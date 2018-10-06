It might not be dead just yet

Over the last few weeks I have been given samples of plants that gardeners have said are dead. In many cases the gardeners have dug up the tree or shrub and brought it to me because they think the plants are dead. Or I often get phone calls from gardeners who say their plants are dead because they have lost their leaves, or the leaves have lots of large brown spots on them.
Many plants that normally lose their leaves in the late fall are losing them early this year because of all the rain fall that we have had. In many cases the rain is causing the roots not to work properly and the plant loses its leaves to retain moisture in the stem of the plant as a result.
If the leaves of the ailing plant have brown spots on them which DO NOT have a dark line separating the brown area from the green area, the issue more often than not is a moisture issue. Diseased leaves will have a dark line between the green and brown area on the leaves. This brown line is the area where the fungus is actively growing.
When I say "moisture issue", there are two different issues involved. The first one is the lack of moisture. Newly planted plants need moisture to encourage them to root properly. So it is important to water them thoroughly immediately after planting. From then on, DO NOT WATER them on a routine basis. Water them when the soil is dried out.
To determine when the soil is dried out, give it the finger test. Put your finger in the soil. When it feels wet, do NOT water the plant. Wait until the soil feels dry before you water the plant. Then when watering make sure that you water the soil thoroughly so that every pore in the soil is filled with water.
I have had many gardeners tell me the dead plant has been watered every day. Moisture cannot be the issue. If a plant is watered every day, whether in a pot or in the ground, I would almost bet that the issue is too much water. Plants that have been overwatered will suffer from root rot. The rotted roots will not absorb moisture as they should, and the leaves will wilt because of it.
If you have a plant in a small pot, I suggest you give the plant the "lift it up test". When you know the plant soil is dry, pick up the plant by the pot. You can get a feel for how heavy the pot is. Then water the plant in the pot thoroughly, let any excess moisture flow out of the holes in the pot, and then pick it up. You will now know about how much the potted plant feels when dry. When it is dry, water it. When it is not dry, don't water it.
If your plant is in a large pot, or it is planted in the ground, just give the soil the finger test. When it is dry water it, and when it is not, don't water it. Don't use a schedule to water the plant.
I thought it important to talk about watering at this time of the year because gardeners are buying and planting many beautiful mums. I just want to make sure that you get to enjoy those mums during their entire blooming period.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.