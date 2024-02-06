All sections
July 9, 2022

Is that a mouse?

You might see one of these little, fast-moving animals and think you just saw a mouse. But this little mammal isn't even related to the mouse. Mice are rodents, as are squirrels and rats. This is a shrew. Shrews are related to moles. There are more than 300 kinds of shrews the world over. ...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

You might see one of these little, fast-moving animals and think you just saw a mouse. But this little mammal isn't even related to the mouse. Mice are rodents, as are squirrels and rats. This is a shrew. Shrews are related to moles.

There are more than 300 kinds of shrews the world over. Most of them are smaller than a common house mouse. Most of them have a long skinny snout. The one I photographed here is North America's largest shrew. It is called the short-tailed shrew. It lives outdoors and won't come inside your house.

The short-tailed shrew grows quickly, lives only about two years, eats constantly and has short legs with sharp claws for digging. They make tunnels in the ground.

