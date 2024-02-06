In the pawpaw patch

Ripe pawpaw fruit is similar in taste to a banana. Raccoons and possums eat them, seeds and all.

Pawpaw trees are native to eastern United States. They are slender under-story trees that grow in the shaded woods. They have smooth bark and rather large, smooth leaves. The brown leaf in the photo is a dead fallen pawpaw leaf.

Pawpaws spread more by propagation from their roots than their seeds. In this way they create small colonies in the woods.