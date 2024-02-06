It's been cold! Our weather people warned us it was going to be cold and nasty, and they were right on. But it wasn't even close to a blizzard. Temps were down around zero and a little below but with 40-mile-an-hour wind, the wind chill was ridiculous for Southeast Missouri. Ridiculous! Makes me think of Nebraska weather. I have a Facebook friend who posts how cold it is in Canada using Celsius so I have to use my cellphone to find out Fahrenheit temps. I could use a formula I learned 40 or 50 years ago, or 9/5C + 32.

Had a guy the other evening talk about how great the weather was in California, how it never got below 60 to 65 degrees. Might be nice, but honestly, I'd miss the cold. There have been times when I grumbled about the cold but when it came down to it, I enjoyed the cold growing up.

Spent many a day in subfreezing temps watching a bobber in a 7- or 8-inch hole in the ice waiting for a bass or crappie or most likely a ring-eyed yellow perch take the bobber down. The perch would probably been 9 or 10 or maybe 11 inches long, but, oh man, it was fun. If we caught enough, we had one delicious meal ahead.

Marge spent New Year's Day back in 1974 six months pregnant with Vic. Had a blast.

When there was at least 8 to 10 inches of snow on the ground and temps were down around zero or below, I spent many a morning or evening hunkered down in a snowbank calling up a coyote. Nothing makes a coyote come to a rabbit call faster than snow and super cold temps and an empty belly. Skinned a lot of coyotes and stretched them on homemade stretchers. Ended up inheriting tons of fleas which never seemed to bother Tait or me, but they terrorized Marge and Vic. Needless to say, Marge refused to eat anything I peeled or cut up with my pocket knife.