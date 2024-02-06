We know this interruption changed him. First, being drafted in such a way would change anyone. The insults and spittle being tossed at Jesus were ricocheting at Simon. Watching the dust of the streets rise from each step, Jesus would have deeply impacted anyone.

Clues from the accounts and indicate that he and his family were changed the day he carried Jesus' cross. Knowing his name, where he was from, and the names of his sons Alexander and Rufus in the gospel of Mark indicates that others would have known them as well. The gospel of Mark is written to the church in Rome. To name people in the gospel indicates that others in the church knew them. Paul also affirms the family's involvement in the church in Rome when he writes in his letter entitled Romans, to greet Rufus and his mother. Indications are that when Simon's life was interrupted that moment changed him and his family for eternity.

Often God will interrupt our lives. What you expected for the day is met by the unexpected. God had other agenda items that were not on your to do list. When God interrupts our lives, and like Simon, we let the scope and scale of the moment impact us, our lives can be changed now and forever. God will use and allow interruptions in our lives to gain our attention. The next time your agenda is interrupted instead of complaining, ask the Lord why He is is trying to get your attention.