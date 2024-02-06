All sections
featuresAugust 31, 2017
Increasing involvement: Cape school administrators strive to help students, families in need
Cape Girardeau's public schools are working to involve families in their students' school experience while supplying items for students' immediate needs. At Franklin Elementary School, where about 90 percent of students are on the free and reduced lunch program, there's a real need for students and families to have their basic needs addressed, said parent liaison Terri Wright, who runs a supply closet at the school...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Terri Wright, parent liaison for Franklin Elementary School, poses for a photo with her supplies closest full of clothing, food and other supplies for less fortunate families. "The kids' needs is why I'm here," Wright said.
Terri Wright, parent liaison for Franklin Elementary School, poses for a photo with her supplies closest full of clothing, food and other supplies for less fortunate families. "The kids' needs is why I'm here," Wright said.Andrew J. Whitaker

Cape Girardeau's public schools are working to involve families in their students' school experience while supplying items for students' immediate needs.

At Franklin Elementary School, where about 90 percent of students are on the free and reduced lunch program, there's a real need for students and families to have their basic needs addressed, said parent liaison Terri Wright, who runs a supply closet at the school.

According to communications director Dana Saverino, a districtwide effort to address student needs includes a supply room like the one at Franklin in each building.

Some buildings have washers and dryers, Saverino said, and other buildings have food-pantry programs, so students can concentrate on learning.

The Care to Learn not-for-profit agency is providing backpacks for students to take home over the weekend as well, Saverino said.


Terri Wright, parent liaison, with Franklin Elementary poses for a photo with her supplies closest full of clothing, food, and other supplies for families less fortunate and can t afford it, the kid's needs is why I m here. Wright had said.Andrew J. Whitaker

Care to Learn board president Callie Welker said the effort is mainly focused on the district's backpack program, which provides a backpack with food and supplies for the weekend to students who qualify, but they're also taking donations of food, clothing, cleaning supplies and toiletries.

"It's a little thing that can make a huge difference for the student," Welker said.

As long as the item is able to contribute to health, hunger or hygiene, Welker said, it falls within the parameters of what Care to Learn aims to provide.

Teachers are able to identify a need right there in the classroom and send the student to that supply closet for immediate help, Welker added.

"We've gotten to be pretty resourceful," Welker said, adding the organization is staffed by volunteers, and 100 percent of donations go directly to the students in Cape Girardeau.

Donations can be dropped off at the district office at 301 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau or made online at caretolearnfund.org, Welker said.

Franklin Elementary parent liaison Wright said the majority of Franklin's families are in need, and her supply closet helps address that.

"We have household items, tissues, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant -- all the works," Wright said, adding if she doesn't have it, she has resources she can use to find an item a family needs.

"Parents call who need help with just about anything," Wright said. "If I have it, I give it. If not, I find it for them."

Churches and local businesses have partnered with Franklin, which has been a real help, principal Leigh Ragsdale said.

Wright said another aspect of the building's outreach is to get families involved at school.

"Family nights can get parents involved," Wright said, adding there's a fall festival planned for Oct. 30, and an ornament-making night set for December.

"I also show a movie the last Friday of the month," Wright said, "just so parents and students can have time together, and the family can get into the school and get involved."

Sports teams from Southeast Missouri State University also come in and help with the kindergarten through fourth-grade students, Ragsdale said, and after-school programs with Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Boys & Girls Club have been successful.

A Boy Scout troop is also starting up this year at Franklin, Ragsdale said.

Home visits are another goal this year, she said.

"Terri's been doing this for years, but now it's all hands on deck. We're really amping up that family involvement," Ragsdale said.

When she did her walkabout on the first day of school, Ragsdale said, she learned from the students that several of them live with grandparents and great-grandparents, not just parents, "and we want to include everyone in our efforts," Ragsdale said. "We don't want anyone to feel left out. Family involvement is a building-wide goal this year."

Ragsdale and Wright both said they hope increased parental involvement can help make a difference in students' success and in their lives.

"This is a true neighborhood school," Ragsdale said. "You see a lot of parents walking their kids to school, which you don't see a lot in other places. We love that very much."

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

