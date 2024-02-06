It's a berry, berry good year

This time of year, long rows of short, green plants with speckles of red strawberries sit in a field just off of Interstate 55 in Benton, Missouri. It's owned by fourth-generation Southeast Missouri farmer Cameron Beggs, who grows three different types of strawberries and various other produce in the fields outside his home and market shop, Beggs Berry World.

Beggs said he grew up on a watermelon farm where, for some time, three generations worked together to carry on the business that began around 1895 when his great grandfather, William Arthur Beggs, first planted watermelons in Missouri after moving from Illinois.

"They primarily had a row-crop farm and watermelons, so I basically grew up in a watermelon field," Beggs said about the family business, which still continues through him and his cousin, Donnie, who runs Beggs Family Farm in Blodgett, Missouri. "When I was 5 years old, I was chopping watermelons in front of my mom, you know, cause I was too little to get all the weeds so she'd had me go in front of her and get as many as I could, and she'd chop out the rest of the row."

After college, Beggs decided to buy part of his grandfather's land to farm his own crops. He said that he was not as interested in row crops, such as grains, beans, cotton and maize among others, but produce that he would want to eat.

"If I don't like the fruit or vegetable, chances are I don't grow it. But my Uncle Sam, one time he said, 'Our watermelons are so good, if I could eat them all I would.' But, we can't eat them all, so we sell some and that's kind of the way I am with the strawberries and the peaches and the watermelon," Beggs said.

Cathy Beggs mixes carrot cake flavors into freshly churned ice cream at Beggs Berry World in Benton on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Beggs and his spouse, Cathy, have tried to make their farm more than just an area to grow and harvest food. They do so by selling most of their products at the store on the farm's property, hosting festival-type events and offering "you-pick" options on their popular crops, such as strawberries, peaches and pumpkins.

Cathy said one of her favorite parts of having a "you-pick" farm is seeing the families and their children.