Is my pastor too political?

There are many wonderful churches in our region. Although I have been at Bethany Baptist Church for 18 years, several area pastors have longer tenures than me. One recently celebrated 30 years as the pastor of a prominent church. That speaks well to what a wonderful place Southeast Missouri is to work, live, and rear a family.
Have you considered how our sermons from decades ago would compare to today's messages? Would they be politically correct? Sadly, our country is divided because of identity politics. Many people are utilizing this division to gain power and wealth. Some have cut off relationships with friends and family over politics. There are parishioners who have left their churches because they believe their pastors have become too political.
I am convinced pastors who have a high view of Scripture are much less political than is commonly thought. By a high view of Scripture, what I mean is the Bible is always true no matter how much the culture changes. A low view of Scripture would teach the Bible loses relevance as society evolves. Changing your sermons to be politically correct would be more political than simply preaching what the Bible says.
Over time, politicians have claimed the moral territory once belonged to clergy. Remember the phrase, "Separation of church and state?" Nowadays the state meddles with the church. In some countries like Canada, a pastor may be fined or imprisoned for preaching a politically incorrect sermon, even if it comes directly from the Bible.
Preachers who exposit the Scriptures will touch on a multitude of subjects that can be political. Did you know the Bible speaks of government itself, and how we are to interact with our government? Romans 13:1-7 says every person is to be subject to governing authorities. Ultimately, God is in control. We are to pray for those who govern with the understanding everyone benefits when righteous people lead, and everyone suffers when the wicked rule (Proverbs 29:2).
The Bible speaks about finances. Unfortunately, both political parties are failing us. Proverbs 22:7 says, "The borrower is slave to the lender." Think about that when you hear about our national debt. Also remember that when you are tempted to run up your credit cards. Our government wastes billions of tax dollars every year while we have homeless people on our streets.
Pastors who hold to the biblical definition of marriage and family are often viewed as bigoted or intolerant. Nonetheless, Bible preachers have no other option than to teach what the Bible teaches. The Ten Commandments teach us to honor our parents. Proverbs 22:6 and Colossians 3:20 clarify the parents' role in training their children. 1 Timothy 5:8 says if anyone does not provide for his relatives, and especially for members of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever. Ephesians chapter 5 gives instruction for husbands and wives that has only recently become controversial.
Did you know the Bible speaks about immigration and the environment? Exodus 23:9 encourages to be kind to the immigrant because the Hebrew people at one time were also immigrants/sojourners. I have written previously on Christians and the environment. We are to be good stewards. The Bible teaches us to minister to the poor and the oppressed, while at the same time it challenges us to obey the law, work hard and to manage our possessions wisely.
The Apostle Paul warned Timothy to preach the word in season and out of season. He told him the time would come when people would not endure sound teaching. See 2 Timothy 4:1-8. We need to make sure we have not become people with itching ears. Sometimes we need to hear a sermon that makes us uncomfortable.
While illustrations should be fresh and current, biblical exposition and interpretation can stand the test of time. A good sermon from 30 years ago is a good sermon today. I am thankful for pastors and churches that remain faithful to biblical teaching.
