Is this a trumpet vine?

Cultivars of the crossvine are available for purchase from many plant nurseries and come in a variety of colors. The native crossvine is not rare, but also is not very common in Southeast Missouri.

This thornless plant grows in a tangle of woody vines that can put a nice, dense cover on a fence or trellis. A single vine may grow to be 50 feet long. Blooming in mid springtime, flowers are pollinated primarily by hummingbirds and ants.