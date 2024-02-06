A simple blondie may seem a little boring, but they can be so delicious when filled with a variety of optional ingredients. The basic blondie recipe is pretty simple but results in a soft and chewy chunk of heaven. Filled with bits of chocolate, nuts, coconut, toffee or whatever you have on hand can change every batch into a wonderful treat.

Today, it's all about blondies and many varieties for you to try. Be creative and experiment with your own preferences and see what new favorite you can create. Good Luck!

Read the complete column online at semissourian.com.

Blondies

This easy blondie recipe is a really good cookie bar treat! It's so soft and perfect with any additions, but especially with M&Ms and sprinkles. For a change, try adding any flavor of chips, such as chocolate, white chocolate, butterscotch, peanut butter or cinnamon. Other add-ins may include toffee bits, Reese's Pieces, chopped Kit Kat bars or Reese's cups, pecans, walnuts or almonds, or coconut. Be creative and add in your desired ingredients for add-ins.

1/2 cup unsalted butter

2 cups brown sugar, packed

2 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 cups all purpose flour

2 cups M&Ms, or your choice of add-ins

1/2 cup sprinkles

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch pan with foil and spray well with cooking spray.

Mix butter and brown sugar with a stand or a hand mixer until crumbly. Mix in eggs and vanilla until smooth. Mix in salt, baking powder, then flour. Stir in M&Ms and sprinkles.

Spread in prepared pan. The mixture is wet so it's best to spray your hands with cooking spray and then smooth the dough with your hands to get an even layer. Top with extra M&Ms if desired to make them look prettier.

Bake for about 22 to 25 minutes until they start to turn golden. Err on the side of under baked with these, they'll finish baking as they cool and you don't want them over baked.

Milky Way Blondies (akaThe Best Blondie Recipe)

This is a very good blondie recipe and possibly the only one you'll ever need. Make Milky Way Blondies or add your own candy to make your favorite bar cookie recipe.

2 cups light brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups all purpose flour

See note about mix-ins below:

1/2 cup Caramel Bits, or use caramel squares that have been cut in quarters

1 cup chocolate chips, regular or mini

15 Fun Size Milky Way Candy Bars, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch pan with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray.

Cream brown sugar and butter in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Add eggs and vanilla and beat until combined. Add baking powder, salt and flour and mix.

Stir in Caramel Bits, chocolate chips and chopped Milky Way bars.

Press into prepared pan -- dough is sticky, spray your hands with cooking spray to avoid it sticking to your hands.

Bake for about 22 to 25 minutes. Be careful not to overcook -- the center will still be jiggly when you take these out of the oven and they will finish cooking and firming up as they cool. Cool completely before slicing into squares.

Store in an airtight container for up to four days or freeze for up to three months.

Classic Chocolate Chip Blondies

2 cups of flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

10 tablespoons butter, melted

2 cups light brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup of chopped nuts, (walnuts, pecans or macadamias)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk together the flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda and set aside. Stir together the melted butter and brown sugar until smooth. Add eggs and vanilla to the butter mixture and stir again. Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and stir to combine. Add the chocolate chips and nuts if desired.

Pour batter into a well-greased 9-by-13-inch pan and bake for 23 to 25 minutes. They should be slightly browned along the edges and about a brownie consistency in the center. Cool them in the pan and then remove to wire rack to finish cooling before storing in an airtight container.

If you would like to serve them warm, cool them for 10 to 15 minutes or so and then serve by themselves or with vanilla ice cream melting on top.

Notes: You can replace half or all of the all-purpose flour with hard white wheat in this recipe. It will change the texture a bit, however they are every bit as delicious. You may like the texture and taste combination of the whole wheat version with ice cream on top.

One Bowl Caramel Pumpkin Blondies

This easy, one bowl Caramel Pumpkin Blondies recipe is the perfect way to satisfy those deep pumpkin cravings. This fantastic recipe feeds a crowd and will make an impressive dessert on your fall or holiday table.

1 egg, room temperature

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter melted, slightly cooled

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup caramel bits

3/4 cup chopped pecans

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, for topping

For the Caramel Drizzle:

1/2 cup caramel bits

1 teaspoon water

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together several minutes the egg, brown sugar, and melted butter until the brown sugar has dissolved.

Whisk in pumpkin puree and vanilla extract until well combined.

Add flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and salt and stir just until combined.

Fold in caramel bits and pecans.

Spread batter into the prepared baking dish and sprinkle with cinnamon.

Bake for 18-23 minutes. Let blondies cool before cutting into squares.

Caramel Drizzle: Combine 1/2 cup caramel bits and teaspoon of water in a microwave-safe container. Microwave on high heat for 30 seconds, stir. Microwave for another 10 to 15 seconds and stir until the mixture is homogeneous.

Drizzle caramel over blondies. Let sit for several minutes so the caramel can set up.

The Best Blondies

1 cup butter, melted

2 cups brown sugar, packed

2 eggs, beaten

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1â„2 teaspoon baking powder

1â„4 teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped pecans

1 cup white chocolate chips

3â„4 cup toffee or caramel baking bits

Line a 13-by-9-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Spray sides of pan with non-stick vegetable spray and set aside. In a large bowl, mix together butter and brown sugar. Beat in eggs and vanilla until mixture is smooth. Stir in flour, baking powder and salt; mix in pecans, chocolate chips and toffee or baking bits. Pour into prepared pan and spread evenly. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, until set in the middle. Allow to cool in pan before cutting into squares. Makes one dozen.

Dark Chocolate Walnut Blondies

1/2 cup melted butter

1 cup light brown sugar

1 egg

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 cup flour

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2/3 cup dark chocolate chips

1/2 cup walnuts, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-inch pan with parchment paper or line with foil and grease the foil very well. In a large bowl, stir together the butter and sugar until smooth.

Add the egg and vanilla and stir to combine. Stir in the flour, salt, and cinnamon just until combined. Stir in the chocolate chips and walnuts.

Scoop the batter into the prepared pan and spread to the sides. Bake 25 to 28 minutes until an inserted toothpick has moist crumbs. The blondies should be slightly browned along the edges.

Cool in the pan for at least 20 minutes and then lift the brownies out by the foil/paper and set on a wire rack to finish cooling before slicing and storing in an airtight container.

Notes: Gluten-Free Alternative: use 2/3 cup brown rice flour, 4 tablespoons tapioca flour and 3 tablespoons potato starch

Praline Blondies

6 tablespoons butter, melted

2/3 cup light brown sugar

1/3 cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 egg

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

Praline topping:

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

Gluten Free Alternative:

2/3 cup brown rice flour

1/3 cup tapioca starch

3 tablespoons potato starch

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-inch square pan with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, stir together the butter, sugar, maple syrup, and vanilla extract until smooth. Add the egg and whisk until smooth again. Add the salt and flour. Stir just until combined. Pour the batter into the parchment lined pan.

Prepare the praline topping. In a small saucepan, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Stir in the sugar and the vanilla. Add the nuts and stir to coat well. The mixture should be very thick. Stirring frequently, cook for 2-3 minutes or until the mixture begins to sizzle and bubble.

Spoon the praline mixture over the blondie batter. Bake for 20 to 24 minutes, until the blondies are lightly browned and the middle is set. Allow the blondies to cool completely before slicing. Use the parchment to lift the cooled blondies from the pan. Cut into squares and store in an airtight container for up to 3 days, for the best quality.

Pumpkin Caramel Sea Salt Blondies

Pockets of caramel and chocolate complement the rich taste of brown sugar mingling with seasonal pumpkin in these blondies that are special enough to earn a place at your fall celebration or football snack tray.

4 ounces (8 tablespoons or one stick) unsalted butter, melted

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1 large egg

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup plus 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt (or 1/2 teaspoon flaked or coarse sea salt)

1/4 cup chocolate chips (milk, semi-sweet, or dark)

8 soft caramels, quartered (~2 1/2 ounces or a heaping 1/4 cup)

To finish: flaked or coarse sea salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8-by-8-inch baking pan (then line with parchment paper if you wish).

Combine melted butter and sugar and mix until smooth, then beat in the pumpkin, egg, and vanilla. Stir in the flour and salt until just combined. Fold in the chocolate chips and caramel pieces.

Pour into prepared pan, then slide into preheated oven and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until set in the middle. Set the pan on a wire rack, sprinkle with coarse of flaked sea salt, then allow to cool.

Note: If you'd like, try topping your cooled blondies with some chocolate or caramel icing/frosting before sprinkling on the sea salt.

This original recipe used maple syrup instead of pumpkin, which you will want to try. You may also like to use milk chocolate chips the top it with melted milk chocolate chips before sprinkling on the salt.

Chocolate Chip Pecan Blondies

This recipe is printed as gluten free, but the regular recipe conversion is in the notes following the recipe.

1 1/2 cups butter, softened

2 cups light brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 1/3 cups brown rice flour

1/3 cup tapioca flour

1/3 cup potato starch

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 1/4 cup chocolate chips, 1/4 cup reserved

3/4 cup chopped pecans, 1/4 cup reserved

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x13 pan with parchment paper or foil and grease very well. (You do not need to grease the parchment paper.)

Whisk together the flours, salt, baking powder and set aside. In a large bowl, beat the butter until smooth and creamy. Add the sugar and continue beating until smooth and fluffy, about two minutes. Add eggs and vanilla and stir to combine. Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and stir to combine. Add the chocolate chips and nuts.

Pour batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle with the reserved chocolate and nuts. Bake for 25 to 28 minutes, just until an inserted toothpick has moist crumbs. They should be slightly browned along the edges and about a brownie consistency in the center.

Cool them in the pan for at least 20 minutes and then lift the brownies out by the foil/paper and remove to wire rack to finish cooling before storing in an airtight container.

Notes: If you are not in need a gluten free version of this recipe simply substitute 2 cups all purpose flour for the brown rice flour, tapioca flour and potato starch.

Biscoff Chocolate Chip Pecan Blondies

1/2 cup Biscoff spread

1/4 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup light brown sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

3/4 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup semi sweet chocolate chips

3/4 cup chopped pecans

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 10-inch baking pan (8- or 9- pans will work as well, simply add a few minutes to the baking time). Stir together the Biscoff, butter, brown sugar and eggs until smooth and creamy. Add the flour, baking powder and salt and stir to combine. Add the chocolate chips and the nuts and stir once more.

Spread the mixture in the prepared baking pan. Bake for 23 to 25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted comes out mostly clean. Serve warm, topped with your favorite ice cream or let cool and slice into bars.

Dark Chocolate Coconut Blondies (Gluten Free or Not)

1 cup butter, melted

2 cup light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 1/3 cups brown rice flour

1/3 cup tapioca flour

1/3 cup potato starch

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups coconut plus another 1/2 cup for topping

1 2/3 cups dark or bittersweet chocolate chips semi-sweet works great as well

If you are not in need of a gluten free recipe simply substitute 2 cups all purpose flour for the brown rice flour, the tapioca flour and the potato starch.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk together the flours and salt and set aside. Whisk the wet ingredients together and slowly add the flour mixture. Stir in the coconut and chocolate chips.

Scrape the batter into a well-greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Spread evenly with a spatula. Sprinkle additional coconut on top. Bake for 28 minutes, or until the bars are lightly browned around the edges and set in the middle. Cool slightly before serving.

Cool completely before cutting them into bars if you will not be eating them immediately. These bars freeze beautifully.

Pumpkin Nutella Blondies

These Pumpkin Nutella Cookie Bars will knock your socks off! They're full of rich pumpkin flavor and filled with gooey Nutella.