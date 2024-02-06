It's all about the pork

Some people consider pork to be the other white meat. Lean cuts of pork are low in fat and a naturally high source of protein. In fact, a study conducted by the USDA found pork tenderloin to be more lean than skinless chicken breast. It also contains many essential nutrients and vitamins. Choosing cuts such as the loin or round will provide you with the higher amounts of protein and lower amounts of saturated fat. However you cook it, pork is flavorful and versatile. Today's recipes use pork as an ingredient and call for everything from tenderloin and sausage to bacon, ham and more.

Have fun and enjoy some flavorful pork with your family this week.

Can-Orange Pork Medallions

1 to 1-1/2 pounds pork tenderloin, cut into 1-inch slices

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon coriander

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 red onion, chopped

1/2 cup orange marmalade

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup sweetened dried cranberries

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Place pork slices between 2 pieces of wax paper. Using a rolling pin, flatten to 1/4-inch thickness. Combine seasonings; sprinkle over both sides of pork. In a large skillet, saute pork in oil for 3 minutes on each side, or until juices run clear. Remove and keep warm. In same skillet, saute onion in pan juices for 5 minutes, or until tender. Stir in remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; return pork to skillet. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes, or until sauce is thickened. Makes 4 servings.

Bacon Wrapped Pork Loin

4 pound pork loin

1 pound bacon

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 pound baby Bella mushrooms, sliced

5 ounces baby spinach, chopped

4 scallions, chopped

4 ounces Feta cheese

1/4 cup vegetable stock

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Place the pork loin on a long strip of plastic wrap. Cut the pork loin horizontally stopping at about 1/2-inch.

Lay the meat open. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, garlic powder, oregano and dried thyme.

In a small bowl, mix together mushrooms, spinach, scallions and 1/4 cup stock. Spoon over meat. Sprinkle with feta cheese.

Using plastic wrap to help, roll the meat up into a tight roll. Wrap the pork roll in bacon and tie with kitchen twine. Place on a greased baking sheet and bake for approximately 1-1/2 hours. Serve immediately with side dishes such as polenta or broccolini.

Zesty Grilled Pork Chops

3/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon chili sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

6 pork chops

Combine the first 5 ingredients in a large plastic zipping bag; mix well. Reserve and refrigerate 1/4 cup of mixture for basting. Place pork chops in bag; shake to coat. Refrigerate 3 hours or overnight. Drain and discard marinade. Grill chops, covered, for 4 minutes; turn and baste with reserved mixture. Grill for 4 to 7 minutes or until juices run clear. Serve 6.

Orange Honey Glazed Ham

1 smoked ham (like bone-in spiral cut)

1 cup orange marmalade

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup honey

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Whole cloves

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Remove ham from all packaging. If ham comes with a glaze packet, remove and save for a later use. Place ham on large cutting board, fat side up.

Score ham in diamond pattern with 1/4-inch deep cuts. Place one whole clove in center of each diamond. Place ham in large roasting pan, scored side up.

Cover with aluminum foil and cook according to package directions, until internal temperature reaches 140 degrees, about 13-15 minutes per pound.

While ham cooks, combine remaining ingredients in small bowl and set near the stove so it gets nice and warm. I place mine on top of stove.

Half way through cooking, remove foil and baste ham with glaze. Repeat every 20-30 minutes until ham is cooked through. The more you glaze, the prettier the ham will be.

Remove from oven and rest 10 minutes before slicing. Serve hot or cold.

Thyme Pork Chops

6 pork loin center-cut chops, 1-inch thick

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoons fresh thyme, chopped, or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

Sprinkle pork chops on both sides with salt and plenty of pepper. In a small bowl, stir together oil and thyme; brush over both sides of pork chops. Arrange in a shallow roasting pan. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes. Makes 6 servings.

Citrus Grilled Pork Tenderloin

1-pound pork tenderloin, sliced 3/4-inch thick

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2/3 cup orange marmalade

1/4 cup fresh mint, chopped

1/4 cup soy sauce

4 cloves garlic, minced

Sprinkle pork slices with pepper. Combine remaining ingredients; stir well. Brush over pork, reserving remaining marmalade mixture. Place pork on a lightly greased grill over high heat; grill for 3 minutes per side, or until no longer pink. Baste frequently with reserved marmalade mixture. Place marmalade mixture in a saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat; cook for one minute. Drizzle over pork. Serves 4.

Homemade Pork Sausage

10 pounds ground pork scraps

5 tablespoons salt

2 1/2 teaspoons dry mustard

5 teaspoons black pepper

2 1/2 teaspoons ground cloves

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper, or to your desired amount

6 tablespoons ground sage (adjust to taste)

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl, with clean hands. Mix well.

Form into patties to freeze or measure out 1-pound portions and wrap in freezer paper.

Freeze until ready to use.

Honey Pepper Pork

1-1/2 pounds boneless pork loin, cubed

2 tablespoons oil

1 (.75-ounce) package brown gravy mix

1 cup water

1/4 cup honey

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1 green pepper, chopped

1 red pepper, chopped

1 onion, chopped

In a large skillet over medium heat, saute pork in oil until browned, about 15 minutes. Add gravy mix, water, honey, soy sauce, vinegar, ginger and garlic powder; stir well. Cover and reduce heat to low; simmer for 15 minutes, until sauce thickens. Add peppers and onion; let cool, package in a plastic zipping freezer bag and freeze, or simmer until vegetables are tender.

Heat and Eat Instructions: Thaw overnight in refrigerator. Pour into a saucepan; cover and simmer over medium heat until heated through and vegetables are tender. Serves 4.

Spicy Pork Meatloaf Supper

2 pounds ground pork

1 large onion, diced

1 sleeve soda crackers, crushed

2 eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon salt

1 small jalapeno pepper, finely diced

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (12 ounce) medium jar salsa, divided

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

For the added supper items:

1 (15 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained

1 (15 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 each red, yellow and green peppers, sliced

1 small onion, sliced

3-4 potatoes, peeled and cut in 1/2-inch cubes

2 strips bacon

Combine first 14 meatloaf ingredients using only 1/2 cup salsa. Shape into loaf. Place in large Dutch oven. Surround meatloaf with corn, beans, peppers, onions and potatoes. Top with remaining jar of salsa and 1 cup water. Place bacon strips on top of meatloaf.

Bake covered at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Uncover and bake at 425 degrees for additional 20 minutes or until bacon browns and meatloaf is done.

Peppered Pork Tenderloin

1 pork tenderloin, about 12 ounces

Marinade:

2 cups canola or vegetable oil

1/4 cup honey

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup soy sauce

1 teaspoon onion powder

Sauce: