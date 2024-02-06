All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
CommunityMay 25, 2024

Is this apple good to eat?

The green apple in the photo is from the May apple plant, which is toxic in all parts. Learn about the May apple and the blue-eyed grass, a wildflower often mistaken for grass but related to irises.

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

The big green apple in this photo is the fruit of a plant commonly known as the May apple. The May apple plant is a native woodland wildflower that grows in colonies from a single root system. Lying dormant underground during winter, in spring it pushes a stem up through the forest floor. It blooms in April and produces a green apple in May that typically ripens in June. All parts of the May apple are poisonous.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The blue flower in my photo is called blue-eyed grass. Although it looks like grass with its long thin leaves, it is not really a grass. It is actually related to irises. This wildflower is native to the eastern third of the United States. The tiny flower of the blue-eyed grass is easy to overlook in the vast Southeast Missouri landscape. The two small green balls hanging beneath the blue flower are the plant’s seed pods.

Story Tags
Column
Aaron Horrell
Advertisement
Related
ColumnDec. 4
Smith: Making the border secure again
CommunityDec. 4
Discover the magic of Southeast Missouri's festive light dis...
CommunityDec. 3
SALT program invites seniors to a holiday celebration with p...
CommunityDec. 3
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau's Parade of Lights brings fest...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Dive into virtual world with Scott City High's play 'Stuck in a Video Game'
CommunityDec. 2
Dive into virtual world with Scott City High's play 'Stuck in a Video Game'
Photo gallery: Old Town Cape's sixth annual Christmas tree lighting with Santa and Mrs. Claus
CommunityDec. 2
Photo gallery: Old Town Cape's sixth annual Christmas tree lighting with Santa and Mrs. Claus
 Photo gallery: Marble Hill Christmas tree lighting
CommunityDec. 1
 Photo gallery: Marble Hill Christmas tree lighting
Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary nears completion, seeks community support for final touches
CommunityNov. 30
Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary nears completion, seeks community support for final touches
Parade of Lights prompts parking restrictions in Cape
CommunityNov. 30
Parade of Lights prompts parking restrictions in Cape
Supporting Mental Health in Southeast Missouri: The Community Counseling Center Foundation
CommunityNov. 27
Supporting Mental Health in Southeast Missouri: The Community Counseling Center Foundation
Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas Tradition of Giving
CommunityNov. 27
Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas Tradition of Giving
Travel experts share tips ahead of busy Thanksgiving weekend
CommunityNov. 27
Travel experts share tips ahead of busy Thanksgiving weekend
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy