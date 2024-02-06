It's all about the pork

Some people consider pork to be the other white meat. Lean cuts of pork are low in fat and a naturally high source of protein. In fact, a study conducted by the USDA found pork tenderloin to be more lean than skinless chicken breast. It also contains many essential nutrients and vitamins. Choosing cuts such as the loin or round will provide you with the higher amounts of protein and lower amounts of saturated fat. However you cook it, pork is flavorful and versatile. Today's recipes use pork as an ingredient and call for everything from tenderloin and sausage to bacon, ham and more.
Have fun and enjoy some flavorful pork with your family this week.
Place pork slices between 2 pieces of wax paper. Using a rolling pin, flatten to 1/4-inch thickness. Combine seasonings; sprinkle over both sides of pork. In a large skillet, saute pork in oil for 3 minutes on each side, or until juices run clear. Remove and keep warm. In same skillet, saute onion in pan juices for 5 minutes, or until tender. Stir in remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; return pork to skillet. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes, or until sauce is thickened. Makes 4 servings.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Place the pork loin on a long strip of plastic wrap. Cut the pork loin horizontally stopping at about 1/2-inch.
Lay the meat open. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, garlic powder, oregano and dried thyme.
In a small bowl, mix together mushrooms, spinach, scallions and 1/4 cup stock. Spoon over meat. Sprinkle with feta cheese.
Using plastic wrap to help, roll the meat up into a tight roll. Wrap the pork roll in bacon and tie with kitchen twine. Place on a greased baking sheet and bake for approximately 1-1/2 hours. Serve immediately with side dishes such as polenta or broccolini.
Combine the first 5 ingredients in a large plastic zipping bag; mix well. Reserve and refrigerate 1/4 cup of mixture for basting. Place pork chops in bag; shake to coat. Refrigerate 3 hours or overnight. Drain and discard marinade. Grill chops, covered, for 4 minutes; turn and baste with reserved mixture. Grill for 4 to 7 minutes or until juices run clear. Serve 6.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Remove ham from all packaging. If ham comes with a glaze packet, remove and save for a later use. Place ham on large cutting board, fat side up.
Score ham in diamond pattern with 1/4-inch deep cuts. Place one whole clove in center of each diamond. Place ham in large roasting pan, scored side up.
Cover with aluminum foil and cook according to package directions, until internal temperature reaches 140 degrees, about 13-15 minutes per pound.
While ham cooks, combine remaining ingredients in small bowl and set near the stove so it gets nice and warm. I place mine on top of stove.
Half way through cooking, remove foil and baste ham with glaze. Repeat every 20-30 minutes until ham is cooked through. The more you glaze, the prettier the ham will be.
Remove from oven and rest 10 minutes before slicing. Serve hot or cold.
Sprinkle pork chops on both sides with salt and plenty of pepper. In a small bowl, stir together oil and thyme; brush over both sides of pork chops. Arrange in a shallow roasting pan. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes. Makes 6 servings.
Sprinkle pork slices with pepper. Combine remaining ingredients; stir well. Brush over pork, reserving remaining marmalade mixture. Place pork on a lightly greased grill over high heat; grill for 3 minutes per side, or until no longer pink. Baste frequently with reserved marmalade mixture. Place marmalade mixture in a saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat; cook for one minute. Drizzle over pork. Serves 4.
Mix all ingredients in a large bowl, with clean hands. Mix well.
Form into patties to freeze or measure out 1-pound portions and wrap in freezer paper.
Freeze until ready to use.
In a large skillet over medium heat, saute pork in oil until browned, about 15 minutes. Add gravy mix, water, honey, soy sauce, vinegar, ginger and garlic powder; stir well. Cover and reduce heat to low; simmer for 15 minutes, until sauce thickens. Add peppers and onion; let cool, package in a plastic zipping freezer bag and freeze, or simmer until vegetables are tender.
Heat and Eat Instructions: Thaw overnight in refrigerator. Pour into a saucepan; cover and simmer over medium heat until heated through and vegetables are tender. Serves 4.
For the added supper items:
Combine first 14 meatloaf ingredients using only 1/2 cup salsa. Shape into loaf. Place in large Dutch oven. Surround meatloaf with corn, beans, peppers, onions and potatoes. Top with remaining jar of salsa and 1 cup water. Place bacon strips on top of meatloaf.
Bake covered at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Uncover and bake at 425 degrees for additional 20 minutes or until bacon browns and meatloaf is done.
Marinade:
Sauce:
Mix all ingredients for marinade in a small bowl. Place tenderloin in a gallon zip-top bag and pour the marinade over the tenderloin. Marinate for 6 to 8 hours.
Mix all sauce ingredients and chill in refrigerator until ready to use.
To cook, remove meat from zip-top bag and discard marinade. Sprinkle all sides of meat with seasoned salt and crushed pepper. Grill over hot coals until both sides are brown.
Cut tenderloin into pieces about 3/4- to 1-inch thick. Sprinkle newly exposed sides with seasoned salt and crushed pepper. Return to grill and cook on each side until just done, being careful not to overcook.
Serve with dipping sauce.
In a large bowl, place softened cream cheese and Ro-Tel tomatoes (do not drain).
Brown sausage and drain off grease. Add hot meat to bowl, mix together until cheese is melted. Refrigerate overnight.
Serve with your choice of crackers or corn chips.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut pork loin down the center, lengthwise, making a nice vertical slit without cutting the pork loin in half.
Place the butter, chopped onion and basil into a skillet and saute over low heat. Add the spinach, stirring together until heated, then add the Parmesan cheese to this mixture and stir together just until the cheese melts.
Stuff this mixture into the slit in the pork loin, filling the entire length of meat.
Roast in the oven for 40 minutes in a covered roasting pan. Serve hot or cold.
Note: if you don't have fresh spinach, you can use a box of frozen chopped spinach, thawed. Fresh Parmesan is preferred but not absolute. If you don't have a covered roasting pan, you can tie the roast together and bake uncovered.
Have chops slit from fat side to bone to form a pocket. Saute onion, green pepper and celery in butter until lightly browned. Add 1 teaspoon salt, crumbs, thyme and moisten with water. Fill pockets of chops and fasten with toothpicks or tie with string. Brown chops in hot fat in heavy skillet. Add thickly sliced pared potatoes and cleaned whole carrots. Sprinkle 1 1/2 teaspoons salt over all. Cover and bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour. Remove picks before serving.
Mix all sauce ingredients together. Slice ham into medium-thick slices and layer alternately with sauce in a glass baking dish; cover with plastic wrap, refrigerate and marinate overnight.
Remove from refrigerator and remove plastic wrap. Bake 1-1/2hours at 350 degrees.
In a 2-quart casserole, combine half of the sauerkraut, onion, apples and sugar; arrange evenly and top with chops. Layer remaining sauerkraut, onion, apple and sugar on top, mixing slightly. Pour water over mixture. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes or until heated through.
Rub surface of loin lightly with oil. Combine seasonings and rub well over all surfaces of roast. Place roast in shallow pan and roast in 350 degree oven for about an hour, until internal temperature is 155 degrees. Remove from oven. Let rest 5 to 10 minutes before serving. Serves 4 to 6.
Fry bacon and reserve about 3 tablespoons of fat. Remove bacon from pan, crumble when cool.
Remove seeds and veins from peppers. Dice peppers and onion. In a large pot or Dutch oven, saute peppers and onion in the bacon fat and oil on medium heat for about 5 minutes or until onions are translucent.
Add minced garlic and saute for another minute. Transfer vegetables to a bowl and set aside. Add the beef and sausage to the pot and brown. Add cooked vegetables and crumbled bacon to the pot. Add the sugar and spices and cook for another minute until fragrant. Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to a boil. Simmer uncovered for at least an hour, stirring occasionally.
Drain pineapple, reserving 1/4 cup juice; set aside. Place pork chops in a large shallow dish. Combine reserved pineapple juice, soy sauce, vegetable oil, onion, garlic and brown sugar; mixing well. Pour over pork chops, cover and marinate in refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Remove pork chops, reserving marinade. Grill over medium coals for 4 to 5 minutes per side, turning frequently and basting with marinade. Top each pork chop with a pineapple ring during the last 5 minutes of grilling.
Place tenderloin in an ungreased shallow roasting pan; set aside. Crush together seasonings in a mortar and pestle. Add oil and garlic to make a paste. Spread mixture over meat; let stand at room temperature for 30 to 45 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees for one to 1-1/2 hours. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes before slicing. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Combine apple juice, sugar, soy sauce, vinegar and seasonings in a slow cooker; mix well. Add roast and turn to coat; place fat-side up. Cover and cook on low setting for 7 to 8 hours, or on high setting for 3-1/2 to 4 hours. Shortly before serving, make gravy. Remove roast from slow cooker; place on a platter and keep warm. Strain cooking liquids from slow cooker into a small saucepan; skim fat if necessary. Bring to a boil. Combine water and cornstarch to make a paste; stir into boiling liquid. Cook and stir until thickened. Serve gravy with sliced roast. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Add a plastic liner to a 6-quart slow cooker; arrange ribs in crock and set aside.
Stir together remaining ingredients in a bowl. Pour ketchup mixture over ribs, turning to coat. Cover and cook on high setting for 5 hours, or until ribs are glazed and cooked through. Makes 12 servings.
Combine all ingredients except ham and beans in a large bowl. Add ham; stir to coat. Cover and refrigerate one hour to marinate. Add ham and brown sugar mixture to a lightly greased slow cooker. Place green beans over ham. Cover and cook on low setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high setting for 4 to 6 hours. Serves 4 to 6.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
