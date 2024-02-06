It's cold, but still a super time of the year

Now that the snow has melted, things are a little messy. The car washes are busy and residents are busy picking up twigs here and there to make yards tidier. The strong winds also brought down more pecans to pick up. Before you know it, early spring flowers will be peeping through the brown grass!

Super day ahead

What a thrilling Sunday of football! Now that it is down to the final two teams for Super Bowl LII, we can prepare for parties and snacks for the exciting matchup between the Patriots and the Eagles.

After some frigid temperatures and again this past week, some of us were humming "Button Up Your Overcoat." This coming week with the super moon and blue moon, we'll be singing "Blue Moon." Some of the lyrics of the former old-time favorite encourages us to: "eat an apple every day," "wear your flannel underwear," "cut out sweets," "lay off meat," "keep away from bootleg hooch," "button up your overcoat," "how I would die if I should lose you now, take good care of yourself, you belong to me."

Another super subject

We can enjoy the supermoon Tuesday night which is 30 percent brighter and soars higher than other moons. The full moon Wednesday is referred to as the blue moon since it is the second full moon within a month. Did those of you who are musically inclined pull out the sheet music "Blue Moon?" I remember my sister Ruth Ann practicing the piano solo, which she perfected for a recital. It is seven pages long, and when I play it, I think about the frowns I would receive from my mother for hitting wrong notes and not counting.

Have you ever wondered about the man in the moon? According to the Farmers' Almanac, European culture stated this man was sent to the moon for a mysterious crime; in German culture, the man stole from his neighbor; in Norse mythology, the man pulls the moon across the sky; and in Christian lore, the man was caught gathering sticks on the Sabbath, the day of rest. Whichever theory you like, the full moon always holds a lot of intrigue for folks. It guided me on many an evening when I walked home alone from church holding my breath as I passed the grove of cottonwood trees on the vacant lot on the northeast corner of Gray and Third.

As always

Remember to tell those special people in your life that you love them -- those three words mean so much.

And then ...

