It's a potluck party!

Centenary United Methodist Church, where my family has our church membership, has a new pastor. Pastor Jennifer Long and her family have recently moved to Cape Girardeau as a part of their journey with us in this community and at Centenary Church.

Methodists love pot luck dinners and generations of Methodist families have shared recipes in church cookbooks, often sold as fundraisers through Methodist church cookbooks across America. I especially enjoy the Methodist church cookbooks I have.

This first recipe is a vintage recipe to try from an 1898 cookbook published by Methodist Episcopal Church in Ware, Massachusetts, known as the oldest known Methodist cookbook. The recipe has been updated using modern cooking methods and ingredients.

All of the recipes I'm sharing today come from the Pinterest page, Our UM Table, at this link, www.pinterest.com/umchurch/our-um-table.

Potato Puffs

2 cups mashed potatoes

2 eggs, yolks and whites divided

3 tablespoons cream

1 tablespoon butter

Salt and pepper, to taste

Cook 2 large russet potatoes, cool. Split potato, scrape out the inside. Mash with a potato masher. Place the mashed potatoes into a saucepan.

Add the egg yolks, cream, butter, salt and pepper. Stir constantly until the potatoes are hot and light. Remove from the heat.

Beat the egg whites until stiff. Carefully stir in the well-beaten egg whites.

Spoon mixture into small nonstick mini muffin pans, sprayed. Bake the potatoes until brown.

Serve with sour cream, shredded cheese, bacon bits and scallion tops, sliced.

Cranberry Carrots

4 cups thinly sliced carrots

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup raw, washed cranberries

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon grated orange rind

1 tablespoon pancake syrup

Place carrots and butter in microwave-safe casserole dish. Cover and microwave at 100% power for 7 minutes, stirring once. Add cranberries, sugar, orange rind and syrup. Microwave covered at 100% for 5 minutes, stirring once, until carrots are tender. Let stand covered 3 minutes.

Breakfast Casserole

12 slices of bread, buttered with crust removed

1/2 pounds sharp cheddar cheese, grated

1 pound pork sausage, fried and drained

4 eggs, beaten

3 cups milk

In buttered 13-by-9-inch pan, place 6 slices of bread with buttered side up. Place 1/2 of the cheese and sausage on top of the bread. Repeat layer of bread, then the rest of the cheese and sausage. Beat eggs and milk; pour over and press down with spoon so milk is absorbed. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

In the morning, remove from refrigerator about 30 minutes before ready to place in the oven. Remove covering. Bake at 300 degrees for 1 hour.

Christmas Meat Pie

2-1/2 pounds hamburger (lean)

3 pounds pork (fresh shoulder or 1 pound pork sausage)

1 small onion

5 large potatoes

Crust:

5 cups flour

1 cup shortening

1 teaspoon salt

Cook hamburger and pork (or sausage) together, add just enough water to prevent sticking. Season with salt and pepper (if using sausage, very little seasoning is needed). A small onion may be added if desired. Cook 5 large potatoes, mash and add to meat. If using sausage, skim off the fat while cooking.

For crust: Water enough to hold ingredients together after shortening has been cut into flour. Divide pastry into 10 balls and roll out one at a time. Line five 9-inch pie pans, then pour meat mixture into them. Cover with top crust. Prick generously and bake in 425 degree oven until crust is nicely browned.

This is a favorite New England dish, particularly around the Christmas holidays. These pies can be made anytime and frozen or given as gifts at Christmas or anytime during the year.

Pork Chop and Potato Casserole

This recipe is a very old recipe that has appeared in hundreds of Methodist cookbooks through the years. To modernize this recipe a bit, microwave potatoes until almost cooked. Cool, then slice and continue with recipe and then only bake about 30 minutes, instead of 60 minutes.

8 thick pork chops

1 large onion, sliced

4 to 6 potatoes, sliced

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 soup can of milk

Pepper, to taste

Brown pork chops in oil and place them in a baking dish. Add a layer of onions and potatoes. Mix soup with milk and pour over the layers. Add pepper. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Serve this dish with a green salad and cornbread,

Lemon Shortbread Cookies

For the shortbread:

1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons salted butter (softened)

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons powdered / icing sugar

Zest 1 lemon

1-1/4 cups plus 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 pinch salt

Lemon Glaze:

1-1/4 cups powdered / icing sugar

1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon whole / whipping cream or milk

Sift together the flour and salt.

In a large bowl, with a wooden spoon, mix together the butter, sugar and zest. Add the sifted flour mixture a little at a time, stirring between additions. Once the dough starts to come together (even if you haven't add all the flour), move to a flat surface and knead into a compact ball. (If you need extra flour add one tablespoon at a time, if the dough is too crumbly add more butter, a little at a time).

Shape the dough into a ball, wrap in plastic and refrigerate 2 hours. You can also shape the dough into a log or two, refrigerate then slice and bake.