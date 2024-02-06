Inquiry will review DeVos' revival of troubled accreditor

The Education Department's independent watchdog said Wednesday that it plans to investigate Secretary Betsy DeVos' decision to reinstate a troubled accrediting agency that was shut down by the Obama administration over allegations of lax oversight.

The department's inspector general is launching the review in response to a Dec. 17 letter from Sen. Patty Murray of Washington and Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia, the top Democrats on congressional committees that oversee education, a spokeswoman for the inspector general said.

In their letter, the Democrats question how closely DeVos reviewed the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges, and they suggest that education officials exaggerated the group's support from others in the industry, which was a factor in DeVos' decision to reinstate it.

Liz Hill, a department spokeswoman, defended DeVos' decision and dismissed the letter's allegations as "ridiculous political theater."

DeVos' Nov. 21 decision to revive the accrediting group has become a flashpoint in a broader debate over the regulation of for-profit colleges. Democrats say DeVos has been too friendly to the industry, while DeVos says the previous administration went too far working against it.

President Barack Obama's administration cut ties with ACICS in 2016, citing a "profound lack of compliance" with federal standards. The group was accused of poor oversight after giving its blessing to for-profit chains including Corinthian Colleges and ITT Technical Institute, which both folded amid widespread allegations of fraud.

But the group challenged the decision in court and won, saying the department ignored 36,000 pages of evidence the accreditor had submitted in its defense. A federal judge in March ordered DeVos to revisit the case.

Her review concluded that the agency was "substantially in compliance" with federal standards. She wrote that the Obama administration either ignored or mischaracterized evidence to reach a "preordained result."