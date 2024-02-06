Is it luck?

I was coming home the other evening from Cape Girardeau. It was well past sundown, and it was dark. I drove up to our gate, and it was locked, so it takes a key to unlock. No problem when the gate is in front of my pickup. So I unlocked the gate and drove through, but now I needed to lock it. Man it was dark-thirty out, and I really didn't have a flashlight. So I had this brilliant idea, or I thought it was, I'd shift my pickup into reverse and turn the pickup off and then back on. The pickup would be in reverse with the lights on but not running. So that's what I did.

Opened the door and got out, and as I did I noticed the pickup was rolling. What I should have done was let it roll and it wouldn't have gone anywhere, but I didn't. So I decided to get back in and stop the pickup. But the pickup is high off the ground and hard for me to step in off the ground, but I did get one leg in and was hoisting my back half in when I noticed there was a tree right there that was going to bump my door. Here I am half in and the door was fixing to squish me between the pickup and the tree.

I did get in and stopped the pickup. Started it and backed up where I could shut the gate. This time I shut the gate in the dark, which I should have done to start with. But in the whole process I hurt my hip. Not bad hurt but definitely sprained and tender. Kind of like a hip pointer in football. So I've been hobbling around the last week or so. It's a lot better but still tender.

I hesitated even telling Marge but got to thinking how this stunt I pulled would make a good story. So I told her the whole story. Now you all know the story as well. At 72 I could have broken a hip pretty easy. I drink quite a bit of milk weekly and take my multivitamin, so I'm getting calcium. But still could have ended up in worse shape.