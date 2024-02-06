Is it just a hole in the ground?

This photo might make you think of a black bear because they are known to hibernate in caves and holes in the ground during winter. But there are a lot of animals that take shelter in holes in the ground during cold winter days and nights. Can you think of some?

Here is a list of some Southeast Missouri animals that find shelter in holes in the ground: field mice, toads, bats, snakes, possums, raccoons, box turtles, skunks, skinks, lizards, rabbits and muskrats. Can you think of others?