CommunityMay 4, 2024

Is this a trumpet vine?

Discover the Crossvine: Not a Trumpet Vine but a Beautiful, Thornless Native. Ideal for fences and trellises, this 50-foot climber blooms in mid-spring, attracting hummingbirds and ants. Available in various colors.

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation
Submitted

The quick answer is “no”. Shown is the flower of a vine called crossvine. This plant is native to Missouri and places south and east in southeastern United States.

Cultivars of the crossvine are available for purchase from many plant nurseries and come in a variety of colors. The native crossvine is not rare, but also is not very common in Southeast Missouri.

This thornless plant grows in a tangle of woody vines that can put a nice, dense cover on a fence or trellis. A single vine may grow to be 50 feet long. Blooming in mid springtime, flowers are pollinated primarily by hummingbirds and ants.

Column
Aaron Horrell
