features September 14, 2019

Insect with a flower design!

This beautiful little insect is a webworm moth named Ailanthus Moth. It has a flower design on its outer wings. It is native to North America but is now associated with a tree brought to America from China, called The Tree of Heaven. This moth is only an inch or so long. You may possibly find the Ailanthus Moth during the day sitting on a window pane, such as the one I photographed here. Or you may find it attracted to an outside light at night along with other kinds of moths...