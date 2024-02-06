It's in the syrup

What happens when you overstuff yourself with turkey on Thanksgiving day? You eat a few slices of pie.
That riddle reveals why Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. Sure, every holiday has some signature food, but no other literally revolves around food like Thanksgiving.
The day demands any number of essential ingredients: turkey, cranberries, sweet potatoes, stuffing, and, of course, pumpkin. But there's a less obvious ingredient without which the Thanksgiving meal would be deficient -- Karo Syrup.
Without Karo Syrup, pecan pie as we know it would not exist. And with all due respect to pumpkin pie, as far as I'm concerned pecan pie is every bit as worthy, especially south of the Mason-Dixon line, which is where many Missourians would be if that marker had extended this far west.
Though Native Americans were using pecans thousands of years ago, the pie is a much more recent phenomenon. Some attribute it to the French, who claim to have invented it after settling New Orleans in the 18th century. Others trace its origin to a recipe published in Harper's Bazaar almost a hundred years later. And though a recipe similar to today's version was published in 1898 in a St. Louis church cookbook, what we think of as real pecan pie would have to wait at least until 1902. That's the year that the Corn Products Refining Company introduced the absolutely indispensable ingredient in the dessert, Karo Syrup, possibly named after the wife of the chemist who invented it, Caroline. But it wasn't until the 1930s when the company put a recipe for pecan pie on the labels of its syrup bottles that it took off and became the signature dessert of the South and a staple on Thanksgiving.
What became a critical component of any pecan pie started out merely as a cheap substitute for other syrups and sweeteners, the search for which goes back at least as far as Napoleon's offer of 100,000 francs to anyone who could create one. One result of such challenges was corn syrup, the generic name for Karo. Besides providing sweetening, it's used in foods to soften texture, add volume, maintain freshness, and prevent crystallization, making it perfect for preparing candies, jellies, and baked goods. (It's also a major ingredient in the fake blood you see in the movies.)
Though it should be consumed in moderation, Karo Syrup is not at all the same as high fructose corn syrup, a substance about which there is some controversy. Rather, used judiciously in pecan pie it is the key to creating a delightfully sticky situation at your Thanksgiving table.
You can stick with pecans or use any nut you want in this recipe adapted from the classic Karo version, or leave the nuts out altogether. If need be you can substitute a store-bought crust for the cream cheese crust, the favorite of pastry maven Rose Levy Beranbaum, who spent years perfecting it.
Cut cold butter into cubes. Add salt and baking powder to flour. Freeze both butter and flour mixture for at least 30 minutes. Put frozen flour mixture in processor, add cream cheese and process until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add frozen butter cubes and pulse until butter is the size of peas. Add water and vinegar and pulse until butter is the size of small particles. Knead mixture until it holds together. Flatten dough, wrap, and chill at least an hour. Roll out dough, place in 10-inch fluted tart pan with removable bottom, press aluminum foil firmly over top, and bake for 20 minutes at 425 degrees. Remove foil, prick dough with a fork, and bake another 5 minutes. Mix syrup, eggs, sugar, melted butter, and vanilla. Stir in nuts. Pour filling into crust, reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake for an hour or until center springs back when lightly tapped.
