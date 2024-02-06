Is there more?

I was sitting in my easy chair the other day as was Marge in hers. I believe she was napping but then I probably just woke up. Grace, our dog, was laying on the floor sound asleep. Grace must have heard something, probably BB our cat, so she had to jump and investigate. I never heard a thing. But then my hearing isn't what it used to be. I've ridden too many tractors, beat on too much iron doing blacksmithing work, shot too many times without ear protection or in other words abused my hearing. So in short there was probably a sound and I didn't hear it. But I wonder how many sounds I never hear, sounds that go unheard.

A couple or three hours after I went to bed I woke up sore and hurting here and there and I need to just get up and move around. Kind of work the kinks and the hurts out. So I headed outdoors with Grace. We did the necessities and she began to smell around and Grace got excited. The way she was sniffing, there must have been visitors before we came out and Grace was checking them out. I wonder what she smelled or what critter had been there. I wish I could read her mind or she could tell me the "whole story". There is a story there that I have no power to unwrap. Grace's story!

A really good friend of mine Dallas and I used to spend a lot of time together. There were times we went fishing or at other times we just sat and drank coffee. There was also times when we sat and talked about the Lord. Dallas dearly loved the Lord. Old Dallas spent a lot of time praying at the altar at Church but also on his old lawnmower which he called Satan. Satan the lawnmower was a sight to behold. Dallas had long ago taken the cover or hood of the mower so he could work on it. It was old and beat up. Honestly it was a junker! But when Dallas needed to pray he'd crank up old Satan the lawnmower and mow even if there wasn't any grass to mow. There was times when Dallas was mowing up a dust storm and praying down heaven. No grass just dust and prayers! Dallas said there was times when there were two riding that old lawnmower. Probably was. I don't doubt Dallas one little bit.

I've had those times as well. One time I was all alone out in western Missouri deer hunting in the December muzzle season. It got colder and wetter and it rained pretty much steady for a whole week with temps down in the 30s and 40s. I was staying in an old farm house with a wood stove and no electricity and it was cold. Wet weather and deer hunting with a