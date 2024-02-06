Wasson: Is Christ your king?

Did you know that there is a phrase that is trending on social media that does not mean what you and I might think it means? The phrase, "Christ is King", is being used to express antisemitism. You have to consider who the people are who are using the phrase. Many of them are not Christ followers. Christians might repost the phrase without realizing how it is being misused.

The celebration of Jesus' resurrection from the dead at Easter is one of my favorite holidays. I became a follower of Jesus at the age of 12 during "Holy Week" leading to Easter. While I grew up attending church, it was not until then that I realized my need to be "born again," and to make a personal commitment to follow Jesus as my Lord and Savior.

The Bible teaches that Jesus is prophet, priest, and king. At his crucifixion, as sign was placed on the cross stating that Jesus is the "King of the Jews." Both Joseph and Mary have a lineage that connects to king David. Jesus is fully God and fully man, so it is significant that Mary is a descendent of king David.

There are Jewish people who have professed faith in Jesus, so they are Jewish Christians. However, there are Muslims and others who are tweeting and posting the phrase, "Christ is King." Obviously, they do not accept Jesus as anything more than a prophet. This is problematic. Those who misuse this phrase out of hate will face his wrath one day. As Allie Beth Stuckey has said, "One day they will wish that Jesus was not the king."

The Jewish people were looking for the Messiah who would take up the kingdom of David and reign forever. Many struggled to understand the kingdom of God, and Jesus' purpose for the incarnation. The book of Hebrews explains that Jesus is the "Lamb of God," who died once for all to atone for the sin of God's people.

Not all of the Jewish people rejected Jesus. The early church was Jewish. If you study the book of Acts, you will see that the challenge for the early Christians was to determine how much of the Jewish religion and customs the Gentiles needed to practice in order to be accepted into the church. Over time, more Gentiles than Jews became Christians. Nowadays many people do not realize that Christianity was born of Judaism.