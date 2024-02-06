All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesFebruary 17, 2024

Is this a walnut?

The quick answer is: no. It's a growth on a limb of an oak tree called a gall. It is made by a tiny wasp called a gall wasp. I found this gall on a dead limb on Sunday, Feb. 11. There was not an exit hole anywhere on the gall. I knew that the gall should have a small white grub inside, but I wondered if it would be alive since the limb was dead. So I cut the gall open to see...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

The quick answer is: no. It's a growth on a limb of an oak tree called a gall. It is made by a tiny wasp called a gall wasp.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

I found this gall on a dead limb on Sunday, Feb. 11. There was not an exit hole anywhere on the gall. I knew that the gall should have a small white grub inside, but I wondered if it would be alive since the limb was dead. So I cut the gall open to see.

Inside the outer shell of the gall is a brittle case. I carefully broke open the case with the point of my pocketknife. I was surprised to see a living white grub inside the case. It will probably die now that its protection from rain, freezing temperatures and predatory birds has been breached. I am sorry for that, but I wanted to know so I could tell you. Gall wasps are common insects although they are not often seen.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
ColumnNov. 25
Lowry: Why we love rockets
ColumnNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and com...
ColumnNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanks...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy