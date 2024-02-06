It's a lemon dessert

When it comes to choosing a sweet treat or dessert, I would almost always choose anything lemon or berries over chocolate. This isn't to say I don't like chocolate, I just enjoy lemon and anything with berries more.

I started pulling up recipes for this column, and I have saved so many lemon recipes that it will take us all summer to make our way through making them all.

Be sure to go online and read all of the recipes that are shared in this column.

No-Bake Lemon Icebox Cake

This No-Bake Lemon Icebox Cake is made with shortbread cookies, sweetened cream cheese filling with a touch of lemon zest. No oven needed!

2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons lemon zest zest of two lemons

3/4 cup heavy cream

3 (6 ounce) Pepperidge Farm Dublin cookies (Chessman or lemon cookies work too)

1/2 cup lemon juice

Whipped cream for serving (optional)

Using an electric or stand mixer, mix together cream cheese, sugar and lemon zest until smooth.

Add in heavy cream and mix for about three minutes until thick and fluffy.

Dip each cookie into the lemon juice and layer into the bottom of an 8-inch-by-8-inch baking dish. Spread 1/3 of the cream cheese mixture onto the cookie layer.

Continue this process two more times (a layer of cookies followed by a layer of cream cheese mixture.) You will have three layers total.

Cover the dish with plastic wrap and pop into the refrigerator for a minimum of 4 hours (or overnight).

Slice and serve with whipped cream.

Source: www.thecountrycook.net/lemon-icebox-cake-no-bake/?fbclid=IwAR1EETX4ZsPm80na_FnhN7VuxSV7a_vuYyGWaCMN9mS0cbhqlhBtSMRpHKQ

Lemon Dream Cake

Easy Lemon Dream Cake starts with a boxed cake mix swirled with lemon pie filling. All topped with a creamy, lemony whipped topping!

1 box vanilla cake mix

Ingredients needed to make cake: eggs, oil and water

1 (15.75 ounce) can lemon pie filling

1 tub lemon flavored frosting

1 (8 ounce) tub whipped topping, thawed

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Prepare cake mix as directed on the back of the box. Pour batter into baking dish.

Place spoonfuls of lemon pie filling all over the batter. Take a knife and swirl it all around to help evenly distribute it better.

Bake at 350 degrees (in center rack) for about 35 to 40 minutes until cake springs back to the touch and isn't jiggly in the center. Let cake cool completely before proceeding to the next step.

In a bowl, combine lemon flavored frosting with whipped topping. Mix until thoroughly combined. Spread frosting over cooled cake.

Note: Refrigerate until chilled and keep any leftovers refrigerated.

Source: www.thecountrycook.net/lemon-dream-cake/

Lemon Cookie Salad or Dessert

A fluffy and delicious treat, this Lemon Cookie Salad is the perfect picnic food, sweet treat or quick dessert that a whips up in a matter of minutes.

1 package instant lemon pudding mix

1 cup buttermilk

1 (8 ounce) tub whipped topping

1 (11 ounce) package classic shortbread cookies, broken into little pieces (lemon filled sandwich cookies or other lemon cookies will also work)

3/4 cup sweetened shredded coconut

In bowl mix together pudding and buttermilk until thickened. Fold in whipped topping.

Add cookies and coconut and stir until combined.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Source: www.tornadoughalli.com/lemon-cookie-salad/

Lemon Sour Cream Pie

Perfect, creamy Lemon Sour Cream Pie.

Cream Cheese Pie Crust:

1/2 cup Crisco shortening

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

Lemon Filling:

1 cup granulated white sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 large egg yolks

1 cup half and half cream

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest

1 cup sour cream

Topping:

1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 teaspoons powdered sugar

Finely sliced lemon peel, for garnish (white pith removed)

Prepare the crust: Preheat your oven to 450 degrees. Beat shortening and cream cheese in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy. Beat in flour and salt until dough forms. Place it in a 9-inch pie plate and press the pie dough into the pie plate and up the sides. Bake 9 to 11 minutes, or until the crust is golden or lightly browned. Remove from the oven and let cool.

Prepare the filling: In a medium saucepan, whisk together the sugar and cornstarch. Whisk in the half and half and lemon juice. Heat over medium until hot to touch. In a small bowl, use a fork to beat the egg yolks. Beat in a little bit of the hot liquid, then beat in a little bit more and a little bit more, until the eggs have warmed up. Slowly whisk the eggs into the hot mixture. Cook over medium heat until it comes to a full boil, whisking constantly. Remove from heat. Add butter and lemon zest and stir until the butter is melted. Set aside to cool slightly.

Prepare the topping: In a medium bowl, use an electric hand mixer to whip the whipping cream to soft peaks, then beat in the sugar.

Assemble the pie: Whisk the sour cream into the warm filling mixture, then scrape the filling into the baked pie crust. Spread the whipped cream on top of the lemon layer. Sprinkle pieces of lemon peel on top, if desired. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/lemon-sour-cream-pie/#wprm-recipe-container-44187

Iced Lemon Cookies

These delectable soft lemon cookies are perfect for spring with a super easy four ingredient tangy lemon icing.

For the lemon cookies:

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 egg

2 tablespoons lemon zest

1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the lemon icing:

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 1/2 tablespoons milk

2 tablespoons lemon zest

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cover baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking sheets.

Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; set aside. Cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy; using stand or hand mixer on medium. Turn mixer to low. Add egg, lemon zest, lemon juice and vanilla extract; mix just until incorporated.

Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture in three parts. Mix on low just until incorporated.

Using 1 1/2 tablespoon cookie scoop place dough on prepared baking sheets about 2 inches apart. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until very lightly browned on the edges. Cool on cookie cooling racks.

In a small bowl whisk together powdered sugar, lemon juice, milk and lemon zest. Ice fully cooled cookies and place on cookie cooling racks to set.

Note:

Always preheat the oven for at least 20 minutes and cover the baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone mats.

Whip the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. This should take about five minutes on medium using a mixer or stand mixer.

Load the cookies on the middle rack in the center of the oven.

These cookies spread so leave a couple of inches between them when baking.

Make the first batch a test run. Bake one or two cookies. This allows you to test baking time. If the dough spreads too much refrigerate for about 40 minutes and try again.

Use fresh lemon juice and lemon zest as fresh lemons are flavor packed and it makes quite the difference.

These cookies work well scooped with a 1 1/2 tablespoon cookie scoop but you can also roll them into about a one inch ball using your hands.

If possible ice the cookies the same day that you bake them as it helps keep the cookies soft.

If the icing is too thick add just 1/4 teaspoon of lemon juice at a time to thin and if it is too thin add 1 tablespoon of powdered sugar at a time to thicken.

Source: www.smalltownwoman.com/iced-lemon-cookies/

Lemon Drop Cake

Lemon Drop Cake is easy to make but is for serious lemon lovers! Lemon cake mix poked with lemon sauce and topped with whipped lemon frosting. For the cake:

1 box lemon cake mix

1 (3.4 ounce) box lemon Jell-O

4 eggs

1 cup water

3/4 cup oil

For the glaze:

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1/2 cup lemon juice

For the frosting:

1 (8 ounce) tub frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 tub lemon frosting

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9 x 13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Combine cake ingredients (cake mix, lemon Jell-O, eggs, water, oil) until combined.

Pour batter into prepared baking dish and bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes.

Oven times vary but cake should spring back to the touch when finished and if you stick a toothpick in the middle of the cake, it should come out clean.

While cake is baking, prepare glaze. Combine powdered sugar and lemon juice and whisk until smooth. When cake is done, poke cake with a fork. Just poke all over the cake to make lots of holes.

Pour glaze onto the cake. Spread the glaze out so that it seeps down into the holes. The cake needs to cool completely before adding the frosting.

In a medium bowl combine whipped topping and lemon frosting. Stir well until completely combined. Then frost cooled cake.

Notes: The cake needs to be kept refrigerated (because of whipped topping) and covered. This cake tastes best after it has been in the fridge for a few hours (or even overnight).

Source: www.thecountrycook.net/lemon-drop-cake/?fbclid=IwAR2CoXUR5QgliuOzOZ6ffhTtn-Gv6saZVE1hA5fx0bmsjY9rkY279I4q3u0

Famous Ritz Carlton Hotel Lemon Pound Cake

The Famous Ritz Carlton Hotel Lemon Pound Cake has a fine crumb texture and bright lemon flavor. This classic lemon pound cake is supremely moist & tender. It's the perfect finale to dinner. Try serving this cake with the lemon dessert sauce recipe that follows this cake recipe.

3 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 cup granulated sugar

1 cup unsalted butter at room temperature

1/2 cup shortening at room temperature

6 large eggs at room temperature

1/2 cup whole milk

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

6 tablespoon lemon juice fresh

Zest from 1 lemon

Grease and sugar or flour a 10-inch tube pan or 12 cup Bundt pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Sift flour, baking powder, and salt.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream butter, shortening, and sugar. Add eggs one at a time beating until the yellow is incorporated before adding the next egg.

With the mixer on low, add dry ingredients alternating with the heavy cream and milk. (Add 1/3 dry ingredients, add heavy cream, add 1/3 dry ingredients, add milk, add last 1/3 dry ingredients. Mix in lemon juice and zest.

Spoon into prepared pan. Bake 55 to 65 minutes.

Cool on wire rack for 20 minutes before inverting on a serving tray. Cool completely before covering.

Source: www.bestcraftsandrecipes.com/1920-famous-ritz-carlton-lemon-pound-cake/?fbclid=IwAR1XstGdkMqcOYsNnZ5tMRB4tUtTdYCBMF1gElKJ2wsDG3BPypFa7W52HRw

Easiest Lemon Dessert Sauce

Easiest Lemon Dessert Sauce brightens any dish. Serve it warm over cakes, bread pudding, pancakes and ice cream. Try this sauce served over the lemon pound cake recipe above.

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon orange juice

Bring lemon rind, lemon juice, sugar, and cornstarch to a boil in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir constantly. Reduce heat to simmer and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until sauce is thick. Remove from heat and stir in 1 teaspoon orange juice. Serve warm.

Refrigerate up to 1 week.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/easiest-lemon-dessert-sauce/

Lemon Chess Pie

A classic Southern pie with a delicious and tangy, sweet lemon filling.