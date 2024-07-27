All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesMarch 18, 2023

Is that a red tick?

I was using a manual posthole digger on Monday, March 6, when I noticed something bright red in the dirt. It looked like a small tick and was certainly big enough to be one. Of course I grabbed my cellphone and took a few photos. The little red bug was moving very fast, and I allowed it to crawl away. Knowing that ticks have eight legs, I zoomed in on the image on my cellphone and confirmed that it had eight legs...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

I was using a manual posthole digger on Monday, March 6, when I noticed something bright red in the dirt. It looked like a small tick and was certainly big enough to be one.

Of course I grabbed my cellphone and took a few photos.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The little red bug was moving very fast, and I allowed it to crawl away. Knowing that ticks have eight legs, I zoomed in on the image on my cellphone and confirmed that it had eight legs.

After researching to identify this bug, I found it is called a red mite. Red mites are arachnids closely related to ticks. There are more than 45,000 different kinds of red mites worldwide. Red mites vary in size. Some are very tiny, and all are small. Most red mites feed on plants such as clover and pose no threat to humans. Chiggers are also red mites, but they feed on humans and other animals. Chiggers are too tiny for my cellphone camera to photograph.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy