featuresOctober 1, 2020
It's Fall, y'all
The official start to fall has arrived and so has my desire to start cooking some recipes from our fall and winter recipe files and cookbooks. As soon as there is a chill in the air, I have a desire for a pot of soup and something from the oven that puts off the scent of apples and cinnamon. I have so many recipes that we enjoy in the fall that sometimes it is hard to decide what to make...
Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

The official start to fall has arrived and so has my desire to start cooking some recipes from our fall and winter recipe files and cookbooks. As soon as there is a chill in the air, I have a desire for a pot of soup and something from the oven that puts off the scent of apples and cinnamon. I have so many recipes that we enjoy in the fall that sometimes it is hard to decide what to make.

In a quick look through some recipes, I have chosen several that I think you will enjoy. Recipes for snacks, appetizers, side dishes and desserts. Surely you'll find one or more recipes that will help you welcome fall into your home.

Pumpkin Spice Chex Mix

  • 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons pumpkin spice
  • 2 tablespoons vanilla extract
  • 1 (12 ounce) box cinnamon Chex cereal
  • 1 (12 ounce) box honey nut Chex cereal
  • 4 cups pretzels
  • 1 (21 ounce) bag autumn/harvest candy mix (or plain candy corn)

In a medium bowl, whisk together butter, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla extract.

In an extra large bowl, toss together both Chex cereal flavors and pretzels. Pour butter mixture over the cereal mixture and toss to distribute.

Microwave: Microwave uncovered for 6 minutes, stirring every 2 minutes. Spread on wax paper to cool. Add harvest candy mix and toss to combine. Store in airtight container.

Oven: Preheat oven to 275 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Divide mixture on the two baking sheets and spread in even layers. Bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Spread on wax paper to cool. Add harvest candy mix and toss to combine. Store in airtight container.

Source: www.thenovicechefblog.com/pumpkin-spice-chex-mix/?

Cranberry Apple Pecan Salad

This Cranberry Apple Pecan Salad is one of our fall favorites. It's a delicious blend of sweet and savory flavors, and perfect for the fall season. Loaded with sweet apples, fresh cranberries, crispy bacon, crunchy pecans, goat cheese, green onions, and a light vinaigrette, this salad makes a beautiful and delicious addition to any holiday meal.

Salad:

  • 1 cup fresh cranberries
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 8 ounces mixed salad greens
  • 1 Honeycrisp apple, chopped
  • 6 ounces bacon, cooked
  • 1/2 cup pecan halves
  • 3.5 ounces crumbled goat cheese
  • 4 green onions, sliced

Dressing:

  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt

Prepare cranberries by combining fresh cranberries, sugar, and water in a small saucepan. Heat on medium-high heat until cranberries begin to pop. Remove from heat and cool.

Prepare dressing by combining ingredients in a small container and shaking well. Set aside.

Spread salad greens in a large salad bowl.

Top with prepared cranberries, chopped apples, crumbled bacon, pecans, goat cheese, and sliced green onions.

Add dressing and toss to coat.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/cranberry-apple-pecan-salad/

Cranberry-Orange Harvest Salad

This Cranberry-Orange Harvest Salad combines mixed greens with dried fruit and nuts, gorgonzola cheese, and a zesty orange vinaigrette.

  • 4 cups mixed greens
  • 1/2 cup Roundy's Organic Fruit & Nut Trail Mix
  • 1/2 cup gorgonzola cheese, crumbled
  • 1-2 green onions, chopped

For dressing:

  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 1/3 cup white balsamic vinegar
  • Juice of 1/2 orange
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Prepare salad by layering mixed greens, trail mix, gorgonzola, and green onions.

Prepare dressing by adding all ingredients to a small mason jar and shaking vigorously.

Add dressing to salad as desired.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/cranberry-orange-harvest-salad/

Baked Pears With Walnuts And Honey

Baked Pears with just four ingredients is an easy dish made with honey, walnuts and cinnamon is perfect for breakfast or dessert!

  • 2 large ripe pears
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1/4 cup crushed walnuts
  • Yogurt or frozen yogurt, optional

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Cut the pears in half and place on a baking sheet (I cut a sliver off the other end so they sat upright).

Using a measuring spoon or melon baller, scoop out the seeds.

Sprinkle with cinnamon, top with walnuts and drizzle 1/2 teaspoon honey over each one.

Bake in the oven 30 minutes. Remove and let cool.

Source: www.skinnytaste.com/baked-pears-with-walnuts-and-honey/

Apple Brie Crostini

  • 12 crostini
  • 3 ounces Brie cheese (block, slicing Brie)
  • 1 medium apple
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • Fresh coarsely cracked pepper
  • Fresh thyme, for garnish

Arrange crostini on a rimmed baking sheet.

Cut brie cheese into 1/4-inch thick slices and place on top of crostini.

Bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with thinly sliced apple, a drizzle of honey, ground pepper, and fresh thyme.

Serve immediately.

Notes: Recipe variations — Substitute Granny Smith apples for a tart twist. Use any of your favorite cheeses, including havarti, gouda, Fontina, or Swiss. Use pear slices in place of apple slices. Substitute maple syrup for the honey. Substitute rosemary for the thyme

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/apple-brie-crostini/?

Garlic Parmesan Sweet Potato Wedges

Garlic Parmesan Sweet Potato Wedges are baked up with a seasoned, crispy outside right in your own oven with this delicious, easy recipe.

  • 2 large sweet potatoes
  • 3 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon coarse ground pepper
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon dried parsley
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Wash and quarter sweet potatoes.

Beat eggs in medium bowl (large enough to dip potato wedges in later step) and set aside.

In a similar size medium mixing bowl, mix together Parmesan, salt, pepper, garlic powder, dried parsley, dried oregano, paprika. Set aside.

Dip each potato wedge in the beaten eggs, then dip in Parmesan mixture. Shake off excess seasoning mixture. Arrange potatoes in a single layer on foil lined baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes or until coating is golden brown. Remove from oven and serve.

Source: www.southerndiscourse.com/garlic-parmesan-sweet-potato-wedges/

Maple Pecan Shortbread Cookies

Easy, melt in your mouth shortbread cookies full of chopped pecans and maple flavor. Perfect cookies for fall!

Cookies:

  • 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons real maple syrup or 1/2 teaspoon maple extract
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans

Maple Glaze:

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup or 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon maple extract
  • 3 tablespoons milk (only needed if using the maple extract instead of maple syrup)

In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, or with a hand mixer, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Mix in maple syrup or extract. Add in the salt and then add in the flour, a few batches at a time until fully combined. Fold in the chopped pecans.

Place a piece of plastic wrap onto a work surface and place dough on top. Shape into a log and wrap in the plastic wrap. Place in the fridge to chill for 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Remove dough from refrigerate and slice cookies, about 1/2-inch in thickness. Place cookies on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or silicone mats about 1-inch apart. Place the sheet pan into the refrigerator for about 10 minutes before baking to ensure cookies are cool before heading into the oven.

Take cookies out of the refrigerator and bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown.

Let cool on pan about 3-5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack to cool completely.

Once cooled, make the glaze by whisking together the powdered sugar and maple syrup (see notes if using maple extract). Dip each cookie in the glaze and place back on the cooling rack to set.

Notes: If using maple extract instead of maple syrup for the glaze, use the 3 tablespoons of milk to thin it out to the correct consistency. If using maple syrup in the glaze, the additional milk is not necessary.

Source: www.mybakingbliss.com/maple-pecan-shortbread-cookies/?

Super Easy Chocolate Pumpkin Muffins

These muffins are good as a snack, with a bowl of chili, at breakfast with coffee or just about anytime. Even if you don't really like pumpkin, you will like these.

  • 1 box of Devil's Food cake mix
  • 1 (15 ounce) can 100 % pure pumpkin
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, plus a little extra for topping the muffins

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a regular size 12-cup muffin pan with cupcake liners.

In a large bowl add the cake mix and pumpkin pie spice and mix well. Next add pumpkin, mix until well blended. Last, fold in one cup of chocolate chips until evenly mixed. Divide the batter evenly among the 12 muffins. Top each muffin with a few extra chocolate chips, lightly pressing them into the batter.

Bake on middle rack of oven for 20-25 minutes (baking times will vary depending on your oven), be sure to check with a toothpick. When ready, remove from oven, allow to cool for a few minutes then transfer to cooling rack.

These delicious muffins are great warm or cold. Best served with a tall glass of cold milk.

Source: www.sweetlittlebluebird.com/chocolate-pumpkin-muffins-super-easy/

Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

These cookie bars are the ultimate for chocolate, caramel and sweet and salty lovers. The perfect treat by a bonfire or snack at a picnic.

  • 2 1/8 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 12 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled to room temperature
  • 1 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
  • 10 ounces caramel candy squares (unwrapped)
  • 3 tablespoons heavy cream
  • Fleur de sel (or other sea salt, for sprinkling over caramel and bars)

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9-inch square pan and line with parchment paper; set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt; set aside.

Using an electric mixer, mix together the melted butter and sugars on medium speed until combined. Add the egg, egg yolk, and vanilla extract and mix until smooth. Slowly add the dry ingredients and mix on low, just until combined. Stir in the chocolate chips.

In a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine the caramels and heavy cream. Microwave on high until the caramels are melted, stirring every 20 seconds. This will take about 2 minutes.

Press half of the cookie dough into the prepared pan, smoothing the top with a spatula. Pour the hot caramel over the dough cookie dough and spread into an even layer, leaving about 1/2-inch around the border. Sprinkle the caramel with sea salt. Drop the remaining cookie dough in spoonfuls over the caramel and gently spread the dough with a spatula until the caramel is covered. Sprinkle the bars with additional sea salt.

Bake for 30 minutes, or until the top of the bars are light golden brown and the edges start to pull away from the pan. Place the pan on a wire rack and cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for about 30 minutes to allow the caramel layer to set.

Cut into squares and serve. Store leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days.

Source: www.browneyedbaker.com/salted-caramel-chocolate-chip-cookie-bars/

Butter Pecan Frosted Pumpkin Bars

The most perfect Pumpkin Bars with a sweet Butter Pecan Frosting. These frosted pumpkin bars will seriously make you swoon! Share a pan with friends and family this fall season!

For the bars:

  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 can (15ounce) pumpkin puree
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

For the frosting:

  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened (divided)
  • 3 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • 24 pecan halves

In a large mixing bowl, beat eggs, sugar, pumpkin and melted butter until smooth. Add remaining ingredients for the pumpkin bars and beat for 2-3 minutes until fully combined.

Pour batter into a lightly greased 15x10x1-inch baking sheet. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 25-30 minutes.

Remove and cool completely before frosting.

For the frosting, combined brown sugar, 2 tablespoons butter and milk in a small saucepan over low heat. Whisk until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and cool completely.

In a large mixing bowl, beat 1/2 cup softened butter with powdered sugar. Pour in cooled brown sugar mixture. Beat for 3-4 minutes until light and fluffy. Fold in chopped pecans.

Spread over cooled pumpkin bars. Press pecan halves gently into top of bars. Cut and store in airtight container in refrigerator. Or, freeze until ready to use.

Source: www.shugarysweets.com/butter-pecan-frosted-pumpkin-bars?

Fall Spice Banana Nut Bread

  • 3/4 cup butter, room temp
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, room temp
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3 cups self rising flour
  • 4 medium ripe bananas
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped pecans
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon allspice
  • 1/4 teaspoon cloves

Topping:

  • 1/2 cup brown sugar dark or light, your preference
  • 2 tablespoons softened butter
  • 2 tablespoons flour plain or self rising is fine

In small bowl, stir together topping ingredients and set aside.

Place butter and cream cheese in mixing bowl and beat with electric mixer until well blended and fluffy. Add eggs and sugar and beat again until mixed. Add in flour, bananas, 1 cup of chopped pecans, and spices. Mix until fully incorporated. Bananas will still have some chunks and batter will be thick.

Spray two 9x5-inch loaf pans liberally with baking spray. Divide mixture evenly among loaf pans. Sprinkle with topping mixture and remaining pecans.

Bake 350 degrees at one hour, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, covering with foil after 30 minutes to prevent pecans from burning. Allow to cool in pan for ten minutes before turning out.

Source: www.southernplate.com/homestead-banana-bread/

Fall Harvest Stew

  • 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped onion
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
  • 1 tablespoons freshly grated ginger
  • 1 medium butternut squash, peeled and 3/4-inch cubed
  • 1 cup (2 large) parsnips, peeled and 3/4-inch cubed
  • 1 1/2 cups russet potatoes (about 3), peeled and 3/4-inch cubed
  • 3 tablespoons flour
  • 1 cup unfiltered apple cider (not sweet apple cider)
  • 2 cups low sodium chicken stock
  • 2 large Granny Smith apples, peeled and chopped into 3/4-inch pieces
  • Salt and pepper as required

Heat a large Dutch oven or pot over medium-high heat. Add one tablespoon of oil to the pan. Season the chicken with some salt and pepper, then add half of it to the hot pot. Cook for about 5 minutes, until browned. Remove the chicken to a plate with a slotted spoon, and repeat with the second half.

Reduce the heat to medium. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan, along with the onion, sage, and ginger. Cook just until the onion starts to soften, about 1 minute.

Add the squash, parsnips, and potatoes, cooking for about 3 minutes, and stirring occasionally.

Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables. Cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.

Add the apple cider and chicken stock to the pan, and use a wooden spoon to scrape up any brown bits from the bottom of the pan.

Add the chicken, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Give it a good stir, bring it up to a boil, then reduce it to a simmer.

Cover and let simmer for 25 minutes. Stir in the apples, then cover and cook for five more minutes before serving. Season with more salt and pepper if needed.

Notes: If the stew seems too runny, make a slurry with 1 tablespoons cornstarch and just enough cold water to make it runny. Slowly pour a little bit into the stew and stir vigorously. A little goes a long way here.

If the stew seems too thick, you can just add a little bit of water, or some more chicken stock.

Source: www.kitchentrials.com/2017/09/14/fall-harvest-stew/

Apple Nachos

  • Red apple, thinly sliced
  • Green apple, thinly sliced
  • Peanut butter chips, melted
  • Chocolate chips, regular or mini
  • Caramel ice cream topping
  • Chocolate syrup
  • Peanuts or nut of your choice, crushed
  • Squirty whipped cream topping

Arrange apple slices on plate or serving tray. You can decorate the entire plate the same, or make it half and half, using the 2 different toppings, melted drizzles and nuts and chocolate chips.

For example, make half of the platter apples, chocolate and nuts, and the other half apples, caramel and chocolate chips.

Be creative and have fun with this, and add other ingredients that you would enjoy.

Top with a mound of squirty whipped cream in the center, as desired.

Source: www.facebook.com/jullieskitchen/posts/666477333993201

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

