A simple blondie may seem a little boring, but they can be so delicious when filled with a variety of optional ingredients. The basic blondie recipe is pretty simple but results in a soft and chewy chunk of heaven. Filled with bits of chocolate, nuts, coconut, toffee or whatever you have on hand can change every batch into a wonderful treat.
Today, it's all about blondies and many varieties for you to try. Be creative and experiment with your own preferences and see what new favorite you can create. Good Luck!
This easy blondie recipe is a really good cookie bar treat! It's so soft and perfect with any additions, but especially with M&Ms and sprinkles. For a change, try adding any flavor of chips, such as chocolate, white chocolate, butterscotch, peanut butter or cinnamon. Other add-ins may include toffee bits, Reese's Pieces, chopped Kit Kat bars or Reese's cups, pecans, walnuts or almonds, or coconut. Be creative and add in your desired ingredients for add-ins.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch pan with foil and spray well with cooking spray.
Mix butter and brown sugar with a stand or a hand mixer until crumbly. Mix in eggs and vanilla until smooth. Mix in salt, baking powder, then flour. Stir in M&Ms and sprinkles.
Spread in prepared pan. The mixture is wet so it's best to spray your hands with cooking spray and then smooth the dough with your hands to get an even layer. Top with extra M&Ms if desired to make them look prettier.
Bake for about 22 to 25 minutes until they start to turn golden. Err on the side of under baked with these, they'll finish baking as they cool and you don't want them over baked.
This is a very good blondie recipe and possibly the only one you'll ever need. Make Milky Way Blondies or add your own candy to make your favorite bar cookie recipe.
See note about mix-ins below:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch pan with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray.
Cream brown sugar and butter in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Add eggs and vanilla and beat until combined. Add baking powder, salt and flour and mix.
Stir in Caramel Bits, chocolate chips and chopped Milky Way bars.
Press into prepared pan -- dough is sticky, spray your hands with cooking spray to avoid it sticking to your hands.
Bake for about 22 to 25 minutes. Be careful not to overcook -- the center will still be jiggly when you take these out of the oven and they will finish cooking and firming up as they cool. Cool completely before slicing into squares.
Store in an airtight container for up to four days or freeze for up to three months.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk together the flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda and set aside. Stir together the melted butter and brown sugar until smooth. Add eggs and vanilla to the butter mixture and stir again. Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and stir to combine. Add the chocolate chips and nuts if desired.
Pour batter into a well-greased 9-by-13-inch pan and bake for 23 to 25 minutes. They should be slightly browned along the edges and about a brownie consistency in the center. Cool them in the pan and then remove to wire rack to finish cooling before storing in an airtight container.
If you would like to serve them warm, cool them for 10 to 15 minutes or so and then serve by themselves or with vanilla ice cream melting on top.
Notes: You can replace half or all of the all-purpose flour with hard white wheat in this recipe. It will change the texture a bit, however they are every bit as delicious. You may like the texture and taste combination of the whole wheat version with ice cream on top.
This easy, one bowl Caramel Pumpkin Blondies recipe is the perfect way to satisfy those deep pumpkin cravings. This fantastic recipe feeds a crowd and will make an impressive dessert on your fall or holiday table.
For the Caramel Drizzle:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together several minutes the egg, brown sugar, and melted butter until the brown sugar has dissolved.
Whisk in pumpkin puree and vanilla extract until well combined.
Add flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and salt and stir just until combined.
Fold in caramel bits and pecans.
Spread batter into the prepared baking dish and sprinkle with cinnamon.
Bake for 18-23 minutes. Let blondies cool before cutting into squares.
Caramel Drizzle: Combine 1/2 cup caramel bits and teaspoon of water in a microwave-safe container. Microwave on high heat for 30 seconds, stir. Microwave for another 10 to 15 seconds and stir until the mixture is homogeneous.
Drizzle caramel over blondies. Let sit for several minutes so the caramel can set up.
Line a 13-by-9-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Spray sides of pan with non-stick vegetable spray and set aside. In a large bowl, mix together butter and brown sugar. Beat in eggs and vanilla until mixture is smooth. Stir in flour, baking powder and salt; mix in pecans, chocolate chips and toffee or baking bits. Pour into prepared pan and spread evenly. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, until set in the middle. Allow to cool in pan before cutting into squares. Makes one dozen.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-inch pan with parchment paper or line with foil and grease the foil very well. In a large bowl, stir together the butter and sugar until smooth.
Add the egg and vanilla and stir to combine. Stir in the flour, salt, and cinnamon just until combined. Stir in the chocolate chips and walnuts.
Scoop the batter into the prepared pan and spread to the sides. Bake 25 to 28 minutes until an inserted toothpick has moist crumbs. The blondies should be slightly browned along the edges.
Cool in the pan for at least 20 minutes and then lift the brownies out by the foil/paper and set on a wire rack to finish cooling before slicing and storing in an airtight container.
Notes: Gluten-Free Alternative: use 2/3 cup brown rice flour, 4 tablespoons tapioca flour and 3 tablespoons potato starch
Praline topping:
Gluten Free Alternative:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-inch square pan with parchment paper.
In a large mixing bowl, stir together the butter, sugar, maple syrup, and vanilla extract until smooth. Add the egg and whisk until smooth again. Add the salt and flour. Stir just until combined. Pour the batter into the parchment lined pan.
Prepare the praline topping. In a small saucepan, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Stir in the sugar and the vanilla. Add the nuts and stir to coat well. The mixture should be very thick. Stirring frequently, cook for 2-3 minutes or until the mixture begins to sizzle and bubble.
Spoon the praline mixture over the blondie batter. Bake for 20 to 24 minutes, until the blondies are lightly browned and the middle is set. Allow the blondies to cool completely before slicing. Use the parchment to lift the cooled blondies from the pan. Cut into squares and store in an airtight container for up to 3 days, for the best quality.
Pockets of caramel and chocolate complement the rich taste of brown sugar mingling with seasonal pumpkin in these blondies that are special enough to earn a place at your fall celebration or football snack tray.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8-by-8-inch baking pan (then line with parchment paper if you wish).
Combine melted butter and sugar and mix until smooth, then beat in the pumpkin, egg, and vanilla. Stir in the flour and salt until just combined. Fold in the chocolate chips and caramel pieces.
Pour into prepared pan, then slide into preheated oven and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until set in the middle. Set the pan on a wire rack, sprinkle with coarse of flaked sea salt, then allow to cool.
Note: If you'd like, try topping your cooled blondies with some chocolate or caramel icing/frosting before sprinkling on the sea salt.
This original recipe used maple syrup instead of pumpkin, which you will want to try. You may also like to use milk chocolate chips the top it with melted milk chocolate chips before sprinkling on the salt.
This recipe is printed as gluten free, but the regular recipe conversion is in the notes following the recipe.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x13 pan with parchment paper or foil and grease very well. (You do not need to grease the parchment paper.)
Whisk together the flours, salt, baking powder and set aside. In a large bowl, beat the butter until smooth and creamy. Add the sugar and continue beating until smooth and fluffy, about two minutes. Add eggs and vanilla and stir to combine. Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and stir to combine. Add the chocolate chips and nuts.
Pour batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle with the reserved chocolate and nuts. Bake for 25 to 28 minutes, just until an inserted toothpick has moist crumbs. They should be slightly browned along the edges and about a brownie consistency in the center.
Cool them in the pan for at least 20 minutes and then lift the brownies out by the foil/paper and remove to wire rack to finish cooling before storing in an airtight container.
Notes: If you are not in need a gluten free version of this recipe simply substitute 2 cups all purpose flour for the brown rice flour, tapioca flour and potato starch.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 10-inch baking pan (8- or 9- pans will work as well, simply add a few minutes to the baking time). Stir together the Biscoff, butter, brown sugar and eggs until smooth and creamy. Add the flour, baking powder and salt and stir to combine. Add the chocolate chips and the nuts and stir once more.
Spread the mixture in the prepared baking pan. Bake for 23 to 25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted comes out mostly clean. Serve warm, topped with your favorite ice cream or let cool and slice into bars.
If you are not in need of a gluten free recipe simply substitute 2 cups all purpose flour for the brown rice flour, the tapioca flour and the potato starch.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk together the flours and salt and set aside. Whisk the wet ingredients together and slowly add the flour mixture. Stir in the coconut and chocolate chips.
Scrape the batter into a well-greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Spread evenly with a spatula. Sprinkle additional coconut on top. Bake for 28 minutes, or until the bars are lightly browned around the edges and set in the middle. Cool slightly before serving.
Cool completely before cutting them into bars if you will not be eating them immediately. These bars freeze beautifully.
These Pumpkin Nutella Cookie Bars will knock your socks off! They're full of rich pumpkin flavor and filled with gooey Nutella.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-x9-inch pan with foil and spray with cooking spray.
Place melted butter, pumpkin, and both sugars in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. You can also use a hand mixer, if you prefer. Mix until smooth, about 30 seconds. Mix in egg yolk, baking soda, salt, spices, and vanilla. Mix in flour until batter is smooth. It'll be a soft batter.
Press half the batter in the bottom of the pan. The batter is sticky so you may want to spray your hands with cooking spray. It'll be a thin layer in the bottom of the pan. Bake for 8 minutes.
Place Nutella (or other chocolate spread) in a microwave safe bowl. Heat for just a few seconds until pourable. Pour evenly over the top of the partially baked crust. Spread it carefully so it doesn't rip the cookie bars. Scoop tablespoons of batter over the top and carefully spread with your fingers. It won't be a smooth layer but will mostly cover.
Bake an additional 17 to 20 minutes until the top is no longer glossy and the edges are golden brown. Cool completely before slicing.
Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days or freeze for up to one month.
For the Bars:
For the Glaze:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with aluminum foil, letting the foil hang over each short edge by one or two inches. Lightly grease the foil with cooking spray.
Whisk together the flour, oats, baking soda, and salt and then set aside. Place the 3/4 cup butterscotch chips in a large bowl. Pour the hot melted butter over the butterscotch chips and whisk together until the chips are melted and smooth. Add the brown sugar and whisk until combined. Add in the egg and vanilla. Whisk until smooth. Stir in the flour mixture, just until incorporated.
Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and spread the batter evenly to the edges. Bake the bars until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with just a few moist crumbs, this was about 16 minutes.
While the bars bake, place the 1/4 cup butterscotch chips, brown sugar, water and salt in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave the mixture until melted and smooth, this was about two minutes on 50% power. Whisk to combine well.
Slowly drizzle the glaze over the warm bars. Let the bars cool completely in the pan. Remove the bars from the pan using the foil overhang and cut into small squares.
These will keep well in an airtight container for several days.
Notes: The glaze recipe as written is perfect for drizzling lightly over the bars. For a thicker glaze, double the glaze recipe. The bars will be significantly sweeter this way.
Blondies made with pumpkin and Biscoff spread, and studded with white chocolate chips. The perfect flavor for fall.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Prepare an 8-inch pan or line with foil.
Whisk brown sugar and egg until it's light in color. Add in vanilla and melted butter, Biscoff, and pumpkin. Mix until well combined.
In a separate bowl combine the flour, baking soda and salt. Add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients, and stir until everything is just incorporated. Fold in the white chocolate chips. Pour batter to the prepared pan. Bake for about 25 to 28 minutes. The top will be dry. Cool completely before cutting.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch pan with parchment paper or grease the pan very well with butter. In a medium size saucepan, melt the butter over medium low heat. Remove from the heat and stir in the brown sugar and vanilla until the mixture is smooth. Add the eggs and stir to combine.
In a separate bowl, combine the dry ingredients and then add to the mixture in the saucepan. Stir to combine. Add the chocolate chips and the chopped nuts and stir again to combine. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 21 to 23 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out with moist crumbs. Let cool completely before slicing into bars, or serve warm topped with vanilla ice cream.
For the Cream Cheese Swirl:
Spray an 8-x8-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside. In large mixing bowl, stir together melted butter and brown sugar. Add egg, vanilla, flour, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt and stir again, by hand, until well combined and smooth. Add in shredded carrots and stir until incorporated.
In a mixing bowl, place cream cheese, sugar, egg, and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy.
Place half of the carrot cake batter into the pan. Drop spoonfuls of 1/2 of the cheesecake batter over the top. Don't swirl just yet. Drop spoonfuls of the rest of the carrot cake batter on top of this and then follow with the remaining cheesecake batter. Take a knife and swirl all of this together a bit over the top.
Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until it is lightly browned and set in the center. Remove and allow to cool before serving for the prettiest pieces.
Notes: If you use the whole egg in the cream cheese mixture, it will be runny. It will still work, but you won't be able to swirl it as well.
This blondie recipe is a keeper, for sure. It is rich with brown sugar and they stay soft for days and are great with any candy inside. Pecans added to this recipe make it a little extra special.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch pan with foil and spray with cooking spray.
Cream brown sugar and butter in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Add eggs and vanilla and beat until combined. Add baking powder, salt, and flour and mix.
Stir in 1 cup of the chopped Crunch Bars and all of the quartered caramel squares.
Press into prepared pan (dough is sticky, spray your hands with cooking spray to avoid it sticking to your hands).
Sprinkle the remaining one cup of chopped Crunch bars over the top and press lightly to make them stick to the surface.
Bake at 350 for about 25 minutes. (Be careful not to overbake -- the center will still be jiggly when you take these out of the oven and they will finish cooking and firming up as they cool). Cool completely before slicing into squares.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch pan with foil and spray with cooking spray.
Cream brown sugar and butter in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Add eggs and vanilla and beat until combined. Add baking powder, salt, and flour and mix. Mix in butterscotch chips, 1/2 cup peanut butter chips, and Nutter Butters.
Press into prepared pan (dough is sticky, spray your hands with cooking spray to avoid it sticking to your hands).
Bake at 350 for 23 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle remaining peanut butter chips over the top of the hot bars. Return to oven for two minutes. Remove from oven and carefully spread the melting chips over the top of the bars to create a frosting.
Sprinkle with sprinkles and let cool. (Be careful not to overcook -- the center will still be jiggly when you take these out of the oven and they will finish cooking and firming up as they cool). Cool completely before slicing into squares.
One of the only other combinations I love almost as much as peanut butter and chocolate is chocolate and toffee. I mean, just thinking of that bag of toffee bits in my pantry is making me salivate.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch pan with foil and spray with cooking spray.
Cream brown sugar and butter in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Add eggs and vanilla and beat until combined. Add baking powder, salt, and flour and mix. Stir in 1/2 cup of the chopped Skor bars (two candy bars).
Press into prepared pan (dough is sticky, spray your hands with cooking spray to avoid it sticking to your hands). Press remaining chopped Skor bars evenly on top of dough.
Bake at 350 for 24 to 26 minutes. Be careful not to overcook -- the center will still be jiggly when you take these out of the oven and they will finish cooking and firming up as they cool.
Cool completely before slicing into squares.
Soft and chewy and full of peanut butter flavor, these Peanut Butter Butterfingers are the perfect treat.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch pan with foil and spray with cooking spray.
Cream brown sugar, peanut butter, and butter in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Add eggs and vanilla and beat until combined. Add baking powder, salt, and flour and mix.
Stir in 2 cups of the chopped Butterfingers candybars.
Press into prepared pan (dough is sticky, spray your hands with cooking spray to avoid it sticking to your hands).
Sprinkle the remaining 1 cup of chopped Butterfingers over the top and press lightly to make them stick to the surface.
Bake for about 22 to 25 minutes. (Be careful not to overcook - the center will still be jiggly when you take these out of the oven and they will finish cooking and firming up as they cool).
Cool completely before slicing into squares.
These Cinnamon Roll Blondies are an easy blondie recipe full of cinnamon topped with cream cheese icing just like a pan of cinnamon rolls.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch pan with foil and spray with cooking spray.
Cream brown sugar and 1/2 cup butter in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Add eggs and 1 tablespoon vanilla and beat until combined. Add cinnamon, baking powder, salt, and flour and mix.
Press into prepared pan (dough is sticky, spray your hands with cooking spray to avoid it sticking to your hands).
Bake for about 18 to 22 minutes. (Be careful not to overcook -- the center will still be jiggly when you take these out of the oven and they will finish cooking and firming up as they cool). Cool completely before frosting.
To make frosting: cream butter and cream cheese with a hand mixer until smooth. Slowly mix in the powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Add 1 teaspoon heavy whipping cream and mix until smooth, adding more as needed for desired consistency. Frost the cooled bars, then cut into squares.
Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days or freeze in a single layer for up to one month.
The best Pumpkin Blondie Recipe, an easy pumpkin cookie turned into a cookie bar and full of chocolate. These are fall heaven and perfect for a crowd or just because you want a blondie.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch pan with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray.
Place melted butter, pumpkin puree, dark brown sugar, and granulated sugar in the bowl of a strand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. (You can also use a hand mixer.) Mix until combined. Continue mixing and add the egg yolk and vanilla extract. Add the baking soda, nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, and allspice and mix until combined, scraping the sides of the bowl as needed. Slowly mix in flour until a smooth dough forms. Stir in your chips.
Press dough into prepared pan. Bake for about 18 to 25 minutes or until just browned around the edges and the teeniest bit jiggly in the center (these are better slightly under baked as they finish baking while they cool).
Store in an airtight container for up to three days or freeze for up to one month.
