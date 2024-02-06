Is normal overrated?

Regardless of what you think about COVID-19, if God is sovereign, then we must believe that He's at least allowed our current situation. And if God is wise and good, we also have to believe that He has a purpose in allowing what we're experiencing.

We've seen some good things come out of the past several months. Families spent more time together. Overcommitted individuals got a break. People connected more with their neighbors, albeit virtually or 6 feet apart. They learned new hobbies. Some people were more open to Gospel conversations. There was innovation and ingenuity, generosity and sacrifice.

Yet, we've also experienced suffering and grief, loneliness and boredom, lost opportunities and income, discomfort and disappointment. And we wonder when, or even if, life will get back to "normal." We complain, hope, discuss it and pray; but most of us are left with an underlying sense of dissatisfaction.

Many of the things we do now and the changes we've made are done begrudgingly, more as stopgap measures to get us through, until our circumstances return to what we're accustomed to. And, maybe, that's part of the problem. It's certainly not wrong to wish we could resume cancelled activities and to pray for an end to COVID. But what if our old "normal," or at least our attachment to it, is what God wants to change? Are we more focused on our plans, desires, and comfort than we are on God and His sanctifying work in our lives? Perhaps God wants us to get to the point where we're content in Him, even if life never goes back to "normal". Hard to consider, isn't it?