Is my pastor too political?

There are many wonderful churches in our region. Although I have been at Bethany Baptist Church for 18 years, several area pastors have longer tenures than me. One recently celebrated 30 years as the pastor of a prominent church. That speaks well to what a wonderful place Southeast Missouri is to work, live, and rear a family.

Have you considered how our sermons from decades ago would compare to today's messages? Would they be politically correct? Sadly, our country is divided because of identity politics. Many people are utilizing this division to gain power and wealth. Some have cut off relationships with friends and family over politics. There are parishioners who have left their churches because they believe their pastors have become too political.

I am convinced pastors who have a high view of Scripture are much less political than is commonly thought. By a high view of Scripture, what I mean is the Bible is always true no matter how much the culture changes. A low view of Scripture would teach the Bible loses relevance as society evolves. Changing your sermons to be politically correct would be more political than simply preaching what the Bible says.

Over time, politicians have claimed the moral territory once belonged to clergy. Remember the phrase, "Separation of church and state?" Nowadays the state meddles with the church. In some countries like Canada, a pastor may be fined or imprisoned for preaching a politically incorrect sermon, even if it comes directly from the Bible.

Preachers who exposit the Scriptures will touch on a multitude of subjects that can be political. Did you know the Bible speaks of government itself, and how we are to interact with our government? Romans 13:1-7 says every person is to be subject to governing authorities. Ultimately, God is in control. We are to pray for those who govern with the understanding everyone benefits when righteous people lead, and everyone suffers when the wicked rule (Proverbs 29:2).