In the places we lack

Lately, I have been buying a lot of things and spending a lot of money. It feels like I can hardly help myself in this pursuit of food, clothes, gifts for people, really, anything to purchase that, before I click the button or swipe my credit card, I feel like I can't do without. It is fun and nice to have the things I want, but the excitement each thing brings doesn't last like I hope.

While I don't think it is intrinsically bad to buy things, I have been wondering if there is something deeper to my insatiable desire to get more and more. Perhaps it reveals a deeper desire of my heart: the desire for newness. I want to be made new. And perhaps it reminds me of my own lack, that place inside me that is wanting, and my inability as a human to fill it in a lasting way that satisfies. We are back to Eve in the garden: I want to be self-sufficient, taking for myself rather than having the trust and faith in God's character and love for me to receive as a beloved daughter.

In her blog post "A Lime," Charissa Brim writes about her experience of needing only one more item on her grocery list: a lime. When she gets to the fruit section, every fruit is fully stocked. But in the space above the sign labeled "limes" with the price, there is only empty space. She gets defensive as she realizes: There are zero limes in the store.

"The fact that the entire grocery store was out of limes (and only out of limes) felt oddly targeted, almost personal," she writes. "Sometimes, it feels like the Store of Life is completely, and intentionally, out of just the thing I'm looking for. Throughout my life, this has looked like rest, money, friendships, mental health, family stability, romantic love, babies, a job -- the list is never-ending, isn't it?"