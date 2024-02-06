It's Fall, y'all

Take cookies out of the refrigerator and bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown.

Let cool on pan about 3-5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack to cool completely.

Once cooled, make the glaze by whisking together the powdered sugar and maple syrup (see notes if using maple extract). Dip each cookie in the glaze and place back on the cooling rack to set.

Notes: If using maple extract instead of maple syrup for the glaze, use the 3 tablespoons of milk to thin it out to the correct consistency. If using maple syrup in the glaze, the additional milk is not necessary.

Source: www.mybakingbliss.com/maple-pecan-shortbread-cookies/?

Super Easy Chocolate Pumpkin Muffins

These muffins are good as a snack, with a bowl of chili, at breakfast with coffee or just about anytime. Even if you don't really like pumpkin, you will like these.

1 box of Devil's Food cake mix

1 (15 ounce) can 100 % pure pumpkin

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, plus a little extra for topping the muffins

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a regular size 12-cup muffin pan with cupcake liners.

In a large bowl add the cake mix and pumpkin pie spice and mix well. Next add pumpkin, mix until well blended. Last, fold in one cup of chocolate chips until evenly mixed. Divide the batter evenly among the 12 muffins. Top each muffin with a few extra chocolate chips, lightly pressing them into the batter.

Bake on middle rack of oven for 20-25 minutes (baking times will vary depending on your oven), be sure to check with a toothpick. When ready, remove from oven, allow to cool for a few minutes then transfer to cooling rack.

These delicious muffins are great warm or cold. Best served with a tall glass of cold milk.

Source: www.sweetlittlebluebird.com/chocolate-pumpkin-muffins-super-easy/

Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

These cookie bars are the ultimate for chocolate, caramel and sweet and salty lovers. The perfect treat by a bonfire or snack at a picnic.

2 1/8 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled to room temperature

1 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 egg yolk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

10 ounces caramel candy squares (unwrapped)

3 tablespoons heavy cream

Fleur de sel (or other sea salt, for sprinkling over caramel and bars)

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9-inch square pan and line with parchment paper; set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt; set aside.

Using an electric mixer, mix together the melted butter and sugars on medium speed until combined. Add the egg, egg yolk, and vanilla extract and mix until smooth. Slowly add the dry ingredients and mix on low, just until combined. Stir in the chocolate chips.

In a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine the caramels and heavy cream. Microwave on high until the caramels are melted, stirring every 20 seconds. This will take about 2 minutes.

Press half of the cookie dough into the prepared pan, smoothing the top with a spatula. Pour the hot caramel over the dough cookie dough and spread into an even layer, leaving about 1/2-inch around the border. Sprinkle the caramel with sea salt. Drop the remaining cookie dough in spoonfuls over the caramel and gently spread the dough with a spatula until the caramel is covered. Sprinkle the bars with additional sea salt.

Bake for 30 minutes, or until the top of the bars are light golden brown and the edges start to pull away from the pan. Place the pan on a wire rack and cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for about 30 minutes to allow the caramel layer to set.

Cut into squares and serve. Store leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days.

Source: www.browneyedbaker.com/salted-caramel-chocolate-chip-cookie-bars/

Butter Pecan Frosted Pumpkin Bars

The most perfect Pumpkin Bars with a sweet Butter Pecan Frosting. These frosted pumpkin bars will seriously make you swoon! Share a pan with friends and family this fall season!

For the bars:

4 large eggs

2 cups granulated sugar

1 can (15ounce) pumpkin puree

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

2 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

For the frosting:

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup milk

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened (divided)

3 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup chopped pecans

24 pecan halves

In a large mixing bowl, beat eggs, sugar, pumpkin and melted butter until smooth. Add remaining ingredients for the pumpkin bars and beat for 2-3 minutes until fully combined.

Pour batter into a lightly greased 15x10x1-inch baking sheet. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 25-30 minutes.

Remove and cool completely before frosting.

For the frosting, combined brown sugar, 2 tablespoons butter and milk in a small saucepan over low heat. Whisk until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and cool completely.

In a large mixing bowl, beat 1/2 cup softened butter with powdered sugar. Pour in cooled brown sugar mixture. Beat for 3-4 minutes until light and fluffy. Fold in chopped pecans.

Spread over cooled pumpkin bars. Press pecan halves gently into top of bars. Cut and store in airtight container in refrigerator. Or, freeze until ready to use.

Source: www.shugarysweets.com/butter-pecan-frosted-pumpkin-bars?

Fall Spice Banana Nut Bread

3/4 cup butter, room temp

8 ounces cream cheese, room temp

2 cups sugar

2 large eggs

3 cups self rising flour

4 medium ripe bananas

1 1/2 cups chopped pecans

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon allspice

1/4 teaspoon cloves

Topping:

1/2 cup brown sugar dark or light, your preference

2 tablespoons softened butter

2 tablespoons flour plain or self rising is fine

In small bowl, stir together topping ingredients and set aside.

Place butter and cream cheese in mixing bowl and beat with electric mixer until well blended and fluffy. Add eggs and sugar and beat again until mixed. Add in flour, bananas, 1 cup of chopped pecans, and spices. Mix until fully incorporated. Bananas will still have some chunks and batter will be thick.

Spray two 9x5-inch loaf pans liberally with baking spray. Divide mixture evenly among loaf pans. Sprinkle with topping mixture and remaining pecans.

Bake 350 degrees at one hour, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, covering with foil after 30 minutes to prevent pecans from burning. Allow to cool in pan for ten minutes before turning out.

Source: www.southernplate.com/homestead-banana-bread/

Fall Harvest Stew

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 cups chopped onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage

1 tablespoons freshly grated ginger

1 medium butternut squash, peeled and 3/4-inch cubed

1 cup (2 large) parsnips, peeled and 3/4-inch cubed

1 1/2 cups russet potatoes (about 3), peeled and 3/4-inch cubed

3 tablespoons flour

1 cup unfiltered apple cider (not sweet apple cider)

2 cups low sodium chicken stock

2 large Granny Smith apples, peeled and chopped into 3/4-inch pieces

Salt and pepper as required

Heat a large Dutch oven or pot over medium-high heat. Add one tablespoon of oil to the pan. Season the chicken with some salt and pepper, then add half of it to the hot pot. Cook for about 5 minutes, until browned. Remove the chicken to a plate with a slotted spoon, and repeat with the second half.

Reduce the heat to medium. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan, along with the onion, sage, and ginger. Cook just until the onion starts to soften, about 1 minute.

Add the squash, parsnips, and potatoes, cooking for about 3 minutes, and stirring occasionally.

Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables. Cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.

Add the apple cider and chicken stock to the pan, and use a wooden spoon to scrape up any brown bits from the bottom of the pan.

Add the chicken, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Give it a good stir, bring it up to a boil, then reduce it to a simmer.

Cover and let simmer for 25 minutes. Stir in the apples, then cover and cook for five more minutes before serving. Season with more salt and pepper if needed.

Notes: If the stew seems too runny, make a slurry with 1 tablespoons cornstarch and just enough cold water to make it runny. Slowly pour a little bit into the stew and stir vigorously. A little goes a long way here.

If the stew seems too thick, you can just add a little bit of water, or some more chicken stock.

Source: www.kitchentrials.com/2017/09/14/fall-harvest-stew/

Apple Nachos

Red apple, thinly sliced

Green apple, thinly sliced

Peanut butter chips, melted

Chocolate chips, regular or mini

Caramel ice cream topping

Chocolate syrup

Peanuts or nut of your choice, crushed

Squirty whipped cream topping

Arrange apple slices on plate or serving tray. You can decorate the entire plate the same, or make it half and half, using the 2 different toppings, melted drizzles and nuts and chocolate chips.

For example, make half of the platter apples, chocolate and nuts, and the other half apples, caramel and chocolate chips.

Be creative and have fun with this, and add other ingredients that you would enjoy.

Top with a mound of squirty whipped cream in the center, as desired.

Source: www.facebook.com/jullieskitchen/posts/666477333993201

