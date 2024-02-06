Ireland and UK brace for impact of Hurricane Ophelia

LONDON -- The remnants of Hurricane Ophelia could bring 80 mile an hour wind gusts, disruption and damage to Ireland and Britain as the work week gets underway, weather services said Sunday.

Ophelia weakened from a Category 2 to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday as it moved north-northeast across the Atlantic, with sustained winds of 90 mph.

It is expected to be downgraded to a post-tropical storm before hitting land in southern Ireland this morning, but U.K. Met Office forecaster Luke Miall said it still could pack "hurricane force" winds.

Ireland's Met Eireann weather service said the country's southern and western counties could get gusts of up to 80 mph along with heavy rain and storm surges.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm could bring 2 to 3 inches of rain in western Ireland and Scotland, with coastal flooding and "large and destructive waves" where it makes landfall.