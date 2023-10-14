Inserting love into the lives of others

Jenney sat forlornly on the front doorsteps feeling neglected and unloved. No one had taken the time to take note of and to celebrate Jenny's birthday. Her family, if they remembered, verbally told her, "Happy birthday" and possibly would make an effort, later on, to make a meager effort to celebrate it. Jenney was a teenager and she pretended she didn't care -- that it didn't matter. She always told those around, especially her parents, that she understood that they were busy and couldn't afford a gift. However, in spite of her false outward demeanor, Jenney felt hurt and unloved as she watched her friends become a king or queen for a day.
Jenney grew up in an impoverished single family household where money was scarce. Her mother, who was busy trying to make ends meet, often let birthdays and other congratulatory events go by, unnoticed. Jenney moved in with her boyfriend, Jake, whose family was very attentive to celebratory happenings in the household. As usual, Jake's relatives made sure that Jenney was recognized on her special day. She was elated, but she was so unfamiliar with receiving gifts and a show of love on her birthday that she tried to convince Jake's family that she didn't need all the hoopla, while deep within she was appreciative and overwhelmed. The gesture of love that Jake's family extended to Jenney raised her awareness of what a caring family life could be like, even if its members possessed little time or money.
Observing birthdays, and other events, vary in the ways they can be celebrated and brought to the forefront of daily activities, regardless of how busy we are. A simple homemade cake for someone's special day or a noteworthy event, is plenty. If everyone in the family, or at work, is unable to be present, the point is to show that the person being honored receives some recognition. Even when we laugh and say, "Oh it's no big deal or I don't want a party or any acknowledgement," our words are often just a show of modesty. Deep within, we usually, are hoping that someone extends a hand, to recognize our achievement or special day. We need not forget how much a show of kindness and appreciation can mean to everyone. Scripture says "Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves" (Romans 12:10). We are often afraid to bring someone else to the forefront and make him look too good, because we are afraid that if we give credibility to another that it takes away from what people will think of us -- perhaps think the person might be better than we. We might lose something of our prior standing or he may steal our thunder. Romans 12:10 answers our query about how we should feel when we elevate others -- "with love and without envy." When we show this kind of love we are boosting the other's feelings of value and we extend love, both, to the honoree and to ourselves. Since Christians believe that God sees and knows everything, we have no reason to be anxious that we will be relegated to second place if we allow another to claim the spotlight.
By giving respect, distinction and encouragement to a member of our families, or anyone that deserves our admiration, we receive more joy and happiness than they. To receive uplifting positive words is like a healing balm full of soothing medication, and that remedy is applied to us as well as the recipient. The person in the spotlight can rise with inner pride, motivation and hopefulness, all because he has been made to feel that he matters, but most of all, loved. We can celebrate anything that is worthy of praise, bringing happy expectations and the feeling that the sun is on the horizon and life is good. It's truly amazing when we realize that it takes so little to bring another from the depths of depression to the heights of happiness and confidence, merely by a simple show of love and appreciation towards them. In the end we are the ones that derive the most healing and joy when we brighten the lives of others.
