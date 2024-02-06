All sections
FeaturesDecember 12, 2017

Italian tightrope walker inches his way over Tiber River

ROME -- An Italian tightrope walker has inched his way across the Tiber River in Rome. Andrea Loreni's high-wire act drew gasps of delight from crowds watching from below Sunday evening. A safety cord connected Loreni to the tightrope wire that stretched 450 feet and was suspended 66 feet above the river near the Sant'Angelo Bridge...

Associated Press
Italian performer Andrea Loreni walks on a 450-foot-long tightrope Sunday between the banks of the Tiber river in Rome. In background is St. Peter's Basilica.
Italian performer Andrea Loreni walks on a 450-foot-long tightrope Sunday between the banks of the Tiber river in Rome. In background is St. Peter's Basilica.Gregorio Borgia ~ Associated Press

ROME -- An Italian tightrope walker has inched his way across the Tiber River in Rome.

Andrea Loreni's high-wire act drew gasps of delight from crowds watching from below Sunday evening.

A safety cord connected Loreni to the tightrope wire that stretched 450 feet and was suspended 66 feet above the river near the Sant'Angelo Bridge.

Loreni said after his daring walk wind, drizzling rain and "reflections on the water" made crossing difficult, and he'd felt the urge to stop part-way at one point.

He said: "But, of course, you can't. You have to follow through to the end and use your senses to guide you despite the fear."

Loreni added: "It's beautiful."

