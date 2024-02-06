Intricacies of ice formation

A cold front passed through the area during the evening hours as the rain came to an end. Calm water and slowly dropping temperatures caused the star-like rays you see in my photo here.

The limbs extending above water froze first. Tiny ice crystals formed around the limbs and steadily pushed outward on the cooling top of the water. Very thin rays of ice were created. Bumping into one another, they caused the Christmastime beauty you see here. It reminds me of shiny silver wrapping paper. Merry Christmas!!