November 5, 2017

It looks like it can talk

Up in a tree, you can find more than just leaves out on a limb. Nut-producing trees have been busy all summer long growing their own special seeds. Shown here are the comical-looking nuts of the American beech tree. Each short stem holds two small seeds that separate from one another as they ripen. During the growing season, the two seeds were surrounded tightly by a husk that made them appear as one. Now in autumn the husk splits...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

Up in a tree, you can find more than just leaves out on a limb. Nut-producing trees have been busy all summer long growing their own special seeds.

Shown here are the comical-looking nuts of the American beech tree. Each short stem holds two small seeds that separate from one another as they ripen. During the growing season, the two seeds were surrounded tightly by a husk that made them appear as one. Now in autumn the husk splits.

Squirrels and some birds will eat beech nuts. The beech tree grows deep in the woods and may reach a height in excess of 70 feet. This tree grows slowly, has hard densely grained wood and may live for a few hundred years.

Older American beech trees drop their beautiful yellow/orange leaves in fall. Leaves on the Sapling American beech trees will turn from yellow to brown but remain on the branches all winter long.

Column
