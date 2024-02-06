Is it just a hole in the ground?

It's mid January. It's cold outside. Where have the animals gone? Holes in the ground are very important for the survival of much of our wildlife.
This photo might make you think of a black bear because they are known to hibernate in caves and holes in the ground during winter. But there are a lot of animals that take shelter in holes in the ground during cold winter days and nights. Can you think of some?
Here is a list of some Southeast Missouri animals that find shelter in holes in the ground: field mice, toads, bats, snakes, possums, raccoons, box turtles, skunks, skinks, lizards, rabbits and muskrats. Can you think of others?
