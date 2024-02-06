All sections
October 16, 2017

Ireland and UK brace for impact of Hurricane Ophelia

LONDON -- The remnants of Hurricane Ophelia could bring 80 mile an hour wind gusts, disruption and damage to Ireland and Britain as the work week gets underway, weather services said Sunday. Ophelia weakened from a Category 2 to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday as it moved north-northeast across the Atlantic, with sustained winds of 90 mph...

Associated Press

LONDON -- The remnants of Hurricane Ophelia could bring 80 mile an hour wind gusts, disruption and damage to Ireland and Britain as the work week gets underway, weather services said Sunday.

Ophelia weakened from a Category 2 to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday as it moved north-northeast across the Atlantic, with sustained winds of 90 mph.

It is expected to be downgraded to a post-tropical storm before hitting land in southern Ireland this morning, but U.K. Met Office forecaster Luke Miall said it still could pack "hurricane force" winds.

Ireland's Met Eireann weather service said the country's southern and western counties could get gusts of up to 80 mph along with heavy rain and storm surges.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm could bring 2 to 3 inches of rain in western Ireland and Scotland, with coastal flooding and "large and destructive waves" where it makes landfall.

Emergency officials in Ireland said schools would be closed today in the eight counties expected to see the strongest winds and under a red weather alert, the highest level. Cyclists and motorists were warned to stay off the roads during the height of the storm.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar tweeted: "Defence forces being deployed in Red weather alert areas and on standby for further action tomorrow."

Dublin and Shannon airports advised passengers to check flight information before travelling, while Cork airport in southwest Ireland said cancellations were likely.

Britain's Met Office said 80-mile-an-hour gusts could hit Northern Ireland -- part of the U.K. -- and warned of potential power cuts, flying debris and disruption to transport and phone signals.

Strong winds also could hit Scotland, Wales and England.

Community
