oven for 14 to 16 minutes or until golden. Cool for five minutes on wire cooling rack.
For glaze, mix powdered sugar with 3 tablespoons of finely chopped peaches. Add orange juice one tablespoon at a time until glaze is a consistency that can be drizzled on top of the scones.
Use a spoon to drizzle the glaze on top of scones and top with sliced almonds (if using).
Note: Buttermilk substitute - For 1 cup of buttermilk, put 1 tablespoon lemon juice or white vinegar into measuring cup. Add enough liquid to fill to the 1 cup measuring line. Stir. Let stand for 5 minutes.
I like to use a larger circle cutter sometimes and yield 9 scones.
Storage instructions: Store cooled scones in a covered container at room temperature.
Freezing instructions: Cooled scones can be frozen in freezer-safe container for up to two months.
Source: www.shesnotcookin.com/peach-scones-recipe/print/10540/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
