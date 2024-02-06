All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJanuary 24, 2019

It's all about the pork

Some people consider pork to be the other white meat. Lean cuts of pork are low in fat and a naturally high source of protein. In fact, a study conducted by the USDA found pork tenderloin to be more lean than skinless chicken breast. It also contains many essential nutrients and vitamins. ...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

Some people consider pork to be the other white meat. Lean cuts of pork are low in fat and a naturally high source of protein. In fact, a study conducted by the USDA found pork tenderloin to be more lean than skinless chicken breast. It also contains many essential nutrients and vitamins. Choosing cuts such as the loin or round will provide you with the higher amounts of protein and lower amounts of saturated fat. However you cook it, pork is flavorful and versatile. Today's recipes use pork as an ingredient and call for everything from tenderloin and sausage to bacon, ham and more.

Have fun and enjoy some flavorful pork with your family this week.

Can-Orange Pork Medallions

  • 1 to 1-1/2 pounds pork tenderloin, cut into 1-inch slices
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 red onion, chopped
  • 1/2 cup orange marmalade
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 1/4 cup sweetened dried cranberries
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Place pork slices between 2 pieces of wax paper. Using a rolling pin, flatten to 1/4-inch thickness. Combine seasonings; sprinkle over both sides of pork. In a large skillet, saute pork in oil for 3 minutes on each side, or until juices run clear. Remove and keep warm. In same skillet, saute onion in pan juices for 5 minutes, or until tender. Stir in remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; return pork to skillet. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes, or until sauce is thickened. Makes 4 servings.

Bacon Wrapped Pork Loin

  • 4 pound pork loin
  • 1 pound bacon
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 pound baby Bella mushrooms, sliced
  • 5 ounces baby spinach, chopped
  • 4 scallions, chopped
  • 4 ounces Feta cheese
  • 1/4 cup vegetable stock

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Place the pork loin on a long strip of plastic wrap. Cut the pork loin horizontally stopping at about 1/2-inch.

Lay the meat open. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, garlic powder, oregano and dried thyme.

In a small bowl, mix together mushrooms, spinach, scallions and 1/4 cup stock. Spoon over meat. Sprinkle with feta cheese.

Using plastic wrap to help, roll the meat up into a tight roll. Wrap the pork roll in bacon and tie with kitchen twine. Place on a greased baking sheet and bake for approximately 1-1/2 hours. Serve immediately with side dishes such as polenta or broccolini.

Zesty Grilled Pork Chops

  • 3/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon chili sauce
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 6 pork chops

Combine the first 5 ingredients in a large plastic zipping bag; mix well. Reserve and refrigerate 1/4 cup of mixture for basting. Place pork chops in bag; shake to coat. Refrigerate 3 hours or overnight. Drain and discard marinade. Grill chops, covered, for 4 minutes; turn and baste with reserved mixture. Grill for 4 to 7 minutes or until juices run clear. Serve 6.

Orange Honey Glazed Ham

  • 1 smoked ham (like bone-in spiral cut)
  • 1 cup orange marmalade
  • 1 cup light brown sugar, packed
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • Whole cloves

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Remove ham from all packaging. If ham comes with a glaze packet, remove and save for a later use. Place ham on large cutting board, fat side up.

Score ham in diamond pattern with 1/4-inch deep cuts. Place one whole clove in center of each diamond. Place ham in large roasting pan, scored side up.

Cover with aluminum foil and cook according to package directions, until internal temperature reaches 140 degrees, about 13-15 minutes per pound.

While ham cooks, combine remaining ingredients in small bowl and set near the stove so it gets nice and warm. I place mine on top of stove.

Half way through cooking, remove foil and baste ham with glaze. Repeat every 20-30 minutes until ham is cooked through. The more you glaze, the prettier the ham will be.

Remove from oven and rest 10 minutes before slicing. Serve hot or cold.

Thyme Pork Chops

  • 6 pork loin center-cut chops, 1-inch thick
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoons fresh thyme, chopped, or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

Sprinkle pork chops on both sides with salt and plenty of pepper. In a small bowl, stir together oil and thyme; brush over both sides of pork chops. Arrange in a shallow roasting pan. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes. Makes 6 servings.

Citrus Grilled Pork Tenderloin

  • 1-pound pork tenderloin, sliced 3/4-inch thick
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 2/3 cup orange marmalade
  • 1/4 cup fresh mint, chopped
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced

Sprinkle pork slices with pepper. Combine remaining ingredients; stir well. Brush over pork, reserving remaining marmalade mixture. Place pork on a lightly greased grill over high heat; grill for 3 minutes per side, or until no longer pink. Baste frequently with reserved marmalade mixture. Place marmalade mixture in a saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat; cook for one minute. Drizzle over pork. Serves 4.

Homemade Pork Sausage

  • 10 pounds ground pork scraps
  • 5 tablespoons salt
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons dry mustard
  • 5 teaspoons black pepper
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons ground cloves
  • 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper, or to your desired amount
  • 6 tablespoons ground sage (adjust to taste)

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl, with clean hands. Mix well.

Form into patties to freeze or measure out 1-pound portions and wrap in freezer paper.

Freeze until ready to use.

Honey Pepper Pork

  • 1-1/2 pounds boneless pork loin, cubed
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 1 (.75-ounce) package brown gravy mix
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 green pepper, chopped
  • 1 red pepper, chopped
  • 1 onion, chopped

In a large skillet over medium heat, saute pork in oil until browned, about 15 minutes. Add gravy mix, water, honey, soy sauce, vinegar, ginger and garlic powder; stir well. Cover and reduce heat to low; simmer for 15 minutes, until sauce thickens. Add peppers and onion; let cool, package in a plastic zipping freezer bag and freeze, or simmer until vegetables are tender.

Heat and Eat Instructions: Thaw overnight in refrigerator. Pour into a saucepan; cover and simmer over medium heat until heated through and vegetables are tender. Serves 4.

Spicy Pork Meatloaf Supper

  • 2 pounds ground pork
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 1 sleeve soda crackers, crushed
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 small jalapeno pepper, finely diced
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 (12 ounce) medium jar salsa, divided
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili powder

For the added supper items:

  • 1 (15 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained
  • 1 (15 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 each red, yellow and green peppers, sliced
  • 1 small onion, sliced
  • 3-4 potatoes, peeled and cut in 1/2-inch cubes
  • 2 strips bacon

Combine first 14 meatloaf ingredients using only 1/2 cup salsa. Shape into loaf. Place in large Dutch oven. Surround meatloaf with corn, beans, peppers, onions and potatoes. Top with remaining jar of salsa and 1 cup water. Place bacon strips on top of meatloaf.

Bake covered at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Uncover and bake at 425 degrees for additional 20 minutes or until bacon browns and meatloaf is done.

Peppered Pork Tenderloin

  • 1 pork tenderloin, about 12 ounces

Marinade:

  • 2 cups canola or vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder

Sauce:

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cloves garlic finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon white pepper
  • 3 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • Crushed black pepper
  • Seasoned salt
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mix all ingredients for marinade in a small bowl. Place tenderloin in a gallon zip-top bag and pour the marinade over the tenderloin. Marinate for 6 to 8 hours.

Mix all sauce ingredients and chill in refrigerator until ready to use.

To cook, remove meat from zip-top bag and discard marinade. Sprinkle all sides of meat with seasoned salt and crushed pepper. Grill over hot coals until both sides are brown.

Cut tenderloin into pieces about 3/4- to 1-inch thick. Sprinkle newly exposed sides with seasoned salt and crushed pepper. Return to grill and cook on each side until just done, being careful not to overcook.

Serve with dipping sauce.

Sausage Dip

  • 1 pound ground pork sausage
  • 2 (8 ounce) cream cheese, softened
  • 1 (10 ounce) can Ro-Tel tomatoes (diced with green chilies)

In a large bowl, place softened cream cheese and Ro-Tel tomatoes (do not drain).

Brown sausage and drain off grease. Add hot meat to bowl, mix together until cheese is melted. Refrigerate overnight.

Serve with your choice of crackers or corn chips.

Stuffed Pork Loin

  • 1/2 large pork loin
  • 1 cup fresh grated Parmesan Cheese
  • 1 bunch fresh spinach, washed and dried
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 teaspoons basil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut pork loin down the center, lengthwise, making a nice vertical slit without cutting the pork loin in half.

Place the butter, chopped onion and basil into a skillet and saute over low heat. Add the spinach, stirring together until heated, then add the Parmesan cheese to this mixture and stir together just until the cheese melts.

Stuff this mixture into the slit in the pork loin, filling the entire length of meat.

Roast in the oven for 40 minutes in a covered roasting pan. Serve hot or cold.

Note: if you don't have fresh spinach, you can use a box of frozen chopped spinach, thawed. Fresh Parmesan is preferred but not absolute. If you don't have a covered roasting pan, you can tie the roast together and bake uncovered.

Stuffed Pork Chops

  • 4 pork chops cut 1 1/4-inch thick
  • 1/2 cup onion, chopped
  • 1/2 cup celery, chopped
  • 2 tablespoon green pepper, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons butter or margarine
  • Salt
  • 1 1/2 cups bread crumbs
  • 4 tablespoons fat
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
  • 6 medium potatoes
  • 4 medium carrots

Have chops slit from fat side to bone to form a pocket. Saute onion, green pepper and celery in butter until lightly browned. Add 1 teaspoon salt, crumbs, thyme and moisten with water. Fill pockets of chops and fasten with toothpicks or tie with string. Brown chops in hot fat in heavy skillet. Add thickly sliced pared potatoes and cleaned whole carrots. Sprinkle 1 1/2 teaspoons salt over all. Cover and bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour. Remove picks before serving.

Dijon Glaze for Ham

  • 2/3 cup maple syrup
  • 1 (20 ounce) can crushed pineapple with juice
  • 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 15 pound ham

Mix all sauce ingredients together. Slice ham into medium-thick slices and layer alternately with sauce in a glass baking dish; cover with plastic wrap, refrigerate and marinate overnight.

Remove from refrigerator and remove plastic wrap. Bake 1-1/2hours at 350 degrees.

German-Style Smoked Chops

  • 1 pound can sauerkraut, rinsed in cold water and well drained
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1/2 to 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 2 medium apples, peeled and chopped
  • 4 smoked pork chops
  • 1/2 cup water

In a 2-quart casserole, combine half of the sauerkraut, onion, apples and sugar; arrange evenly and top with chops. Layer remaining sauerkraut, onion, apple and sugar on top, mixing slightly. Pour water over mixture. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes or until heated through.

Cajun Pork Roast

  • 2 pound boneless loin pork roast
  • Cooking oil
  • 3 tablespoons paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon red cayenne pepper
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons oregano
  • 2 teaspoons thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin

Rub surface of loin lightly with oil. Combine seasonings and rub well over all surfaces of roast. Place roast in shallow pan and roast in 350 degree oven for about an hour, until internal temperature is 155 degrees. Remove from oven. Let rest 5 to 10 minutes before serving. Serves 4 to 6.

Award Winning Chili

  • 1 Anaheim chili
  • 1 problano chili
  • 1 jalapeno pepper
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1 green bell pepper
  • 1 yellow onion
  • 1/2 pound bacon (reserve bacon fat)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 pound ground Italian sausage
  • 5 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1-1/2 tablespoons ancho chili powder
  • 1/2 tablespoon chipotle chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon coriander
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons pepper
  • 5 tablespoons sugar(or to taste)
  • 1 (14 ounce) can tomato sauce
  • 1 (14 ounce) can petite diced tomatoes
  • 1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 2 (14 ounce) cans kidney beans, undrained
  • 1 (14 ounce) can pinto beans, drained

Fry bacon and reserve about 3 tablespoons of fat. Remove bacon from pan, crumble when cool.

Remove seeds and veins from peppers. Dice peppers and onion. In a large pot or Dutch oven, saute peppers and onion in the bacon fat and oil on medium heat for about 5 minutes or until onions are translucent.

Add minced garlic and saute for another minute. Transfer vegetables to a bowl and set aside. Add the beef and sausage to the pot and brown. Add cooked vegetables and crumbled bacon to the pot. Add the sugar and spices and cook for another minute until fragrant. Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to a boil. Simmer uncovered for at least an hour, stirring occasionally.

Hawaiian Grilled Pork Chops

  • 20-ounce can pineapple slices, undrained
  • 6 pork chops
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1/3 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup onion, minced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
  • Garnish: pineapple rings

Drain pineapple, reserving 1/4 cup juice; set aside. Place pork chops in a large shallow dish. Combine reserved pineapple juice, soy sauce, vegetable oil, onion, garlic and brown sugar; mixing well. Pour over pork chops, cover and marinate in refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Remove pork chops, reserving marinade. Grill over medium coals for 4 to 5 minutes per side, turning frequently and basting with marinade. Top each pork chop with a pineapple ring during the last 5 minutes of grilling.

Rosemary Roasted Pork Loin

  • 3-pound boneless pork tenderloin
  • 2 teaspoons dried rosemary
  • 2 teaspoons dry mustard
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 6 cloves garlic, minced

Place tenderloin in an ungreased shallow roasting pan; set aside. Crush together seasonings in a mortar and pestle. Add oil and garlic to make a paste. Spread mixture over meat; let stand at room temperature for 30 to 45 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees for one to 1-1/2 hours. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes before slicing. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Teriyaki Pork Roast

  • 3/4 cup apple juice
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 to 3-pound rolled pork loin roast
  • 3 tablespoons cold water
  • 1-1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

Combine apple juice, sugar, soy sauce, vinegar and seasonings in a slow cooker; mix well. Add roast and turn to coat; place fat-side up. Cover and cook on low setting for 7 to 8 hours, or on high setting for 3-1/2 to 4 hours. Shortly before serving, make gravy. Remove roast from slow cooker; place on a platter and keep warm. Strain cooking liquids from slow cooker into a small saucepan; skim fat if necessary. Bring to a boil. Combine water and cornstarch to make a paste; stir into boiling liquid. Cook and stir until thickened. Serve gravy with sliced roast. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Potluck Sticky Spareribs

  • 6 pounds pork spareribs, cut into serving-size pieces
  • 1-1/2 cups ketchup
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar, packed n 1/2 cup vinegar
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
  • 3/4 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Add a plastic liner to a 6-quart slow cooker; arrange ribs in crock and set aside.

Stir together remaining ingredients in a bowl. Pour ketchup mixture over ribs, turning to coat. Cover and cook on high setting for 5 hours, or until ribs are glazed and cooked through. Makes 12 servings.

Tangy Ham Steaks

  • 1/4 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2/3 cup cider vinegar
  • 4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 pounds ham steaks
  • 2 cups green beans

Combine all ingredients except ham and beans in a large bowl. Add ham; stir to coat. Cover and refrigerate one hour to marinate. Add ham and brown sugar mixture to a lightly greased slow cooker. Place green beans over ham. Cover and cook on low setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high setting for 4 to 6 hours. Serves 4 to 6.

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy