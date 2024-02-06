Is this a trumpet vine?

The quick answer is “no”. Shown is the flower of a vine called crossvine. This plant is native to Missouri and places south and east in southeastern United States.
Cultivars of the crossvine are available for purchase from many plant nurseries and come in a variety of colors. The native crossvine is not rare, but also is not very common in Southeast Missouri.
This thornless plant grows in a tangle of woody vines that can put a nice, dense cover on a fence or trellis. A single vine may grow to be 50 feet long. Blooming in mid springtime, flowers are pollinated primarily by hummingbirds and ants.
