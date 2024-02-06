It is OK to talk about Jesus

I enjoyed watching the NFL playoffs and am thrilled that Missouri's Kansas City Chiefs are in the hunt for a title for the fourth time in five years. One thing that encourages me is the many professional athletes who openly share their faith in Jesus.

Did you hear about the controversy with the C.J. Stroud interview? The network edited out his praise to Jesus and cut to the rest of his answer.

Here is what he said, "First of all, I just want to give all glory and praise to my lord and savior, Jesus Christ," Stroud said. "I mean, it's been amazing being in this city for as short as I've been but the love that I've got. I've really just been doing it for Houston, man. The people back home, I'm blessed enough to be in the position that I'm in and blessed enough to be playing at a high level right now. We gotta just keep it going, but I'm super blessed."

NBC faced a backlash from people who realized they edited the video interview to strike the first sentence, giving the impression that he never said it.

I watched his interview live and was deeply impressed by his boldness. We hear much about tolerance, but it does not apply to all groups. Christians, Jews and political conservatives are having their voices censored. Instead, we are mandated to celebrate what people do in the privacy of their homes.

Whenever I watch awards shows and celebrities rant against everything I believe, I am thankful to live in a country that is supposed to have free speech. It is shameful and embarrassing that many college campuses show intolerance to guest speakers, refusing to allow opposing views to be heard.

Another popular sport is Mixed Martial Arts. The Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC, is led by Dana White. A reporter asked White why he gave his fighters a long leash, referring to controversial post-fight interviews. He lashed out at the reporter and said:

"First of all, I don't give anybody a leash. A leash? Free speech," White said. "To control what people say and to tell people what to believe -- I don't tell any other [expletive] human being what to say, what to think and there's no leashes on any of them."