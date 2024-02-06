Italian tightrope walker inches his way over Tiber River

ROME -- An Italian tightrope walker has inched his way across the Tiber River in Rome.
Andrea Loreni's high-wire act drew gasps of delight from crowds watching from below Sunday evening.
A safety cord connected Loreni to the tightrope wire that stretched 450 feet and was suspended 66 feet above the river near the Sant'Angelo Bridge.
Loreni said after his daring walk wind, drizzling rain and "reflections on the water" made crossing difficult, and he'd felt the urge to stop part-way at one point.
He said: "But, of course, you can't. You have to follow through to the end and use your senses to guide you despite the fear."
Loreni added: "It's beautiful."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.