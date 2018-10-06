It might not be dead just yet

Over the last few weeks I have been given samples of plants that gardeners have said are dead. In many cases the gardeners have dug up the tree or shrub and brought it to me because they think the plants are dead. Or I often get phone calls from gardeners who say their plants are dead because they have lost their leaves, or the leaves have lots of large brown spots on them.

Many plants that normally lose their leaves in the late fall are losing them early this year because of all the rain fall that we have had. In many cases the rain is causing the roots not to work properly and the plant loses its leaves to retain moisture in the stem of the plant as a result.

If the leaves of the ailing plant have brown spots on them which DO NOT have a dark line separating the brown area from the green area, the issue more often than not is a moisture issue. Diseased leaves will have a dark line between the green and brown area on the leaves. This brown line is the area where the fungus is actively growing.

When I say "moisture issue", there are two different issues involved. The first one is the lack of moisture. Newly planted plants need moisture to encourage them to root properly. So it is important to water them thoroughly immediately after planting. From then on, DO NOT WATER them on a routine basis. Water them when the soil is dried out.