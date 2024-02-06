Cape Girardeau's public schools are working to involve families in their students' school experience while supplying items for students' immediate needs.

At Franklin Elementary School, where about 90 percent of students are on the free and reduced lunch program, there's a real need for students and families to have their basic needs addressed, said parent liaison Terri Wright, who runs a supply closet at the school.

According to communications director Dana Saverino, a districtwide effort to address student needs includes a supply room like the one at Franklin in each building.

Some buildings have washers and dryers, Saverino said, and other buildings have food-pantry programs, so students can concentrate on learning.

The Care to Learn not-for-profit agency is providing backpacks for students to take home over the weekend as well, Saverino said.

Terri Wright, parent liaison, with Franklin Elementary poses for a photo with her supplies closest full of clothing, food, and other supplies for families less fortunate and can t afford it, the kid's needs is why I m here. Wright had said. Andrew J. Whitaker

Care to Learn board president Callie Welker said the effort is mainly focused on the district's backpack program, which provides a backpack with food and supplies for the weekend to students who qualify, but they're also taking donations of food, clothing, cleaning supplies and toiletries.

"It's a little thing that can make a huge difference for the student," Welker said.

As long as the item is able to contribute to health, hunger or hygiene, Welker said, it falls within the parameters of what Care to Learn aims to provide.

Teachers are able to identify a need right there in the classroom and send the student to that supply closet for immediate help, Welker added.

"We've gotten to be pretty resourceful," Welker said, adding the organization is staffed by volunteers, and 100 percent of donations go directly to the students in Cape Girardeau.

Donations can be dropped off at the district office at 301 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau or made online at caretolearnfund.org, Welker said.

Franklin Elementary parent liaison Wright said the majority of Franklin's families are in need, and her supply closet helps address that.

"We have household items, tissues, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant -- all the works," Wright said, adding if she doesn't have it, she has resources she can use to find an item a family needs.