July 1, 2023

Is this a hummingbird?

If you get the chance to visit a flower garden during the evening or early morning this time of year, be on the look for this little fellow. He is quite active, darting from flower to flower, looking very much like a small hummingbird. This is actually an insect. ...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
If you get the chance to visit a flower garden during the evening or early morning this time of year, be on the look for this little fellow. He is quite active, darting from flower to flower, looking very much like a small hummingbird.

This is actually an insect. It is a hawk moth. There are several kinds of hawk moths. Most of them do not have transparent wings you can see through. I believe this one is called a snowberry clearing hummingbird moth. They do not sting. They are difficult to photograph as they flit from flower to flower. I placed a black piece of paper behind the flower to achieve the muted background.

The flower this moth is momentarily visiting is called horsemint. It may also be called bee balm, lemon mint or monarda. Seed from this plant may be available at a store that sells flower seed.

