FeaturesOctober 6, 2018

Interior secretary announces $3M Boston Navy yard project

Interior secretary announces $3M Boston Navy yard project

Associated Press

BOSTON -- Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has announced plans to redevelop the old Navy yard in Boston, home to the USS Constitution, the world's oldest commissioned warship still afloat.

Zinke and Navy Secretary Richard Spencer visited the Charlestown Navy Yard on Friday to tout the approval of $3 million in federal money for the effort.

The money will help address long-deferred maintenance, as well as the design of a new museum and visitor center in an old warehouse near the entrance.

The yard dates to 1800 and is one of the Navy's original yards.

Besides housing "Old Ironsides," the site also has a World War II-era destroyer and a museum dedicated to the USS Constitution, which was built in Boston in 1797.

