It's Fall, y'all

The official start to fall has arrived and so has my desire to start cooking some recipes from our fall and winter recipe files and cookbooks. As soon as there is a chill in the air, I have a desire for a pot of soup and something from the oven that puts off the scent of apples and cinnamon. I have so many recipes that we enjoy in the fall that sometimes it is hard to decide what to make.
In a quick look through some recipes, I have chosen several that I think you will enjoy. Recipes for snacks, appetizers, side dishes and desserts. Surely you'll find one or more recipes that will help you welcome fall into your home.
In a medium bowl, whisk together butter, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla extract.
In an extra large bowl, toss together both Chex cereal flavors and pretzels. Pour butter mixture over the cereal mixture and toss to distribute.
Microwave: Microwave uncovered for 6 minutes, stirring every 2 minutes. Spread on wax paper to cool. Add harvest candy mix and toss to combine. Store in airtight container.
Oven: Preheat oven to 275 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Divide mixture on the two baking sheets and spread in even layers. Bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Spread on wax paper to cool. Add harvest candy mix and toss to combine. Store in airtight container.
Source: www.thenovicechefblog.com/pumpkin-spice-chex-mix/?
This Cranberry Apple Pecan Salad is one of our fall favorites. It's a delicious blend of sweet and savory flavors, and perfect for the fall season. Loaded with sweet apples, fresh cranberries, crispy bacon, crunchy pecans, goat cheese, green onions, and a light vinaigrette, this salad makes a beautiful and delicious addition to any holiday meal.
Salad:
Dressing:
Prepare cranberries by combining fresh cranberries, sugar, and water in a small saucepan. Heat on medium-high heat until cranberries begin to pop. Remove from heat and cool.
Prepare dressing by combining ingredients in a small container and shaking well. Set aside.
Spread salad greens in a large salad bowl.
Top with prepared cranberries, chopped apples, crumbled bacon, pecans, goat cheese, and sliced green onions.
Add dressing and toss to coat.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/cranberry-apple-pecan-salad/
This Cranberry-Orange Harvest Salad combines mixed greens with dried fruit and nuts, gorgonzola cheese, and a zesty orange vinaigrette.
For dressing:
Prepare salad by layering mixed greens, trail mix, gorgonzola, and green onions.
Prepare dressing by adding all ingredients to a small mason jar and shaking vigorously.
Add dressing to salad as desired.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/cranberry-orange-harvest-salad/
Baked Pears with just four ingredients is an easy dish made with honey, walnuts and cinnamon is perfect for breakfast or dessert!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Cut the pears in half and place on a baking sheet (I cut a sliver off the other end so they sat upright).
Using a measuring spoon or melon baller, scoop out the seeds.
Sprinkle with cinnamon, top with walnuts and drizzle 1/2 teaspoon honey over each one.
Bake in the oven 30 minutes. Remove and let cool.
Source: www.skinnytaste.com/baked-pears-with-walnuts-and-honey/
Arrange crostini on a rimmed baking sheet.
Cut brie cheese into 1/4-inch thick slices and place on top of crostini.
Bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with thinly sliced apple, a drizzle of honey, ground pepper, and fresh thyme.
Serve immediately.
Notes: Recipe variations — Substitute Granny Smith apples for a tart twist. Use any of your favorite cheeses, including havarti, gouda, Fontina, or Swiss. Use pear slices in place of apple slices. Substitute maple syrup for the honey. Substitute rosemary for the thyme
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/apple-brie-crostini/?
Garlic Parmesan Sweet Potato Wedges are baked up with a seasoned, crispy outside right in your own oven with this delicious, easy recipe.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Wash and quarter sweet potatoes.
Beat eggs in medium bowl (large enough to dip potato wedges in later step) and set aside.
In a similar size medium mixing bowl, mix together Parmesan, salt, pepper, garlic powder, dried parsley, dried oregano, paprika. Set aside.
Dip each potato wedge in the beaten eggs, then dip in Parmesan mixture. Shake off excess seasoning mixture. Arrange potatoes in a single layer on foil lined baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes or until coating is golden brown. Remove from oven and serve.
Source: www.southerndiscourse.com/garlic-parmesan-sweet-potato-wedges/
Easy, melt in your mouth shortbread cookies full of chopped pecans and maple flavor. Perfect cookies for fall!
Cookies:
Maple Glaze:
In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, or with a hand mixer, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Mix in maple syrup or extract. Add in the salt and then add in the flour, a few batches at a time until fully combined. Fold in the chopped pecans.
Place a piece of plastic wrap onto a work surface and place dough on top. Shape into a log and wrap in the plastic wrap. Place in the fridge to chill for 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Remove dough from refrigerate and slice cookies, about 1/2-inch in thickness. Place cookies on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or silicone mats about 1-inch apart. Place the sheet pan into the refrigerator for about 10 minutes before baking to ensure cookies are cool before heading into the oven.
Take cookies out of the refrigerator and bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown.
Let cool on pan about 3-5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack to cool completely.
Once cooled, make the glaze by whisking together the powdered sugar and maple syrup (see notes if using maple extract). Dip each cookie in the glaze and place back on the cooling rack to set.
Notes: If using maple extract instead of maple syrup for the glaze, use the 3 tablespoons of milk to thin it out to the correct consistency. If using maple syrup in the glaze, the additional milk is not necessary.
Source: www.mybakingbliss.com/maple-pecan-shortbread-cookies/?
These muffins are good as a snack, with a bowl of chili, at breakfast with coffee or just about anytime. Even if you don't really like pumpkin, you will like these.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a regular size 12-cup muffin pan with cupcake liners.
In a large bowl add the cake mix and pumpkin pie spice and mix well. Next add pumpkin, mix until well blended. Last, fold in one cup of chocolate chips until evenly mixed. Divide the batter evenly among the 12 muffins. Top each muffin with a few extra chocolate chips, lightly pressing them into the batter.
Bake on middle rack of oven for 20-25 minutes (baking times will vary depending on your oven), be sure to check with a toothpick. When ready, remove from oven, allow to cool for a few minutes then transfer to cooling rack.
These delicious muffins are great warm or cold. Best served with a tall glass of cold milk.
Source: www.sweetlittlebluebird.com/chocolate-pumpkin-muffins-super-easy/
These cookie bars are the ultimate for chocolate, caramel and sweet and salty lovers. The perfect treat by a bonfire or snack at a picnic.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9-inch square pan and line with parchment paper; set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt; set aside.
Using an electric mixer, mix together the melted butter and sugars on medium speed until combined. Add the egg, egg yolk, and vanilla extract and mix until smooth. Slowly add the dry ingredients and mix on low, just until combined. Stir in the chocolate chips.
In a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine the caramels and heavy cream. Microwave on high until the caramels are melted, stirring every 20 seconds. This will take about 2 minutes.
Press half of the cookie dough into the prepared pan, smoothing the top with a spatula. Pour the hot caramel over the dough cookie dough and spread into an even layer, leaving about 1/2-inch around the border. Sprinkle the caramel with sea salt. Drop the remaining cookie dough in spoonfuls over the caramel and gently spread the dough with a spatula until the caramel is covered. Sprinkle the bars with additional sea salt.
Bake for 30 minutes, or until the top of the bars are light golden brown and the edges start to pull away from the pan. Place the pan on a wire rack and cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for about 30 minutes to allow the caramel layer to set.
Cut into squares and serve. Store leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days.
Source: www.browneyedbaker.com/salted-caramel-chocolate-chip-cookie-bars/
The most perfect Pumpkin Bars with a sweet Butter Pecan Frosting. These frosted pumpkin bars will seriously make you swoon! Share a pan with friends and family this fall season!
For the bars:
For the frosting:
In a large mixing bowl, beat eggs, sugar, pumpkin and melted butter until smooth. Add remaining ingredients for the pumpkin bars and beat for 2-3 minutes until fully combined.
Pour batter into a lightly greased 15x10x1-inch baking sheet. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 25-30 minutes.
Remove and cool completely before frosting.
For the frosting, combined brown sugar, 2 tablespoons butter and milk in a small saucepan over low heat. Whisk until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and cool completely.
In a large mixing bowl, beat 1/2 cup softened butter with powdered sugar. Pour in cooled brown sugar mixture. Beat for 3-4 minutes until light and fluffy. Fold in chopped pecans.
Spread over cooled pumpkin bars. Press pecan halves gently into top of bars. Cut and store in airtight container in refrigerator. Or, freeze until ready to use.
Source: www.shugarysweets.com/butter-pecan-frosted-pumpkin-bars?
Topping:
In small bowl, stir together topping ingredients and set aside.
Place butter and cream cheese in mixing bowl and beat with electric mixer until well blended and fluffy. Add eggs and sugar and beat again until mixed. Add in flour, bananas, 1 cup of chopped pecans, and spices. Mix until fully incorporated. Bananas will still have some chunks and batter will be thick.
Spray two 9x5-inch loaf pans liberally with baking spray. Divide mixture evenly among loaf pans. Sprinkle with topping mixture and remaining pecans.
Bake 350 degrees at one hour, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, covering with foil after 30 minutes to prevent pecans from burning. Allow to cool in pan for ten minutes before turning out.
Source: www.southernplate.com/homestead-banana-bread/
Heat a large Dutch oven or pot over medium-high heat. Add one tablespoon of oil to the pan. Season the chicken with some salt and pepper, then add half of it to the hot pot. Cook for about 5 minutes, until browned. Remove the chicken to a plate with a slotted spoon, and repeat with the second half.
Reduce the heat to medium. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan, along with the onion, sage, and ginger. Cook just until the onion starts to soften, about 1 minute.
Add the squash, parsnips, and potatoes, cooking for about 3 minutes, and stirring occasionally.
Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables. Cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
Add the apple cider and chicken stock to the pan, and use a wooden spoon to scrape up any brown bits from the bottom of the pan.
Add the chicken, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Give it a good stir, bring it up to a boil, then reduce it to a simmer.
Cover and let simmer for 25 minutes. Stir in the apples, then cover and cook for five more minutes before serving. Season with more salt and pepper if needed.
Notes: If the stew seems too runny, make a slurry with 1 tablespoons cornstarch and just enough cold water to make it runny. Slowly pour a little bit into the stew and stir vigorously. A little goes a long way here.
If the stew seems too thick, you can just add a little bit of water, or some more chicken stock.
Source: www.kitchentrials.com/2017/09/14/fall-harvest-stew/
Arrange apple slices on plate or serving tray. You can decorate the entire plate the same, or make it half and half, using the 2 different toppings, melted drizzles and nuts and chocolate chips.
For example, make half of the platter apples, chocolate and nuts, and the other half apples, caramel and chocolate chips.
Be creative and have fun with this, and add other ingredients that you would enjoy.
Top with a mound of squirty whipped cream in the center, as desired.
Source: www.facebook.com/jullieskitchen/posts/666477333993201
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.